ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden expects Russia to get more serious about prisoner swap for Griner

Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
  • Summary

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin will be willing to talk more seriously with Washington about a potential prisoner swap to secure the release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.

"My hope is, now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about prisoner exchange," Biden told reporters at a press conference.

"My intention is to get her home," he added.

Biden's Democratic Party performed better than expected in the Nov. 8 midterms, with the Republicans appearing to fall short of the sweeping "red wave" victory they had sought.

The Biden administration in late July proposed a prisoner swap with Russia to secure Griner's release, as well as that of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan who is also jailed there, but said Moscow had yet to respond positively.

Griner, 32, a star of the Women's National Basketball Association's Phoenix Mercury, was arrested on Feb. 17. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent souring of ties between Washington and Moscow have complicated the talks.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist was arrested at a Moscow airport when vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia, were found in her luggage.

She was sentenced on Aug. 4 to nine years in a penal colony on charges of possessing and smuggling drugs. She had pleaded guilty, but said she had made an "honest mistake" and had not meant to break the law.

Last week, Russian authorities transferred Griner from a detention center outside Moscow and she is now on her way to an undisclosed penal colony, her legal team said on Wednesday. The move drew anger from the Biden administration.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement said Griner was being transferred to a "remote penal colony" and that the United States expects Russian authorities to provide its embassy officials with access to Griner and other Americans detained in Russia.

"NEVER-ENDING NIGHTMARE"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qaf5B_0j42qhdd00

The WNBA, in a statement, said it was "crushed" by the move, calling it a "scary, seemingly never-ending nightmare," adding "the lack of clarity and transparency in the process compounds the pain."

Neither her current location nor her final destination are known, her legal team said and added that in line with Russian procedures, her attorneys and the U.S. Embassy should be notified upon her arrival, but that it would take up to two weeks for that to happen.

Russia did not notify the United States that Griner was being moved, according to a senior State Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Reuters has requested comment from Russia's federal prison service on where Griner is being taken and where she is now.

Transfers to penal colonies can be time-consuming as groups of prisoners are assembled and moved to different locations across the world's largest country.

Russia has refused to comment on the state of negotiations, saying such diplomacy should not be conducted in public.

"Despite a lack of good-faith negotiation by the Russians, the U.S. government has continued to follow up on that offer and propose alternative potential ways forward with the Russians through all available channels," White House spokeswoman Karinne Jean-Pierre said.

Discussions over the proposed swap have "not been a static process," the senior State Department official added.

Griner's lawyers have not yet said if they will attempt a further appeal against her conviction after a Russian court rejected an attempted appeal on Oct. 25.

Inmates in Russian penal colonies face a harsh regime of tedious manual work, poor hygiene and lack of adequate access to medical care.

"Our primary concern continues to be BG's health and well-being," Griner's agent, Lindsay Colas, said in a separate statement, referring to the player by her initials.

"As we work through this very difficult phase of not knowing exactly where BG is or how she is doing, we ask for the public's support in continuing to write letters and express their love and care for her," Colas said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 313

Cuznnicky
6d ago

Sorry you do not reward people thst either desecrate or disrespect the UNITED STATES flag. Plus she isn’t worth trading for the angel of death or whatever he is called that is being held in America

Reply(61)
90
Dago
6d ago

Why should the US give up a valuable prisoner who deserves being in our jails for some clown that brought drugs into Russia?! Let her rot.

Reply(1)
69
Cynthia Smith
6d ago

Dear President Biden, please do not waste your time on this issue. There are much more important matters than freeing a confessed criminal.

Reply(4)
48
Related
News Tender

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Washington Examiner

Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory

Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
Newsweek

Russia Preparing for 'Something Disastrous': Khrushchev Great-Granddaughter

Russians are preparing for "something disastrous" to happen as fears continue to mount over what President Vladimir Putin may do next amid his war in Ukraine, according to the great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. Nina Khrushcheva, a professor of international affairs at New York's The New School, told...
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Wife Uses 1 Word To Describe Russia's Decision

It's been nine months since Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia after she was found in possession of cannabis oil in her luggage. She was then held in jail (and still is in jail) until she was sentenced to nine years in prison following a trial. A Russian court then...
Newsweek

Ukraine Resurfaces Putin Body Double Claim, Asks if Russian Leader 'Exists'

A Ukrainian official has resurfaced allegations that multiple body doubles stand in for Russian President Vladimir Putin in instances that have become increasingly frequent. Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukrainian military intelligence chief, told the Daily Mail in an interview published over the weekend that Putin uses at least three body doubles who have allegedly received cosmetic surgery in order to look like him. He also asked if "the real Putin still exists" and questioned if the Russian president was still making key decisions in Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
rolling out

White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home

The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Reuters

Reuters

644K+
Followers
364K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy