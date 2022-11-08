Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
hometownnewsnow.com
Save America Urged at Veterans Day Ceremony
(La Porte, IN) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita was the keynote speaker during the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte. Before the usual large crowd, Rokita quoted the late president Ronald Reagan in describing the nation’s veterans and how their efforts should always be remembered.
hometownnewsnow.com
Meer Crosses Over in Party Visit
(La Porte, IN) - A well-known Michigan City Democrat was hanging out with Republicans on election night. Former Mayor Ron Meer was at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte where Republicans from across the county gathered to keep track of the vote tallying. Some might think mingling with opposing party...
hometownnewsnow.com
Blue Turns Red in Michigan City
(La Porte County, IN) - In some ways, a Red Wave has hit a deep blue Michigan City. Of the final 20 precincts counted in La Porte County on Election night, 13 of them came from Michigan City and surrounding Coolspring Township. When the count was complete, the result in those historically blue areas was a widening of the lead of Republicans by a significant margin.
hometownnewsnow.com
Survivors of Red Wave
(La Porte County, IN) - Three local Democrats survived what many people refer to as the "Red Wave" that most major political races experienced Tuesday night in La Porte County. The only Democrats winning their contests were incumbents Mark Yagelski, Randy Novak and Mike Schultz. Yagelski gained a sixth term...
hometownnewsnow.com
Foundation Invests Again in Teachers
(La Porte County, IN) - Unity Foundation of La Porte County has awarded $15,000 in grants to educators in Michigan City this year. The grant programs were established by donors who believed in teachers as the critical factor for learning, UFLC officials said. “Our local schools are full of exceptional...
wkvi.com
Ordinance to Abolish Knox City Court Tabled
The Knox City Council continued discussions on an ordinance Wednesday night that would abolish Knox City Court. Knox Mayor Dennis Estok said previously that the council has been talking about abolishment of the City Court for two years. He added this year the county was made aware of the council’s intention.
hometownnewsnow.com
Gramarossa Wins Rematch with Matias
(La Porte County, IN) - The balance of power appears to have changed on the politically embattled LaPorte County Commission. Republican Connie Gramarossa defeated incumbent democrat Sheila Matias, who was mayor in Michigan City in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s. Gramarossa, 58, who currently serves on the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayors Past and Present Help Salvation Army
(La Porte, IN) - The current and past mayors were together in La Porte today, helping the Salvation Army kick off its annual Christmas fundraising drive. Mayor Tom Dermody and previous mayors Mark Krentz, Blair Milo, Kathy Chroback, and Leigh Morris filled and gave out free cups of coffee to those who stopped by City Hall.
theeastcountygazette.com
Rahm Emanuel Wins Second Term As Chicago Mayor
Rahm Emanuel, the mayor of Chicago, thanked the electorate for giving him a “second term and a second chance” as he defeated rival Garcia on Tuesday night. In spite of this, Emanuel, whose tenacious political character is legendary, came across as modest following a bitter six-week runoff contest that served as a proxy war between the surging progressive side of the Democratic party and the more established centrist bloc.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Republicans win several Porter County races
Porter County voters chose Republicans for most county offices. Valparaiso Police Chief Jeff Balon was elected county sheriff, beating Democrat David Reynolds II by a margin of 55-to-45 percent. Republicans were also elected for Porter County auditor, recorder, coroner and assessor, according to the unofficial results from the Clerk's Office.
panoramanow.com
Lake County Election: Beck vs. Olthoff – War of the Roses
It was a very close race between incumbent Indiana State Representative Lake County’s District 19 between Julie Olthoff and challenger former District 19 State Representative, Lisa Beck. As votes are continuing to be counted according to Ballotpedia Ms. Olthoff won by over 1225 votes. It seems these two wonderful ladies have been battling for that seat for years. Let’s go dig up some history.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County election results include some tight local races
In Porter County, Democrat Jesse Harper was narrowly reelected to another term as Center Township trustee. He defeated Republican Valparaiso City Council President Casey Schmidt by a margin of 52-to-48 percent. The campaign briefly spilled into city council and school board meetings, after residents said materials from the Schmidt campaign referred to the appointment of the Valparaiso School Board's first Black member as a poor decision.
WNDU
Voters split on Niles marijuana ordinance for retail establishments
Republican Rudy Yakym wins election to U.S. House in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District. Yakym will succeed the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash earlier this year with two of her staffers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Young’s win in Tuesday’s election came after he followed a...
inkfreenews.com
City Celebrates Ensuing Transformation of ‘Blighted, Environmental Mess’
WARSAW — You’ll have to excuse Mayor Joe Thallemer if he appeared a bit eager Thursday, Nov. 10, in witnessing a reversal of fortunes for the old Arnolt property. Thallemer, who often says mayors “always want things done yesterday,” watched for years – many years – as the city wrestled with what to do with the blighted property visible from Argonne Road.
warricknews.com
Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County
Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
panoramanow.com
Frank Mrvan Wins Congressional Race Over Newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green
Although newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green won in Porter County and also LaPorte County, Frank Mrvan’s long history of service in Lake County tipped him over the top, serving as North Township Trustee for 16 years, and leaving that position to run for office as Representative in 2021. Lake County had a higher voter turnout of 36.85%.
WNDU
Demolition paves way to help homeless veterans
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Troop Town is making way for a complex of tiny homes that will house veterans experiencing homelessness. They knocked down the existing structures next to VFW Post #360 where the troop town will be built this spring. However, they still have to meet some fundraising...
WNDU
Michigan City unveils memorial statues in honor of Veterans
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announced memorial statues in honor of Veterans Day. These pictures come courtesy of city officials. Unveiled at Greenwood and Swan Lake Cemeteries this morning two statues were purchased thanks largely in part from support of generous donors. Mayor Parry wants...
95.3 MNC
Hammond man faces 60 days in prison for 2021 U.S. Capitol Riot involvement
A man from Hammond Indiana has been sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for his involvement in the 2021 U.S. Capitol Riot. Court documents say Kash Lee Kelly traveled to the Capitol on January 5th to attend the Stop the Steal rally, which he attended the following day. Kelly...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Proposed Gary teacher contract includes raises, retirement incentive
The Gary Community School Corporation is looking to give its teachers a pay raise. The proposed teacher contract would raise the starting salary to $49,885.96. Returning teachers rated "effective" or "highly effective" would get a 2.5-percent salary increase, along with a chance to get up to $7,150 in stipends for retention, attendance and performance.
