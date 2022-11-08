Richmond County deputies were called to the 2200 block of Bungalow Road at 1:40 this morning to a report of a disturbance. Investigators say Vernon Cratic Jr. allegedly started shooting at deputies when they arrived. Deputy Michael Cole was struck in the face during an exchange of gunfire. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he is undergoing treatment. Authorities say Cole is in stable condition and expected to recover from his injuries.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO