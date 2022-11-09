Allgire Foundaiton kicks off this holiday season with 15,000 care packages for low-income San Diego County residents

Read full article on original website
San Diego County offices to close for Veterans Day holiday
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — County offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed November 11 for Veterans Day. All County and state-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closed Friday and will resume normal hours Saturday. Vaccinations are still available through healthcare providers and at pharmacies. Limited County-affiliated COVID-19 testing sites will be open on Friday. See which sites will be open on the testing schedule.
Nonprofit helping the disabled lauds staff at event in El Cajon
Home of Guiding Hands, a nonprofit organization that offers various services to those with developmental disabilities, honored long-term staff members during a celebration event.
chulavistatoday.com
Public Defender awards two Chula Vista teens in annual "25 Most Remarkable Teens " ceremony
The San Diego County Public Defender’s Office announced the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award recipients of 2022, which include two Chula Vista teens. University of Southern California freshman and recent Olympian High School graduate Lucia Perez Valles,18, earned the Remarkable Teen Award in Social Conscience, and 16-year-old Bonita Vista High School junior Nicolette Luna recieved the award in the category of Journalism.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista Animal Care Facility waives adoption fees for veterans
The Chula Vista Animal Care Facility is waiving adoption fees for retired military veterans to celebrate and acknowledge the efforts, while helping shelter pets find their forever homes. The promotion is valid on Nov. 12 as the CVACF is closed on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. It is valid for...
KPBS
San Diego will likely see rent hikes in next two years, USC study finds
Renting an apartment in San Diego County will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released Thursday predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years. San Diego is projected to have a rent increase of $250 by October 2024, outpacing Los Angeles and Orange counties, which...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego COVID-19 Hospitalizations Tick Upward to 153 Patients
The number of people in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 has ticked upward to 153, according to the latest state data. The number of those patients hospitalized as of Thursday, 20 were in intensive care, slightly fewer than in recent days. Public health officials continue to urge caution as...
USC Study: Apartment Rents Will Rise Faster Over Next 2 Years in San Diego Than in LA, OC
Renting an apartment in San Diego county will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released Thursday predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years. San Diego is projected to have a rent increase of $250 by October 2024, outpacing Los Angeles and Orange counties, which...
News 8 KFMB
Veterans Day 2022: Freebies and deals in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Each year, many restaurants offer free food and deals to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day to pay it forward as a way of saying "thank you for your service." Most places require a military ID or proof of service to redeem the offer.
theregistrysocal.com
Nearly 73,000 SQFT Shopping Center Placed Up for Sale in El Cajon WIth $26.55MM Asking Price
More retail space is being placed on the market in San Diego. According to a property listing from Century American Realty, a 72,975 square foot shopping center is up for sale in El Cajon, with an asking price of $26.55 million, or about $364 per square foot. Located at 868...
'I've never seen the suffering' | Nearly 500 homeless people have died so far in San Diego County this year alone
The number only reflects those who were examined by the Medical Examiner's Officer. The number is likely much higher. Nearly 500 people living on the streets and in vehicles in San Diego County died so far this year and were examined by the Medical Examiner's Office. According to data obtained...
Doctors, therapists talk fentanyl overdoses, help available
Local leaders, police, medical and substance abuse specialists are continuing to educate on the dangers of opioids and fentanyl-laced drugs.
County Sees Jump in COVID, Flu Cases As Officials Urge People to Be Vaccinated Ahead of Holidays
COVID-19 and flu numbers are on the rise, according to San Diego County public health officials, who urge residents to seek vaccines for both ailments ahead of Thanksgiving and the celebrations to follow. Both vaccines are widely available across the region and can be administered during the same visit. It’s...
chulavistatoday.com
Early Results Look to Lift San Diego's Ban on Project Labor Agreements
San Diego's decade-long ban on the use of project labor agreements on municipal construction projects looked to be in trouble. early on Election Night, with early votes to repeal the ban through Measure D leading 57.7% to 42.2%. If passed, Measure D would repeal 2012's Measure A, which prohibited the...
sandiegomagazine.com
SDRVC Closes in on the Coast to Crest Trail
For the past several decades, a group of environmentalists, urban planners, and private citizens have maintained an unusual relationship with the City of San Diego and other San Diego-based communities. Utilizing a combination of grants, private funding and support from the city, the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) and San Dieguito River Park and Joint Powers Authority (JPA), have purchased and maintained land along the watershed that runs from Volcan Mountain in Julian to the San Dieguito Lagoon, which is situated on the border of Solana Beach and Del Mar.
chulavistatoday.com
Events happening in San Diego throughout November!
Nov 18 - Nov 20, 2022. Music is always a good excuse to go out and enjoy time with your peers. But you know what makes it even better? Adding a touch of art to it. This Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival offers an opportunity to enjoy live music from over 80 different bands, culinary and arts in this spectacular three-day festival. Come enjoy the art installations and craft beer village at this unique festival. The event will have a re-entry policy. You can get your tickets online.
KPBS
1,000 turkey giveaway and health fair set for Nov. 12
Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and on Saturday, 1,000 turkeys will be given away at the 79th Assembly District Annual Turkey Giveaway and Health Fair. The turkeys will be distributed at the Jackie Robinson YMCA starting at 10 a.m, courtesy of The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank.
One Safe Place in San Marcos helping those affected by abuse, trauma
One Safe Place in San Marcos helps those affected by abuse and trauma. Since opening in July, COO says more than 1,000 people helped from center.
San Diego home buyers moving across the border for Baja Mexico's affordable housing market
TIJUANA, Baja California — For many, the dream of owning a home in San Diego is almost impossible. Some people in San Diego have found buying across the border a solution. The gorgeous, breathtaking views of the Pacific ocean have been drawing Americans into Mexico for decades. Some people see Baja Mexico as the perfect vacation spot and others who chose to retire there.
San Diego man disappears weeks after moving to Oregon; mother pleads for tips
A worried mother is appealing for tips after the mysterious disappearance of her 21-year-old son, less than three weeks after he moved from San Diego to Oregon.
countynewscenter.com
Active Tuberculosis Reported in Chula Vista Elementary School District
Students and staff in the Chula Vista Elementary School District (CVESD) may have been exposed to tuberculosis (TB) while attending Fred H. Rohr Elementary School during summer and fall 2022 sessions, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) announced today. The Chula Vista Elementary School District was...
