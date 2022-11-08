ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oglesby, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Community News

Bearcats open playoffs again with rout

Every once in a while you stop and think about how long it’s been. Twenty seven years, wow!”. Old habits are hard to break. The last time a team played the Aledo Bearcats to within a couple of touchdowns in a bi-district game, none of the players on the current team were even born. It was 2002, a 12-0 victory against Fort Worth Dunbar.
ALEDO, TX
KWTX

Baylor alum giving free football tickets for Saturday’s game

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor alum Todd Behringer is paying for fans to fill McLane stadium on Saturday. “Thanks to his generosity, fans can claim FREE tickets to Saturday’s game vs. Kansas State starting tomorrow at the Ferrell Center Ticket Office, while supplies last,” Baylor athletics tweeted on Wednesday night.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Four Lake Belton Broncos take part in school’s first signing day ceremony

TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — As part of the school’s first ever signing day ceremony, four Lake Belton standout student athletes put pen to paper as they officially committed to their collegiate programs. The athletes who participated in the ceremony are:. Chandler Cooke (Arkansas-Fort Smith Golf) Zakayia Fredrick...
TEMPLE, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Matthews and Sartor exchange vows

It’s happily ever after for Mason Kyle Matthews and Tiffany Louise Sartor, both of Gatesville. The grandfather of the bride officiated the ceremony on October 29, 2022, on the beautiful 50-acre Knoxville Ranch Wedding Venue in West, Texas in the presence of family and close friends. The bride is...
GATESVILLE, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Mound News

Stephen Dyer was baptized Sunday morning, Nov. 6, at White Mound Baptist Church after the morning worship service. Those attending were his family. Brodie Fisher played in the last regular season football game for Oglesby against Buckholts. The Oglesby Tigers are district champs and will play Iredell in the first round of playoffs.
OGLESBY, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Thunderstorm in Lampasas

Video from Ross Oliver in Lampasas shows heavy rain from a line of thunderstorms moving through Central Texas. Credit: Ross Oliver.
LAMPASAS, TX
CW33

Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Austin

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered how much Whataburger you could buy with, let’s say, $250,000? You wouldn’t be short on spicy ketchup that’s for sure. The Texas Lottery reports a $250K winning top prize ticket from Thursday morning’s All Or Nothing drawing was sold just outside of Austin, “A $250,000 winning top prize ticket for the Morning #AllOrNothing drawing was sold in #Taylor!”
AUSTIN, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Mickie Cole March 22, 1925 – November 7, 2022

Mickie Cole, age 97, of Gatesville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Lynn Parks officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Restland Cemetery. For those unable to attend, Mrs. Cole’s services will be livestreamed on her obituary webpage at www.scottsfh.com.
GATESVILLE, TX
Gatesville Messenger

FROM MY FRONT PORCH A demonstration of leadership as great as Texas

Sam Houston is the publisher of the Hood County News. He is also an actor, author, playwright, performer and entertainment producer/promoter. With our most recent election behind us, I have heard some say we can now put politics on the back burner and not pay much attention until the next election. Talk like that always concerns me. What is politics but another way of describing our joint existence as a society and how we are going to manage our collective business? How can we simply turn our backs to what goes on and declare we will deal with issues in a couple of years? We must be more engaged and stay aware of what is happening so we can voice our opinions and work to ensure our politicians make decisions in the best interests of their constituency.
HOOD COUNTY, TX
US105

New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business

Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
KILLEEN, TX
kut.org

Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Vacant Marlin VA hospital purchased

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The former Veterans Affairs hospital in Marlin has finally been purchased after five years of trying to revitalize the building. Merkabah Incorporated has bought the building and will spend around $5,000,000 to turn the former hospital into a specialty group. The specialty group will include acute...
MARLIN, TX
fox44news.com

Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found 21-year-old Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life-saving...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple PD searching for missing 14-year-old

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teenager. Skyler McDowell,14, is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is to call TPD at 254-298-5500.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Robinson man found dead after rollover in Lorena

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities identified Jimmy Nelson Bass, 79, of Robinson, Texas, as the driver pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover in a retention pond near the Brookshire Brothers Grocery store. The man was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley, who ordered an autopsy...
LORENA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy