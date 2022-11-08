Read full article on original website
BBC
Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Felix, Jones, Bellerin, Depay, Mane
Borussia Dortmund are confident of keeping 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham beyond the end of the season despite interest from major clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (90min) Paris St-Germain are interested in Atletico Madrid's 23-year-old Portugal striker Joao Felix and could try to sign him on...
Fulham v Manchester United: Premier League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will Manchester United bounce back from their loss at Aston Villa? Join Alex Hess to find out
Arsenal Agree Deal With Liverpool Midfield Transfer Target
Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal for a Liverpool midfield transfer target.
NBC Sports
Bournemouth vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Bournemouth looks for its first Premier League win in six tries when it hosts Everton on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The Cherries could get a boost from their midweek League Cup triumph over the same opponent in the same building after beating up the Toffees 4-1 on Tuesday.
Juventus beats Verona 1-0 to move into top 4 in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Despite a bad start to the season, Juventus could end the year in the top four in Serie A. Moise Kean’s goal was enough for Juventus to win 1-0 at bottom club Hellas Verona on Thursday to move fourth in the league standings. Juventus is...
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Crystal Palace looks to make it three-straight Premier League wins when it visits an improving Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The Eagles have picked off Southampton and West Ham and could head into the World Cup break soaring if...
FOX Sports
Injured Mané in Senegal's World Cup squad; Bayern concerned
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Sadio Mané was included in Senegal's World Cup squad on Friday as coach Aliou Cissé gambled on one of the world's best forwards being fit and ready in time after injuring his lower right leg this week playing for Bayern Munich. Cissé said...
NBC Sports
Bournemouth make easy work of 3-0 victory over Everton (video)
Bournemouth vs Everton recap: The Cherries snapped a four-game losing skid as they breezed past the Toffees, who turned in a truly dismal display, for a 3-0 victory at Vitality Stadium on Saturday. The victory sends Bournemouth (16 points) all the way up to 13th in the Premier League table,...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: I Pray Players Come Back From the World Cup Healthy
Liverpool went into the extended break for the World Cup on a high note, putting in a professional performance, running out 3-1 winners over Southampton to move up to 6th in the league table. Jurgen Klopp took in the game from the stands, following a successful appeal by the FA...
CBS Sports
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend. Current Records: Leeds United 4-6-3; Tottenham Hotspur 8-4-2 Tottenham Hotspur is 3-1 against Leeds United since January of last year, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham won both of their matches against Leeds United last season (2-1 and 4-0) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi joined by five Premier League players in Argentina squad
Paris St-Germain's Lionel Messi will play in his fifth World Cup finals as part of an Argentina squad that includes five Premier League players. Head coach Lionel Scaloni has combined veterans like Messi, 35, and Angel di Maria, 34, with younger players such as Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez. Injured...
FIFA announces shared flights for Israeli and Palestinian football fans for 2022 World Cup in Qatar
FIFA announced on Thursday that shared flights have been organized to permit Israeli and Palestinian fans into Qatar to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The temporary direct charter flights between Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, represent the only official direct flights between the two nations.
BBC
Klopp on Alexander-Arnold's call-up, Kelleher and monitoring players at the World Cup
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game against Southampton on Saturday. When asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold's inclusion in England's World Cup squad, Klopp said: "Trent is now 24 and has played in quite a few finals, in important games where you have to defend. Against Chelsea in the final for example he was incredibly intense."
World Cup fitness fears steal Premier League spotlight
With the World Cup just days away, the Premier League pauses after this weekend's action, leaving international managers a bag of nerves as they anxiously await fitness reports on their stars. No wonder World Cup managers with players in action this weekend will be watching through their fingers whenever one of them takes a tumble.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Who’s Staying, City v Bees, and More...
Manchester City have one final match against Brentford before they disperse for the World CUp Break. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the match. Pep Guardiola sends blunt warning to World Cup countries over his Man City selection vs Brentford - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News.
SB Nation
Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Community Player Ratings
Well, if that was the last Spurs match for a month, they sure went out with a bang. Tottenham Hotspur went down three times to Leeds United at home, and somehow still managed to win the match 4-3. A rapid-fire brace from Rodrigo Bentancur was the difference between the two sides, though Harry Kane and Ben Davies also got on the scoresheet.
