The University of Jamestown football team finishes the season on Saturday when they travel to Yankton, S.D., to face the Mount Marty Lancers at 1 p.m. The Jimmies have played hard all year but only have three wins to show for it. Mount Marty's season has been quite similar as they also find themselves 3-7 overall with a 2-7 record. Briar Cliff and Dakota Wesleyan are the only two teams in the conference behind the Jimmies and Lancers in the standings. UJ lost Briar Cliff and defeated Dakota Wesleyan, while Mount Marty has lost to Dakota Wesleyan and defeated Briar Cliff. Jamestown defeated Mount Marty 35-6 last season, the Lancers' first. Safe to say, anything can happen on Saturday.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 12 HOURS AGO