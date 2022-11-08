ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Central Illinois Proud

Congressman-elect Eric Sorensen talks next steps after campaign victory

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — After a close race for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, we’re hearing for the first time from the race’s winner. Democratic Congressman-elect Eric Sorensen defeated Republican Esther Joy King by roughly three and a half percentage points. Sorensen, a former TV meteorologist, is...
Salon

Democrats hold Senate majority — and the House is still in play

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., at a get out the vote campaign event on Nov. 7, 2022, in Henderson, Nevada. (David Becker for the Washington Post via Getty Images) Four full days after Election Day, the improbable 2022 midterms have reached their penultimate chapter in dramatic fashion, with confirmation that Democrats will maintain control of the U.S. Senate in the next Congress.
Central Illinois Proud

Warnock, Walker pivot to overtime in Georgia Senate contest

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker pivoted to a decisive extra round of their Senate race Thursday with blistering attacks, while party leaders and donors around the country geared up for a four-week campaign blitz that could determine control of the chamber for the next two years.
Tampa Bay Times

You won the election. Can you tackle the real problems facing Florida? | Letters

Republicans’ historic night as it happened | Nov. 9. After all the name calling, bullying and grand standing, the voters have spoken. Personally, I don’t care what party got in where. All I want is for our government leaders to start doing their jobs. As far as I’m concerned, none of you are worth the weight of a toothpick if you’re only going to fight about it. You all seem to know what everyone else is doing wrong but never seem to have a plan or the wherewithal to make things right.
