jimmiepride.com
Jimmies wrap up season Saturday at Mount Marty
The University of Jamestown football team finishes the season on Saturday when they travel to Yankton, S.D., to face the Mount Marty Lancers at 1 p.m. The Jimmies have played hard all year but only have three wins to show for it. Mount Marty's season has been quite similar as they also find themselves 3-7 overall with a 2-7 record. Briar Cliff and Dakota Wesleyan are the only two teams in the conference behind the Jimmies and Lancers in the standings. UJ lost Briar Cliff and defeated Dakota Wesleyan, while Mount Marty has lost to Dakota Wesleyan and defeated Briar Cliff. Jamestown defeated Mount Marty 35-6 last season, the Lancers' first. Safe to say, anything can happen on Saturday.

Second-ranked Jimmies sweep No. 6 DWU; will host GPAC final
The second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team swept No. 6 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) University Wednesday evening at Harold Newman Arena in the GPAC postseason tournament semifinals. UJ (30-2) will host fourth-ranked Concordia (Neb.) University Saturday at 3 p.m. in the GPAC championship match. The Bulldogs defeated No. 3 Midland (Neb.)...

Ninth-ranked Jimmies take down Presentation
ABERDEEN, S.D.-- Mason Walters (SR/Jamestown, ND) scored 24 points to lead three players in double figures as the ninth-ranked University of Jamestown men's basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 93-59 win over Presentation College Wednesday evening. Cole Woodford (JR/Redwood Falls, MN) scored 16 and made four of five three-point...

Jimmies beaten by Broncos in GPAC final
The University of Jamestown women's team lost to Hastings (Neb.) College 2-0 in the GPAC Championship Wednesday afternoon at the Jimmie Turf Field. The teams played a scoreless first half as each side managed four shots, the only two shots on target coming from the Broncos. In the second half,...
