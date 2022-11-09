Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
Putin Hit With Humiliating Retreat—and Mystery Death of Crony
Russian troops have begun to retreat from Ukraine’s Kherson region, just the latest humiliating pullout to leave pro-Kremlin military bloggers and propagandists fuming. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu handed down the order on Wednesday afternoon to pull out to the other side of the Dnipro River. The move came after Russian troops reportedly began blowing up bridges as they pulled out, with Russian flags being removed from buildings in the center of Kherson—the only regional capital captured by Russian forces in the full-scale invasion.
Putin Gags Russian Officials Who Dared to Criticize War
The Kremlin has been icing out Russian politicians who have criticized the course of the war in Ukraine in recent days, blocking state media from quoting them even as Russian losses stack up, according to Russian news outlet Verstka. The Kremlin has zeroed in on silencing a group of State...
Top Kremlin Darling Shocks Putin Officials With Backstabbing Spree
In a shocking statement on the eve of the U.S. midterm elections, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Vladimir Putin’s private army, spoke out about Russia’s relationship with American democracy. “Gentlemen, we have interfered, we do interfere, we will interfere,” he said. It was just the latest...
Officials Fear Putin’s Big Retreat Could Be Another Russian Trap
Just hours after Russia claimed that it would be retreating from the strategically key city of Kherson in Ukraine, American and Ukrainian officials are expressing some skepticism about Russia’s plans. Losing Kherson, which Russia seized at the beginning of the invasion this year, would be a major loss to...
Kremlin Cronies Sent Reeling on Live TV Over U.S. Midterm Elections
The midterm elections in the United States were a hot topic in Moscow. Convinced that the “red wave” was coming, Russian propagandists rushed to take credit for the anticipated landslide victory that would ensure Republican majority in Congress and Senate. On Tuesday, Russia’s Tucker Carlson, top propagandist Vladimir...
‘Where is the freedom?’ Elderly cleric speaks out on behalf of Iran’s youth protest movement
A 75-year-old Iranian cleric has emerged as an unlikely champion of a protest movement led by young men and women seeking to throw off the shackles of the country’s Islamic theocracy.Abdolhamid Ismail-Zai, often referred to by the honorific Molavi by his supporters, is Iran’s top Sunni Muslim cleric as well as a spiritual and political leader for the country’s ethnic Baluch population. In the face of unrelenting regime violence targeting protesters in the country’s most Baluch southeast, he has grown increasingly fiery in his public statements against the regime. On Friday, a week after regime gunmen shot dead at...
Paul Pelosi Attack Conspiracy Debunked in Grand Jury Indictment
A grand jury indicted suspect David DePape Wednesday in connection with the Oct. 28 attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, at their home in San Francisco. The 42-year-old was charged with one count of assault upon an immediate family member of a U.S. official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties — and one count of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official on account of the performance of official duties. They carry a total of 50 years if DePape is convicted. Court documents also debunked at least one conspiracy theory spread by conservatives about the hammer attack — and disproving a number of people who latched onto false reports that Pelosi referred to DePape as a “friend” during his call to 911. Many, including right-wing filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, used a recording of a dispatcher saying that Pelosi referred to DePape as “a friend” to back allegations that the pair were in fact gay lovers — a claim that was also debunked by authorities and officials. However, in the latest batch of court documents, the Justice Department wrote: “Mr. Pelosi made clear in the 9-1-1 call that he did not know who the man was. On the call and from the background, DEPAPE can be heard giving his name as ‘David’ and declaring himself a ‘friend.’ Mr. Pelosi confirmed to the dispatcher that he did not know the man.” The latest development was initially reported by Politico’s senior legal affairs reporter, Kyle Cheney.
War—What Is It Good For? Definitely Not the Climate.
This year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference has been roundly criticized for its host, sponsors, and even its plumbing—and rightly so. But if there’s one thing COP27 has adequately highlighted, it’s the solid-as-concrete link between war and climate change. The climate-conflict connection has been discussed mainly...
Russia says no agreement yet to extend Black Sea grain deal
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday there was no agreement yet to extend a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, repeating its insistence on unhindered access to world markets for its own food and fertiliser exports.
Paul Ryan Blames ‘Trump Hangover’ for Republicans’ Lackluster Midterms
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan believes there would’ve been a bigger “red wave” on Election Day if former President Donald Trump wasn’t aligned with candidates on the ballot. “I think Trump’s kind of a drag on our ticket,” he told WISN 12 News in Janesville, Wisconsin. “I think Donald Trump gives us problems, politically. We lost the House, the Senate and the White House in two years when Trump was on the ballot, or in office. I think we just have some Trump hangover. I think he’s a drag on our office, on our races.” While Ryan said he believes Trump will still announce a 2024 presidential bid, he doesn’t think Trump will score the Republican party nomination because the party wants to actually win. “We have to offer the country a really clear and compelling choice as to how our party is ripe and ready to solve big problems confronting the country and that we’re putting leaders forward that people can vote for that they want to vote for,” he said.
