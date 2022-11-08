Read full article on original website
Over 1,000 Cats and Dogs Found on Yulin Meat 'Death Truck,' Hundreds Dead
Footage shows hundreds of cats and dogs rescued from a "death truck" headed for Yulin in southern China. The truck held 1,400 animals kept in cages cramped together. A total of 370 animals died while on board the truck after suffering from open wounds, respiratory disease, dehydration and broken bones, a statement from Humane Society International (HSI), an animal welfare group, said.
This $9 Comforting & Soothing Cat Toy Is Both Kitten & Owner-Approved
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When you have a kitten (or a cat that’s well in their double-digit age), you know they can get anxious over strange things. Whether it be the roaring thunder or even the sink, all cats, like humans, have the things that make them anxious. For many cats, it’s the separation anxiety that gets to them. We try to do everything we can: leave the TV on, give them some of our favorite shirts to smell when we’re gone, and more. But...
Tree Hugger
34 Dogs Rescued From Illegal Meat Farm in South Korea
Nearly three dozen dogs have arrived in the U.S. after being rescued from the dog meat industry in South Korea. Pups were removed from dog meat farms in Ansan, South Korea, by Humane Society International/Korea and its partners. So far, HSI/Korea has rescued dogs from 17 dog farms that are now permanently closed. The group has also worked with other animal groups to rescue dogs from illegal farms that were being shuttered by authorities.
akc.org
Can Dogs Eat Radishes?
Radishes are a popular and healthy root vegetable for humans. They are low in calories, hydrating, and a great source of vitamins. If you’re cooking with radishes, can you share them with your dog? Yes, but only in small amounts; there may even be some health benefits for your pet if they like the unique taste.
dogster.com
Easy Solutions to Brushing Dogs’ Teeth
Dental care is a big part of general health care for dogs — but it isn’t always an easy thing to accomplish for many pet parents. Some dogs really don’t like their mouths handled, and sticking a toothbrush in there is nearly impossible. But there are options, ranging from dental wipes, gels and water additives to treats, powders and sprays.
‘My Sweet Cat Has Become Aggressive!”
When a calm adult cat suddenly becomes an aggressive cat, that’s a problem! Pet expert Cathy M. Rosenthal addresses just such a problem in this installation of “My Pet World.”. Dear Cathy,. Cathy M. Rosenthal. Cathy M. Rosenthal is a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist and pet expert...
19 top-rated products to keep your cat healthy and thriving, according to vets and our testing
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The health of a cat is closely intertwined with its quality of life. The more enrichment cats have day to day, the more physically and mentally resilient they are likely to be year after year. Enrichment encompasses the opportunities they have to practice natural, instinctive behaviors like hunting, chasing, and scratching.
lawstreetmedia.com
Another Cannabis Content Advertising Lawsuit Filed in California
Rocky Willeford has filed a class action complaint against Greenfield Organix Inc. and the LPF JV Corporation. He alleges that they illegally labeled and marketed their King Roll prerolls as containing more THC than actually exists in said prerolls, the marijuana-equivalent to ready-made cigarettes. As has been covered previously in...
Bustle
These Soft Dog Treats Are Easy To Chew
Treats can be great motivators to encourage good behavior and learning, but pet parents should be mindful of the treats they choose to lavish their pets with. The best soft dog treats are made with quality ingredients and are low in calories so you can reward them while still supporting their health. And because of the chewy texture, soft treats are an especially popular choice for puppies, tiny breeds, seniors, or any dogs with teeth issues.
labroots.com
Can CBD Help Dogs?
Using CBD based products to treat various ailments in dogs has been growing in popularity in recent years. Whether the cannabinoid is in dog food, treats, topical oils, or oral supplements, there’s a CBD related solution on the market for canines. But how effective are these products?. The results...
Pet owners turn to crowdfunding to pay vets’ bills in inflation crisis
Pet owners are turning to crowdfunding to pay vets’ bills as spiralling inflation leaves them facing impossible choices between the basics of living and care for their cats and dogs. On crowdfunding platform GoFundMe, the number of people citing the cost of living as they fundraise for animal care...
rsvplive.ie
Dogs Trust issue urgent appeal for donations as they're running out of food
Dogs Trust have made an urgent appeal to the public. The dog charity have asked for donations of treats and food as they are currently "running out". The ongoing cost of living crisis has put pressure on many households and businesses, so charities are sure to also feel the strain.
lawstreetmedia.com
Magellan Sues FDA Over Vape Registration Petition Denials
Magellan Technology, Inc. and Vapor Train 2 LLC filed a complaint against the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for unjustly denying Magellan’s twelve Premarket Tobacco Product Applications (PMTAs). They allege that the organization did not give Magellan the proper tracking numbers, so Magellan could not properly link their documentation.
