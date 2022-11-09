Read full article on original website
Political pundits believe Senate runoff will see high voter turnout
ATLANTA — Most political pundits believe voters have already made up their minds of who they want to vote for in December’s runoff election for the U.S. Senate. Metro elections officials told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe there’s still enough enthusiasm to create high voter turnout.
Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race
MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
wtoc.com
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens claims Georgia is blue because of Stacey Abrams
Dickens and others are speaking at Abrams watch party Tuesday on Election Night. Georgia, a reliably red state, has seen some changes in its political landscape.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia governor election results | County by county map
ATLANTA — UPDATE: NBC News projects Gov. Brian Kemp will win this race. The polls closed in Georgia in all but a few precincts at 7 p.m. on Election Night, and now election observers are watching as results flow in for races such as governor, U.S. Senate and more.
newyorkbeacon.com
Two Atlanta Poll Workers Terminated For Connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
Two poll workers in Atlanta, a mother and her son, were terminated from their posts after officials found that the woman was connected to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The New York Times reported that the pair were removed Tuesday morning from a polling center...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Atlanta
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for the City of Atlanta. Click or tap here to return to master list.
North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST
ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
fox5atlanta.com
Warrant: Man recorded video of polling machines, slapped Cobb County voter
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man went to jail after an incident at a Mableton polling location on Election Day, according to an arrest warrant. Law enforcement said Jesse Hunt was using his phone to take video of polling machines. The document states a poll worker told him to put his phone away, but he refused.
2 Georgia Poll Workers Fired Over Concerning Social Media Posts: Officials
One woman, who appeared to participate in the 2021 Capitol riot, said she was removed because of her politically conservative views.
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds
The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
The 2nd most dangerous roadway in the US runs through the heart of metro Atlanta, agency says
ATLANTA — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a metro interstate is the second most dangerous highway in the United States. Many people who drive Interstate 20 said they weren’t surprised by the new report. In fact, some people told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston they try to...
Fans praise slain rapper Takeoff at Atlanta memorial
ATLANTA — (AP) — Fans celebrated the musical legacy of slain rapper Takeoff on Friday at a memorial service in Atlanta, near where the artist grew up, that drew Justin Bieber, Drake and other big names in the music industry. Takeoff, part of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos...
scoopotp.com
Whataburger Kennesaw to Open Soon
Say what? Finally, a date has been announced according to Tomorrow’s News Today for the first Georgia Whataburger to open in Kennesaw on 11/28 at 705 Town Park Lane NW in a former Charlie’s Restaurant. BUT, Whataburger wrote to Scoop saying they don’t have plans to announce at this time and to just keep checking their social media pages for any updates.
Gwinnett’s first Black county commissioner loses reelection
Matthew Holtkamp appeared to defeat District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque, according to unofficial results.
Gun ownership among Black Americans rising nationwide
NATION — A recent Tuesday night marked Ladies’ Night for the 9th Calvary Buffalo Soldiers Gun Club in Atlanta. Karine Alleyn joined in 2020 and now she represents one of the fastest growing groups of new gun owners - Black women. “I feel like I’ve accomplished something,” said...
Metro families say their homes were undervalued because they are Black
ATLANTA — A home is the biggest investment most Americans have. For some, the value of their home will create generational wealth, help send kids to college or even prepare for retirement. But metro Atlanta homeowners told Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray they believe their homes were valued...
Absentee ballots hand-delivered to more than 100 Cobb County voters following mistake
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A judge signed off on an order to hand deliver ballots to more than 100 voters in Cobb County. Their absentee ballots were supposed to come overnight and never arrived. Channel 2 Cobb County bureau reporter Michele Newell learned the Cobb County Board of Elections...
Atlanta votes to extend Sunday alcohol sales
ATLANTA — You can now purchase alcoholic beverages a little earlier on Sunday in the city of Atlanta, thanks to a recent measure passed by voters on election day. The Sunday Alcohol Sales Measure passed Tuesday with just over 82% of voters voting in agreement with the law change.