Allies Beg Trump to Delay 2024 Announcement After Midterm Flop
Some allies have called for Donald Trump to hold off on announcing his 2024 bid for the White House in the aftermath of the GOP’s worse than expected midterm results. Former Trump officials on Wednesday branded him a “loser” after candidates he backed buckled in key battleground states, including in Pennsylvania where Dr. Mehmet Oz—who narrowly won his Senate primary with Trump’s endorsement—lost to Democrat John Fetterman. Now some Republicans say the party needs to concentrate its efforts on Georgia, where Trump-backed Herschel Walker’s race against Sen. Raphael Walker is going to runoff, which might decide control of the Senate. “I’ll be advising him that he move his announcement until after the Georgia runoff,” said former Trump adviser Jason Miller. “Georgia needs to be the focus of every Republican in the country right now,” he said.
Trump Lawyers Fined $50K for ‘Shotgun’ Russia Dossier Filing
At least four of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys were ordered to pay $50,000 plus legal fees to one of the 29 defendants named in his RICO suit against Hillary Clinton. The lawsuit, which a lower court had already deemed ‘frivolous,’ claimed Clinton directed the production of a dossier alleging Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia. But there were several glaring falsehoods in the filings — including a reference to one defendant, Charles Dolan, as a “close associate” of Clinton’s (they had never met) and a “former chairman” of the DNC (a job he never held). Dolan later filed a motion for sanctions against the attorneys — Alina Habba, Peter Ticktin, Michael Madaio and Jamie Alan Sasson — and their respective firms. In his ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks deemed it a ‘shotgun lawsuit’ that ‘deliberately misrepresented public documents’ — and ordered the lawyers to pay up.
Russian Wives Now Threatening Ride-Share to Go Get Their Men Back From Ukraine
More than 20 wives of Russian draftees are threatening to hitch a ride to the frontline in Ukraine to pull their husbands out of the war, according to a new report. The women, from the Kursk and Voronezh regions, have traveled to Belgorod to confront the military leadership at the base from where their husbands were sent, the independent outlet Mozhem Obyasnit reports.
Why Trump Would Easily Crush DeSantis in Battle Today
If former President Donald Trump were to go up against popular Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the presidency today, Trump would still knock out DeSantis despite the the governor’s rise in popularity in important states over the last year. That’s according to CNN political commentator and New York Daily...
New York Post Plunges the Knife Into Donald Trump After Midterm Slump
The New York Post, once an ardent supporter of Donald Trump, unleashed a brutal takedown of the former president Thursday in the wake of the GOP’s disastrous midterm results. The front page depicted Trump as the nursery rhyme character Humpty Dumpty, calling him “Trumpty Dumpty.” “Don (who couldn’t build a wall) had a great fall,” the page read. “Can all the GOP’s men put the party together again?” In a scathing op-ed, John Podhoretz blasted Trump as “toxic” and gave him both barrels for being instrumental in successive electoral failures. “After three straight national tallies in which either he or his party or both were hammered by the national electorate, it’s time for even his stans to accept the truth: Toxic Trump is the political equivalent of a can of Raid,” the article read. “What Tuesday night’s results suggest is that Trump is perhaps the most profound vote repellant in modern American history. The surest way to lose in these midterms was to be a politician endorsed by Trump. This is not hyperbole.”
Trump Sues Jan. 6 Committee in Last-Ditch Effort to Avoid Testifying
Donald Trump sued the Jan. 6 committee on Friday, arguing its subpoena to force his testimony was an unlawful overreach. “Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it,” Trump lawyer David A. Warrington said in a statement. Warrington said Trump worked in “good faith” to respond to the committee’s previous requests, but its “political” move to subpoena the former president forced him “to involve the third branch, the judicial branch, in this dispute between the executive and legislative branches.” The committee subpoenaed Trump last month and ordered him to appear before it to answer questions on Nov. 14. It came as NBC News reported the committee plans to base its final report largely around Trump, potentially leaving its concurrent investigations into law enforcement’s failures out of it, and as Trump plans to announce his re-election campaign next week.
CNN and Newsweek Caught Up in Pay-for-Play Political Scandal
Romania’s media market is engulfed in a pay-for-play political scandal which includes newsrooms using the brand names of CNN and Newsweek. CNN’s Romanian affiliate, Antena 3 CNN, has a TV broadcasting license which precludes it from taking money from political parties outside of designated election campaign periods. Yet that is reportedly exactly what the biggest names in Romanian news media have been doing through their websites, which are unregulated.
Jesse Watters Copes on Fox News by Moaning Not Enough People Hate Biden
The day after Republicans underperformed expectations in this year’s midterm elections, Fox News host Jesse Watters offered an explanation: President Joe Biden is just too likable. “I can’t believe John Fetterman won!” Watters began, making clear his surprise at the Democrat’s defeat of the Trump-endorsed Mehmet Oz, who Watters...
Trump Is ‘Ready for War’ With 2024 Presidential Announcement
Despite a worse-than-expected Election Day, a Georgia runoff, nervous advisers, and even a hurricane, Donald Trump is currently full-steam ahead on announcing his candidacy for president next Tuesday. The announcement, slated for 9 p.m. EST at his Mar-a-Lago compound, will be full of MAGA pomp and circumstance, according to a...
