With our most recent election behind us, I have heard some say we can now put politics on the back burner and not pay much attention until the next election. Talk like that always concerns me. What is politics but another way of describing our joint existence as a society and how we are going to manage our collective business? How can we simply turn our backs to what goes on and declare we will deal with issues in a couple of years? We must be more engaged and stay aware of what is happening so we can voice our opinions and work to ensure our politicians make decisions in the best interests of their constituency.

HOOD COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO