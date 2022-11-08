Read full article on original website
Video: 'Time Traveler' Spotted in Crowd at 1977 Elvis Concert
A crowd shot from one of Elvis Presley's final concerts shows what some suspect could be a time traveler in the form of a woman holding a modern-day cell phone. The odd scene was reportedly discovered by a Reddit user who noticed the peculiar moment while watching a 1977 CBS special which featured some of the King of Rock and Roll's final performances in June of that year. During the program, as Elvis begins singing "Don't be Cruel," he tosses one of his trademark scarves into the crowd. When the camera briefly pans to his adoring fans attempting to catch it, a woman can be seen holding a rather curious black rectangular object with a small silvery square that bears an uncanny resemblance to a cell phone.
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce & Kelly Clarkson Bring The Sass To The CMAs
Kelsea Ballerini shook Nashville at the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday (November 9) as she Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson joined together to perform their "sassbomb yeehaw collab moment" "You're Drunk, Go Home." The "Heartfirst" singer opened the performance by strutting onto the lighted-up stage in a blue minidress...
Broadway's 'Playbill' says it is leaving Twitter indefinitely
In a statement, leaders of the magazine cited Twitter's recent surge of, 'hate, negativity, and misinformation.'
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Lourdes Leon, Madonna, Denise, Demi Moore, Mariah +More
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon launched her music career in August with her first music video for a single called Lock&Key, a catching song that had Lourdes, who goes by Lolahol now, hanging out in a graveyard and being sent off to sea. Yeah... We follow Lourdes on IG!. Madonna's latest...
Twitter Has Been Hell Lately, So Here Are 30 Wholesome Tweets To Remind You Of The Better Days
Twitter has become an absolute dumpster fire — but at least we have these tweets.
Chris Stapleton & Patty Loveless Deliver Jaw-Dropping Performance
The highly-anticipated, soulful collaboration captivated fans and fellow singer-songwriters in the audience, including fellow Kentucky native Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Zac Brown Band members, Luke Combs and many others who gazed on and clapped along during the performance. Loveless included “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” on her 14-track 2001 album, Mountain Soul.
Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76
Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 Trailer Just Dropped
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally coming. COVID delays pushed the production back, but Keanu Reeves' legendary hitman is almost back on the big screen. The first trailer was just released. The new movie hits theaters March 24, 2023 and stars Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Rina Sawayama, Ian McShane, and...
