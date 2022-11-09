BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Health launched a web page Thursday for the rapidly-spreading Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly known as RSV. Officials said the state has seen an early surge of severe respiratory illnesses, particularly in children. The virus can cause cold-like symptoms for many children, but some vulnerable populations are at a higher risk of severe illness that could lead to hospitalization.While there is no vaccination or treatment for RSV, over-the-counter medicines can help, the health department said. Doctors say parents can reduce the risk by washing hands frequently, avoiding exposure and keeping surfaces clean. Symptoms include fever, coughing, wheezing, change or loss of appetite and fatigue. Young children may also have difficulty breathing. Last month, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced $25 million in funding to help care for the increase of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) hospital admissions.RSV is part of a 'triple-demic' threat this fall along with the flu and COVID-19. State officials urge residents to get their flu and COVID-19 shots to protect themselves. Click here to visit the MDH web page.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO