Read full article on original website
Related
wgac.com
Name of Richmond County Deputy Shot by Suspect Released
Richmond County deputies were called to the 2200 block of Bungalow Road at 1:40 this morning to a report of a disturbance. Investigators say Vernon Cratic Jr. allegedly started shooting at deputies when they arrived. Deputy Michael Cole was struck in the face during an exchange of gunfire. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he is undergoing treatment. Authorities say Cole is in stable condition and expected to recover from his injuries.
wgac.com
Local Man Arrested for Murder on Old Savannah Road
Richmond County authorities have made an arrest in connection with a man’s murder last month. Deputies were called to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road October 15 at 10:13 p.m. where they found 20-year-old Tymarkus Starks of Hephzibah had been shot at least one time. He was pronounced dead about an hour later.
wgac.com
Local Man Sentenced for Drug Overdose Leading to Death
A Columbia County man was sentenced today to five years behind bars for selling drugs to a Grovetown man that led to his death. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after Alex King died July 19, 2020 from an overdose after taking pills that had been laced with fentanyl.
Comments / 0