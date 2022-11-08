Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
Beto O’Rourke Allegedly Broke a Law During Early Election Voting in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
The Community News
Bearcats open playoffs again with rout
Every once in a while you stop and think about how long it’s been. Twenty seven years, wow!”. Old habits are hard to break. The last time a team played the Aledo Bearcats to within a couple of touchdowns in a bi-district game, none of the players on the current team were even born. It was 2002, a 12-0 victory against Fort Worth Dunbar.
KWTX
Baylor alum giving free football tickets for Saturday’s game
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor alum Todd Behringer is paying for fans to fill McLane stadium on Saturday. “Thanks to his generosity, fans can claim FREE tickets to Saturday’s game vs. Kansas State starting tomorrow at the Ferrell Center Ticket Office, while supplies last,” Baylor athletics tweeted on Wednesday night.
Welcome to Robinson | How a tight-knit community brought a coach to town
ROBINSON, Texas — This past January, the Robinson Rockets named Mike Ludlow as their next head football coach. It was before that announcement that the former DFW-area coach drove down to Central Texas and interviewed for the job. In his pickup truck, he noticed something unique about the small...
fox44news.com
Four Lake Belton Broncos take part in school’s first signing day ceremony
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — As part of the school’s first ever signing day ceremony, four Lake Belton standout student athletes put pen to paper as they officially committed to their collegiate programs. The athletes who participated in the ceremony are:. Chandler Cooke (Arkansas-Fort Smith Golf) Zakayia Fredrick...
Gatesville Messenger
Matthews and Sartor exchange vows
It’s happily ever after for Mason Kyle Matthews and Tiffany Louise Sartor, both of Gatesville. The grandfather of the bride officiated the ceremony on October 29, 2022, on the beautiful 50-acre Knoxville Ranch Wedding Venue in West, Texas in the presence of family and close friends. The bride is...
Gatesville Messenger
Mound News
Stephen Dyer was baptized Sunday morning, Nov. 6, at White Mound Baptist Church after the morning worship service. Those attending were his family. Brodie Fisher played in the last regular season football game for Oglesby against Buckholts. The Oglesby Tigers are district champs and will play Iredell in the first round of playoffs.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Thunderstorm in Lampasas
Video from Ross Oliver in Lampasas shows heavy rain from a line of thunderstorms moving through Central Texas. Credit: Ross Oliver.
Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Austin
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered how much Whataburger you could buy with, let’s say, $250,000? You wouldn’t be short on spicy ketchup that’s for sure. The Texas Lottery reports a $250K winning top prize ticket from Thursday morning’s All Or Nothing drawing was sold just outside of Austin, “A $250,000 winning top prize ticket for the Morning #AllOrNothing drawing was sold in #Taylor!”
Severe thunderstorms bring large hail to parts of Texas
The icy, white spheres were seen sprinkled over yards and roads in Salado, Texas.
Gatesville Messenger
Mickie Cole March 22, 1925 – November 7, 2022
Mickie Cole, age 97, of Gatesville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Lynn Parks officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Restland Cemetery. For those unable to attend, Mrs. Cole’s services will be livestreamed on her obituary webpage at www.scottsfh.com.
Gatesville Messenger
FROM MY FRONT PORCH A demonstration of leadership as great as Texas
Sam Houston is the publisher of the Hood County News. He is also an actor, author, playwright, performer and entertainment producer/promoter. With our most recent election behind us, I have heard some say we can now put politics on the back burner and not pay much attention until the next election. Talk like that always concerns me. What is politics but another way of describing our joint existence as a society and how we are going to manage our collective business? How can we simply turn our backs to what goes on and declare we will deal with issues in a couple of years? We must be more engaged and stay aware of what is happening so we can voice our opinions and work to ensure our politicians make decisions in the best interests of their constituency.
VIDEO: Hail, rain fall in the Hill Country, on Lake Travis
Strong to severe storms moved through Central Texas Friday, bringing windy and cooler weather.
Have You Seen Or Visited Bell County, Texas’ First Distillery?
For some of us, like me, moving to Bell County has been a whirlwind of a time. Even though I've been here for a while now, I feel like I've barely scratched the surface of my new home. I can still remember stressing over on how to drive to my new place of work.
New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business
Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
kut.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
Temple woman still looking for answers after Arby's wall destroys her fence
TEMPLE, Texas — It's been weeks. Gabrielle Parkey found out an Arby's would be built behind her backyard. She wasn't a fan of the idea. The city made a compromise that a wall would be built in between the Arby's and her backyard. That wall would become a problem.
KWTX
Vacant Marlin VA hospital purchased
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The former Veterans Affairs hospital in Marlin has finally been purchased after five years of trying to revitalize the building. Merkabah Incorporated has bought the building and will spend around $5,000,000 to turn the former hospital into a specialty group. The specialty group will include acute...
fox44news.com
Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found 21-year-old Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life-saving...
KWTX
Temple PD searching for missing 14-year-old
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teenager. Skyler McDowell,14, is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is to call TPD at 254-298-5500.
KWTX
Robinson man found dead after rollover in Lorena
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities identified Jimmy Nelson Bass, 79, of Robinson, Texas, as the driver pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover in a retention pond near the Brookshire Brothers Grocery store. The man was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley, who ordered an autopsy...
