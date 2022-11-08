ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Prices Up from Last Week Across Kentucky

Average gas prices edge up a couple of cents across Kentucky. AAA says drivers are paying an average of $3.47 per gallon today. The national average is 32 cents higher at $3.79. Grant County is posting one of the highest averages in the state at $3.90 per gallon followed by...
