ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Evander Kane’s ex-wife makes disgusting post after scary injury

Earlier this week, Edmonton Oilers left winger Evander Kane suffered a scary and gruesome injury on the ice when he accidentally slashed his wrist on a skate blade leaving him bleeding on the ice. Kane had to be transported to a local hospital and required surgery after the terrifying incident, but his ex-wife Anna Kane seemed pretty unconcerned.
Yardbarker

Oilers' Evander Kane reveals gruesome nature of wrist injury

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane met with the media on Friday and revealed just how bad the cut to his wrist turned out to be. Kane was injured earlier this week when his wrist was cut by the skate blade of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Patrick Maroon. He was rushed...
Yardbarker

A Lot Of Buzz in St. Louis About a Ryan O’Reilly Trade

According to numerous reports, including one from Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, talk surrounding a trade out of St. Louis, where Ryan O’Reilly might be dealt is picking up steam. LeBrun writes, “It’s just one month into the NHL season, and already we can start contemplating potential scenarios for the March 3 trade deadline.” He adds, “Take the Blues, for example, mired in a franchise-record eight-game losing streak, and already having had their general manager, Doug Armstrong, warn of possible consequences if there’s no turnaround”, he mentions the names Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko as possible trade options.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Provides Update On The Catcher Situation

The St. Louis Cardinals have entered the 2022-2023 MLB offseason with a few goals in mind: to acquire a catcher and add a veteran bat to their lineup. Several catchers could potentially catch the Cards’ eye this offseason. Christian Vazquez is available in free agency, as is Tucker Barnhart.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Steelers May Be Without Key Player In Week 10 And Beyond; Sign His Potential Fill-In To 53-Man Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt with a plethora of injuries this season. The main one and a huge reason as to why the team is 2-6 was the torn pectoral that T.J. Watt suffered in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Another underrated, but key player of the team has recently been dealing with a groin injury that he suffered prior to the organization’s Week 8 bout versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie kicker, Nick Sciba was signed to the active roster to replace Chris Boswell and he dressed for the game in Philadelphia. Ahead of Week 10’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, a different kicker, but familiar face was signed on Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bills have strong contingency plan at QB if Josh Allen has to miss time

The Buffalo Bills have a great contingency plan if quarterback Josh Allen misses time on the field. With the possible MVP candidate dealing with a UCL injury in his elbow, there is a possibility he will miss Sunday's game against the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. Journeyman quarterback Case Keenum would take...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more

Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears starting cornerback ruled out against Lions

A Chicago Bears starting cornerback was ruled out Friday. The Chicago Bears had several injuries after the team’s heartbreaking loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. The Bears’ injury report Thursday had several starters listed. On Friday, a Chicago Bears starting cornerback was ruled out against the Detroit Lions in Week 10.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

All signs point to Dallas

Our second November weekend seems like a great time to find some gems on the gridiron, both professional and college. While all games matter, importance is growing more and more paramount with each passing week. Fading the Bucs with a bet on Seattle +2.5. We haven't seen a thing from...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy