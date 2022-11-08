Read full article on original website
Turn to Tara: Gov. Hochul vows to crack down on public safety and code violators
Gov. Kathy Hochul says that she plans to crack down on public safety and code violators during her next four years in office. The discussion with News 12's Tara Rosenblum comes on the heels of the ongoing "Playing with Fire" investigation, which revealed a pattern of bad landlords, overworked inspectors and poor code enforcement across Rockland County and New York state.
Coyotes or wolf dogs? Experts weigh in on what animal people are seeing in Fairfield
A resident says his parents saw a strange looking wolf in their yard recently that they captured on video. The family says it left and then came back and stayed for three hours.
Police: Connecticut man stabbed woman inside her Hempstead apartment
The female victim was also inside screaming after police say she was stabbed multiple times and transported to a hospital.
Police: Man accused of summer Brownsville shooting arrested in Maryland
Authorities in Maryland arrested a man who detectives say shot at a police car in Brownsville over the summer and injured the officers inside.
Muslim police chief placed on leave by town following discrimination allegations
Ahmed Naga is on leave weeks after he said he intends to sue Long Hill Township over alleged discrimination and racism in the workplace.
New Jersey Attorney General’s Office opens investigation after fatal police chase on Route 9
The New Jersey Attorney General Office has launched an investigation following a deadly police chase that temporarily shut down Route 9 South in Old Bridge Wednesday morning.
Officials: Resident rescued from apartment fire in Hillsborough Township
Police said no one was injured as a result from the fire, but fire officials had to rescue someone from the building.
Police: 2 men shot in the torso in Mount Hope
Officers say it happened around 10:30 p.m. on the corner of Bush Street and Creston Avenue.
Tracking windy, rainy weather heading to New Jersey by Friday
New Jersey will be dealing with some windy and wet weather to end the week.
Police search for man who frightened children on school bus in South Jersey
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they say scared children on a school bus in South Jersey last month. Police say it happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 on Tenured Road in Deptford. Students on the bus say it started when...
Adult and minor arrested for Croton car break-ins
Officials say one adult and one minor were apprehended Monday for stealing a car that had the keyfob left inside, and a number of belongings found in other cars.
Clothing boutique run by Mount Vernon students celebrates 1 year anniversary
The Knights Boutique opened last May and is a 100% volunteer run store that allows students at Mount Vernon High School to “shop” for free clothes, school supplies, toiletries and more.
