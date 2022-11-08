ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bakersfield Californian

Kern Elections Division: Tens of thousands more ballots counted, about 72,000 to go

The Kern County Elections Division released its first big batch of returns since its election night count Friday afternoon. While at least an additional 30,000 ballots have been added to the total number of votes processed by county officials, many of the outcomes on significant decisions that voters faced, such as the sales tax, the term limits and even most close races, remain largely unchanged so far.
Bakersfield Californian

New CEO works to restore confidence in Clinica Sierra Vista

Dr. Olga Meave's ascendance to the top job at Clinica Sierra Vista was something of a trial by fire, times three. On top of other problems at the Bakersfield-based chain of community health clinics — turbulence in administration, a pandemic and everything that went with them — Clinica's new employees, so badly needed at the time, "were joining and they were leaving."
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Utah 72, CS Bakersfield 44

CS BAKERSFIELD (1-1) Collum 6-17 2-2 14, Henson 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 3-8 0-0 6, Higgins 4-10 1-3 13, McGhee 0-3 1-2 1, Kancleris 2-4 0-0 4, Hunter 0-4 0-0 0, Kas.Watson 1-3 2-4 4, Jarusevicius 1-4 0-0 2, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 6-11 44. UTAH (2-0) Be.Carlson...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kennedy turns in all-around performance to beat Kerman 33-7

For all the talk about this year's Kennedy defense — justified, given that it allows under 9 points per game — it was the Thunderbirds' offense that showed out Thursday night in Delano. The team found new, increasingly creative ways to get the ball to senior receiver Gamiez...
DELANO, CA

