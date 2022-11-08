Read full article on original website
Kern Elections Division: Tens of thousands more ballots counted, about 72,000 to go
The Kern County Elections Division released its first big batch of returns since its election night count Friday afternoon. While at least an additional 30,000 ballots have been added to the total number of votes processed by county officials, many of the outcomes on significant decisions that voters faced, such as the sales tax, the term limits and even most close races, remain largely unchanged so far.
Letter to the editor: Only 13 percent voted?
Is it possible that what we’ve been hearing for all these years about Bakersfield (Kern County), that we are a community of ignorant, redneck bumpkins ... could it be true?
Like other counties, Kern Public Health skips report on child deaths, citing lack of resources
Moon-shaped bruises marred a 5-year-old boy’s backside from “owies,” he told a social worker, according to a case report written by a Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputy from an interview between the child and a social worker. The boy marked three X’s on a body diagram...
ROBERT PRICE: McCarthy’s ascendency to the speakership, though likely, is not assured
How badly does Bakersfield’s Kevin McCarthy want to be speaker of the House?
New CEO works to restore confidence in Clinica Sierra Vista
Dr. Olga Meave's ascendance to the top job at Clinica Sierra Vista was something of a trial by fire, times three. On top of other problems at the Bakersfield-based chain of community health clinics — turbulence in administration, a pandemic and everything that went with them — Clinica's new employees, so badly needed at the time, "were joining and they were leaving."
Utah 72, CS Bakersfield 44
CS BAKERSFIELD (1-1) Collum 6-17 2-2 14, Henson 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 3-8 0-0 6, Higgins 4-10 1-3 13, McGhee 0-3 1-2 1, Kancleris 2-4 0-0 4, Hunter 0-4 0-0 0, Kas.Watson 1-3 2-4 4, Jarusevicius 1-4 0-0 2, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 6-11 44. UTAH (2-0) Be.Carlson...
Kennedy turns in all-around performance to beat Kerman 33-7
For all the talk about this year's Kennedy defense — justified, given that it allows under 9 points per game — it was the Thunderbirds' offense that showed out Thursday night in Delano. The team found new, increasingly creative ways to get the ball to senior receiver Gamiez...
