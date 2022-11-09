Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Related
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Pediatrician Still Missing After Two Weeks
Authorities in Santa Rosa are still searching for a pediatrician who has now been missing for more than two weeks. Fifty-nine-year-old Doctor Bruce Montgomerie was last seen leaving his home on the evening of October 26th. His family reported him missing the following day, and suggested he might be suicidal. Montgomerie’s vehicle was found on October 28th, in the parking lot of the Jenner Headlands Preserve. Police found his phone in the vehicle, and his jacket near cliffs above the Pacific Ocean. Montgomerie is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.
Watch stolen in Millbrae armed robbery
MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects stole a victim’s watch in an armed robbery in Millbrae on Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened in the area of Ludeman Lane and Cozzolino Drive at about 1:55 p.m. The victim told police that two suspects approached […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Accident Fatality on Interstate 580 in Alameda County
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, authorities reported that a motorcyclist was struck and killed on I-580 near Oakland in Alameda County. The collision occurred on westbound Interstate 580 in the vicinity of the 106th Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on How Motorcyclist Was Struck and Killed...
Motorcyclist killed following San Jose collision with SUV
SAN JOSE – A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in south San Jose.San Jose police said the collision occurred at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. The preliminary investigation showed a man riding a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Cottle Road collided with a 2006 Honda SUV that was turning left from southbound Cottle Road onto eastbound Coronado Avenue on a solid green turn signal. The woman driving the Honda remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.The incident was the 57th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year and the person who died the 59th victim killed in a traffic accident in 2022.The motorcyclist's identity was withheld until family members were notified. Anyone with information on this investigation was urged to contact Detective Dellicarpini #4103 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.
Major crash shuts John Daly, Lake Merced intersection in Daly City
DALY CITY -- An injury crash in Daly City Wednesday was blocking a major intersection near Interstate Highway 280, authorities said.The crash happened at the intersection of Lake Merced and John Daly Blvd in Daly City next to the Westlake Shopping Center. The North County Fire Authority said the intersection was closed and urged drivers to avoid the area.There were no immediate details about the crash or injuries.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Fire sparks in debris near I-880 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire close to I-880, according to a tweet from the Oakland Fire Department. OFD says the fire is located near 3rd Street and Mandela Parkway. The fire is near the West Oakland BART station, but is not impacting BART operations at this time. […]
100-mph Santa Rosa street race results in major injuries
A Santa Rosa street racer is recovering from major injuries after he lost control of his car and careened into several trees, according to police.
NBC Bay Area
Forgotten San Rafael Graveyard Gets New Life
Charlie Kelly had walked the serene dirt trail separating San Anselmo and San Rafael's Mt. Tamalpais Cemetery for years. But one day last winter, he suddenly noticed the thick brush and poison oak cloaking the sharp hillside were concealing a secret -- an old gravestone. As Kelly ascended the steep...
Thief arrested after Colma police recover 7 license plates, bags of marijuana
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing license plates and displaying false registration for a vehicle, the Colma Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post. The unnamed suspect, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested Tuesday around 3:57 a.m. on the 100 block of Hickey Boulevard where […]
Injuries reported after SUV flips over on I-680 in Alamo
Update: All lanes going northbound have reopened as of 2:55 p.m. CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Injuries have been reported after a vehicle flipped over Friday afternoon on northbound I-680 in Alamo, according to the incident log from California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. north of Stone Valley Road. CHP said […]
VIDEO: Pacific Heights restaurant burglarized
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The owner of a restaurant in San Francisco is hoping police can help find a couple of burglars caught on camera. “Noosh,” located in the city’s Pacific Heights neighborhood, was recently hit. In the early morning hours of Nov. 2, a pair of burglars broke into the restaurant. The hooded thieves […]
Motorcycle crash kills 20-year-old Livermore man
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A Livermore man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The name of the man killed was Hamza Salih, 20, an official with the coroner's bureau said. Salih was riding west on Highway 580 between 98th and 106th avenues when he may have lost control of the bike, CHP spokesperson Officer Adib Zeid said. CHP officials received a call at 4:10 p.m. about the crash. Salih's bike hit the center divider and he was ejected from it into the eastbound lanes, where a vehicle hit him, Zeid said. Salih died before he could be treated at a hospital. Neither alcohol nor the weather appear to have played a role in the crash, Zeid said.
Officers deploy projectile device to end Petaluma standoff
(KRON) — One suspect is in custody following a standoff with officers that took place Thursday evening at Plaza South Shopping Center in Petaluma, according to a news alert from the Petaluma Police Department. Daniel Rauer, 36 of Santa Rosa, was arrested following the altercation, which began when he allegedly pursued a female victim who […]
nomadlawyer.org
Fremont: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fremont, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fremont California. If you’re looking for a cultural experience while on vacation in Fremont, California, you’ll find it at the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum. This museum features the world’s largest collection of silent movie memorabilia. Another historical attraction is the...
KTVU FOX 2
DA clears Richmond, Oakland police for killing man who left woman for dead
RICHMOND, Calif. - The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Thursday cleared the officers in the fatal shooting of a man who left a woman for dead in the East Bay hills. District Attorney Diana Becton and her office had been handling an independent investigation into the death of...
All lanes reopened on northbound I-680 following big-rig crash
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — All lanes have reopened on the northbound I-680 south of Bernal Avenue after an overturned big-rig blocked lanes earlier, according to a tweet from the CHP. The big-rig, which crashed near Pleasanton Friday morning, was back up on its wheels by 9 a.m. The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m. on […]
Fatal shooting victim in SF identified as 20-year-old man
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– A 20-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District this week. The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim Thursday afternoon as Kevin Rice. His place of residence is unknown. Police continue to investigate the incident, which occurred Monday afternoon. The […]
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?
Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
NBC Bay Area
Woman Reports Finding Election Ballots in Ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains
The United States Postal Service and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters are investigating after a woman reported finding a bag stuffed with valid and completed Santa Clara County ballots in a ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The ballots reportedly ended up in a torn bag off Sugarloaf...
UPDATE: Concord man dies in minivan crash on Highway 101
A man was killed in a crash on southbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County early Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0