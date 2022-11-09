Read full article on original website
KXAN
Meals On Wheels Central Texas Home Repair Program
Meals On Wheels Central Texas is well known for helping our community by delivering meals to those in need but they actually do a lot more than that. Bryan Sykes, the vice president for home repair at MOWCTX, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about their home repair program, and the safety features and additions they added to Francisco and Sylvia Salinas’ home. Both are home repair clients of Meals On Wheels Central Texas.
Eater
One of Austin’s Best Barbecue Restaurants Is Opening in Lockhart
Essential Austin barbecue spot Terry Black’s BBQ is opening a third location in smoked meat capital of Texas Lockhart. The new restaurant will open at 900 North Colorado Street on Monday, November 14. The Lockhart location of Terry Black’s will offer the same menu as the Austin and Dallas...
BREAKING: Law enforcement are currently on the scene of a vehicle bailout
LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – On Friday, Nov. 11, at approximately 4 p.m., the Hallettsville Police Department reported its department, along with the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office, are on the scene of a vehicle bailout. The bailout occurred in approximately the 6000 block of FM 530 in Hallettsville. The vehicle drove through multiple fences before being left unattended in thick brush....
Biggest Buc-ee’s Ever Breaks Ground In Texas This Month
They say everything's bigger in Texas. That certainly appears to be the case with rest stops and travel centers. If you haven't heard, the country's biggest Buc-ee's is coming back to Texas.That's right, the Lone Star State is reclaiming the biggest Buc-ee's in the country, and the groundbreaking is coming up on November 16.
Elgin Courier
Election results in for Elgin, Bastrop County
The 2022 General Election is in the books, and residents have picked their next Bastrop County judge as well as passed and denied local propositions. With 100% of precincts reporting as of 10:16 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, unofficial results are as follows:. City of Elgin. Prop A: “Shall...
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
kwhi.com
TWO AUSTIN PEOPLE ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT
Two Austin people were arrested Monday on Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 10:40, Officers received information from Dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Austin that was entering into Washington County. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop. Investigations led the driver Michelle Jaimes, 17 of Austin, and passenger Akeba Brown, 19 of Austin, to be placed in custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle with additional charges on Brown for Failure to ID with Intent Give False Info, and four active warrants out of Hays County: three counts of.
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
