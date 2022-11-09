ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Allgire Foundaiton kicks off this holiday season with 15,000 care packages for low-income San Diego County residents

By Sarah Berjan
chulavistatoday.com
 3 days ago
Related
CBS 8

San Diego County offices to close for Veterans Day holiday

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — County offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed November 11 for Veterans Day. All County and state-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closed Friday and will resume normal hours Saturday. Vaccinations are still available through healthcare providers and at pharmacies. Limited County-affiliated COVID-19 testing sites will be open on Friday. See which sites will be open on the testing schedule.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Public Defender awards two Chula Vista teens in annual "25 Most Remarkable Teens " ceremony

The San Diego County Public Defender’s Office announced the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award recipients of 2022, which include two Chula Vista teens. University of Southern California freshman and recent Olympian High School graduate Lucia Perez Valles,18, earned the Remarkable Teen Award in Social Conscience, and 16-year-old Bonita Vista High School junior Nicolette Luna recieved the award in the category of Journalism.
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista Animal Care Facility waives adoption fees for veterans

The Chula Vista Animal Care Facility is waiving adoption fees for retired military veterans to celebrate and acknowledge the efforts, while helping shelter pets find their forever homes. The promotion is valid on Nov. 12 as the CVACF is closed on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. It is valid for...
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego COVID-19 Hospitalizations Tick Upward to 153 Patients

The number of people in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 has ticked upward to 153, according to the latest state data. The number of those patients hospitalized as of Thursday, 20 were in intensive care, slightly fewer than in recent days. Public health officials continue to urge caution as...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Early Results Look to Lift San Diego's Ban on Project Labor Agreements

San Diego's decade-long ban on the use of project labor agreements on municipal construction projects looked to be in trouble. early on Election Night, with early votes to repeal the ban through Measure D leading 57.7% to 42.2%. If passed, Measure D would repeal 2012's Measure A, which prohibited the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

SDRVC Closes in on the Coast to Crest Trail

For the past several decades, a group of environmentalists, urban planners, and private citizens have maintained an unusual relationship with the City of San Diego and other San Diego-based communities. Utilizing a combination of grants, private funding and support from the city, the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) and San Dieguito River Park and Joint Powers Authority (JPA), have purchased and maintained land along the watershed that runs from Volcan Mountain in Julian to the San Dieguito Lagoon, which is situated on the border of Solana Beach and Del Mar.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Events happening in San Diego throughout November!

Nov 18 - Nov 20, 2022. Music is always a good excuse to go out and enjoy time with your peers. But you know what makes it even better? Adding a touch of art to it. This Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival offers an opportunity to enjoy live music from over 80 different bands, culinary and arts in this spectacular three-day festival. Come enjoy the art installations and craft beer village at this unique festival. The event will have a re-entry policy. You can get your tickets online.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

1,000 turkey giveaway and health fair set for Nov. 12

Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and on Saturday, 1,000 turkeys will be given away at the 79th Assembly District Annual Turkey Giveaway and Health Fair. The turkeys will be distributed at the Jackie Robinson YMCA starting at 10 a.m, courtesy of The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego home buyers moving across the border for Baja Mexico's affordable housing market

TIJUANA, Baja California — For many, the dream of owning a home in San Diego is almost impossible. Some people in San Diego have found buying across the border a solution. The gorgeous, breathtaking views of the Pacific ocean have been drawing Americans into Mexico for decades. Some people see Baja Mexico as the perfect vacation spot and others who chose to retire there.
SAN DIEGO, CA
countynewscenter.com

Active Tuberculosis Reported in Chula Vista Elementary School District

Students and staff in the Chula Vista Elementary School District (CVESD) may have been exposed to tuberculosis (TB) while attending Fred H. Rohr Elementary School during summer and fall 2022 sessions, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) announced today. The Chula Vista Elementary School District was...
CHULA VISTA, CA

