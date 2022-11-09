Read full article on original website
Real News Network
Making the painful history of Maryland lynchings more visible
No matter how gigantic or modest, memorials and monuments retain a certain power that we can feel when we encounter them. There are remnants of demolished workhouses in Western Ireland, worn down to lumps of stone foundations, that would go unrecognized if not for a good tour guide pointing them out. And there are specially designed architectural and immersive experiences like Berlin’s holocaust memorial, whose concrete blocks rise and tower over you the deeper you descend into the stark grid.
Recreational marijuana garners Maryland, Missouri approval
Maryland and Missouri have become the 20th and 21st states to approve recreational marijuana use.© Shutterstock “Maryland voters have overwhelmingly rejected the failed policy of prohibition and voted for the common sense policy of legalization,” National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) Executive Director Erik Altieri said. “For far too many decades, Maryland’s […] The post Recreational marijuana garners Maryland, Missouri approval appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass
Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to 21. Maryland’s referendum passed easily, […] The post Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
crunchbase.com
As Maryland And Missouri Legalize Marijuana, Challenges Remain Over Cannabis Industry Payments
Thanks to the recent midterm elections, it’s now legal to use marijuana in Maryland and Missouri for recreational purposes. With these two new additions, recreational marijuana use is now allowed in 21 U.S. states. While using it may have gotten a little easier, paying for it still remains a headache for both customers and sellers.
Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A bill has been introduced for the next session of the Virginia General Assembly to place a two year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R)-Virginia Beach is sponsoring the bill. Menhaden are a baitfish that serve as forage for […]
Maryland voters approved marijuana legalization by wide margin
Maryland voters have approved Question 4, a ballot question that would legalize recreational cannabis for adults 21 and over.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin
The poll found concerns about election integrity were not as widespread as you might think. Court documents give new details in death of Green Bay 5-year-old Prosecutors laid out evidence against Jordan Leavy-Carter on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
WTOP
2022 Virginia, Maryland, DC local election results
Here are the unofficial results of some local races in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. An asterisk (*) denotes an incumbent. Leading candidates are in bold. The results were last updated on Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. DC. For live updates of the election results for mayor, D.C. Council and Initiative 82...
Seeing Red: Election Results Have Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Mulling 2024 Options: Report
The “Red Wave” turned “Red Whimper” during the midterm elections on Tuesday has outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan reconsidering his options when it comes to the 2024 presidential election, according to a CBS report. In an exclusive interview with CBS on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the moderate...
WJLA
BetMGM opens sports betting pre-registration in Maryland
MARYLAND (7News) — Sports betting is expected to be made legal in Maryland this month and a number of casinos are launching sportsbooks, which are only available in person for anyone over the age of 21. The launch of Maryland sports betting will complement recent BetMGM additions in the DMV area like the launch of a retail sportsbook at MGM National Harbor, a partnership with the Washington Nationals, and becoming the first official gaming partner for the Baltimore Ravens.
WISN
Gov. Evers to include marijuana legalization in budget
MILWAUKEE — He's tried before, and Gov. Tony Evers says he will try again to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin. "We will have a budget that includes legalizing marijuana," Evers told reporters Wednesday. Previous efforts by Evers and fellow Democrats to push for legalization have been blocked in the Republican-controlled...
WGRZ TV
Legal marijuana was on the ballot in 5 states. Here's how they voted.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota voters...
Arizona rejects legalizing marijuana; Maryland approves
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Arkansas voters have rejected a constitutional amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state. The proposal failed six years after Arkansas voters made the state the first in the Bible Belt to legalize medical marijuana. The state’s dispensaries opened in 2019.
fox5dc.com
Live 2022 Maryland Midterm Election results
Yardbarker
Report: Commanders players angered by organization's response to lawsuit from Attorney General
Washington Commanders players are apparently not happy over one tactic the organization used while responding to a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General. After the attorney general’s office on Wednesday promised an announcement regarding the Commanders, the organization released a critical statement that seemed to be preemptive damage control. In the statement, the Commanders criticized the attorney general’s office for focusing on the team instead of, “out-of-control violent crime in DC,” and cited the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson three months ago as an example.
Maryland launches page for rapidly spreading RSV virus
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Health launched a web page Thursday for the rapidly-spreading Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly known as RSV. Officials said the state has seen an early surge of severe respiratory illnesses, particularly in children. The virus can cause cold-like symptoms for many children, but some vulnerable populations are at a higher risk of severe illness that could lead to hospitalization.While there is no vaccination or treatment for RSV, over-the-counter medicines can help, the health department said. Doctors say parents can reduce the risk by washing hands frequently, avoiding exposure and keeping surfaces clean. Symptoms include fever, coughing, wheezing, change or loss of appetite and fatigue. Young children may also have difficulty breathing. Last month, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced $25 million in funding to help care for the increase of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) hospital admissions.RSV is part of a 'triple-demic' threat this fall along with the flu and COVID-19. State officials urge residents to get their flu and COVID-19 shots to protect themselves. Click here to visit the MDH web page.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
FOX43.com
Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm
MIAMI — A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday evening as it pounded the Bahamas, and U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two such hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping...
Wbaltv.com
First total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be visible in Maryland. Here's when
Totality (the point at which the moon turns red/orange in color) starts around 5:16 a.m. and ends around 6:41 a.m. However, sunrise in Maryland is at 6:42 a.m., so it should look great in the glow of sunrise. The weather early Tuesday morning will be mostly clear and chilly in...
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fishing Report – November 9
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Chilly nights and pleasant days are heralding late fall, and anglers are trading their lighter clothing for more substantial and warmer attire to enjoy the outdoors and the wonderful fishing opportunities of the season. The University of Maryland Eastern Shore has designed a 15-minute online survey...
