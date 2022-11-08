Read full article on original website
Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ADP)
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Paccar (PCAR) Stock
Paccar (PCAR) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing...
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Universal Truckload (ULH): Time to Buy?
Universal Logistics (ULH) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this trucking and...
Consumer Sector Update for 11/11/2022: APRN,SNAL,MCW,LZ
Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping less than 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.6%. Consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan sentiment survey dropped by 5.2 points during November...
Utilities Earnings Mixed in Q3: ETFs in Focus
The utilities sector has come up with mostly decent results this earnings season. 96.4% of S&P utilities companies in the sector have reported. About 63% beat on bottom line and 92.6% surpassed the top-line estimates, per the Earnings Trends issued on Nov 9, 2022. Earnings in Focus. In early November,...
These 3 Discounted Stocks Are Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities Right Now
As the growth stock sell-off gradually morphed into a bear market, many high-quality companies fell sharply despite consistently improving results. Three such examples -- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE), and Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL) -- all trade at depressed valuations despite growing revenue by 690%, 480%, and 120%, respectively, over the past five years.
Is Disney Stock a Buy Right Now?
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported fourth-quarter earnings to mixed reactions from investors. Disney's theme park segment is thriving as consumers unleash pent-up demand. Meanwhile, its streaming segment costs are adding up. This video will evaluate Disney's results and determine if Disney's stock is a buy right now. *Stock...
Charles River (CRAI) Stock Rises 3.8% on Q3 Earnings Beat
CRA International, Inc., which conducts business as Charles River Associates CRAI, reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Solid full-year revenue guidance might have impressed investors as the stock has risen 3.8% since the earnings release on Nov 3. For 2022, on a constant-currency basis relative to 2021, Charles River raised its revenue guidance between $600 million and $608 million (prior view: $585 million and $605 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is, however, pegged below the updated guided range at $595.35 million.
Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Top Stock Reports for Amazon.com, Sanofi & Target
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Sanofi (SNY) and Target Corporation (TGT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
Technology Sector Update for 11/11/2022: KRKR,MTTR,NVS,AVT,SOUN
Technology stocks added to their two-day gains Friday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing 3.0%. In company news, 36Kr Holdings (KRKR) jumped 5% on Friday after the Chinese online media publisher said it was partnering with the FutureCar...
What's in Store for Nu Holdings' (NU) Stock in Q3 Earnings?
Nu Holdings Ltd. NU is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14, after market close. Let’s check out the expectations in detail. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating growth of 3.4% from the previous quarter’s reading. The top line is likely to have benefited from higher purchase volumes, product upsell as well as cross sell, customer additions and an average revenue per active customer (ARPAC) expansion.
Daily Dividend Report: ROP,AVB,MAR,TMO,LRCX
Roper Technologies announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.6825 per share, payable on January 23, 2023 to stockholders of record as of January 9, 2023. This represents an increase of 10% over the dividend paid in each quarter of 2022, or an expected $0.25 increase on an annual basis, $0.0625 on a quarterly basis. This is the thirtieth consecutive year in which Roper has increased its dividend.
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed at $3.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.8% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.01%. Coming into today, shares of the home goods...
RH (RH) Stock Jumps 11.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
RH (RH) shares ended the last trading session 11.5% higher at $282.56. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.6% gain over the past four weeks. RH as well as other housing market-related stocks...
Health Care Sector Update for 11/11/2022: SNCE,AIRS,BDSX,DOCS
Health care stocks trimmed a portion of their Friday retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.5% in late trade and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) sinking 1.2%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), however, was up 0.7%, reversing a morning slide. In company news,...
Cintas (CTAS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Cintas (CTAS) closed at $443.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.08%. Heading into today, shares of the uniform rental company had gained...
Biotech Fund Fairmount Funds Opens Position in NUVL / Nuvalent After Positive Trial Results
Fintel reports that Fairmount Funds Management LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,605,124 shares of Nuvalent, Inc. Class A (NUVL). This represents 5.13% of the company. Fairmount is a Philadelphia-based investment firm dedicated to investing in promising new therapies pursued by biotechnology and life...
Does Shopify’s (NYSE:SHOP) Growth Make Up for Its Net Losses?
Do you recall how online shopping evolved during the pandemic? For those of us with non-critical jobs, staying the majority of the time inside our homes meant requiring goods to be delivered to our doorstep. Suddenly, everyone and their mother ran an e-shop, and that's why Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) was one of the biggest beneficiaries at the time. The pandemic has largely faded nowadays, and while many had expected Shopify's performance to relax from its record, pandemic-driven results, the company has grown further. Yet, despite its solid growth, Shopify's lack of profitability fails to inspire investors.
