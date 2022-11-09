ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

thesportspage.blog

Ray Staver resigns as Shippensburg basketball coach

Long-time Shippensburg high school boys basketball coach Ray Staver resigned Monday from the coaching position he has held for three stints over the last 30 years. He leaves after a career that includes 445 wins, including two trips to District 3 championship games and four trips to the PIAA state tournament, including last year’s run to the quarterfinals.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A, McConnellsburg receive PIAA pairings for Saturday

The quarterfinal round of the PIAA Soccer Championships will take place Saturday, and two area teams will be competing. In Class 3A girls, Greencastle-Antrim (20-2-1) will face Archbishop Wood at Northeastern H.S. in Manchester at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast, audio only, on MidPennBroadcasting.com, WRGG.org and TheSportsPage.blog. The...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Here are the top matchups in the District 3 playoffs this week | Frenzy Five

YORK, Pa. — The District 3 playoffs enter their second week, and there's no shortage of titanic matchups on the schedule this week. There will be one championship on the line Friday night -- and that will be the FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week. We'll be live from Annville as the Annville-Cleona Little Dutchmen host Trinity in a battle for the District 3 Class 2A title.
ANNVILLE, PA
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Jefferson claims 10th seed after stopping Patriots’ advance

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION — Playoffs. Jefferson High School claimed the 10th seed in the 16-team Class AAA playoff field after beating Washington, 41-17, at home last week. The Cougars completed a 7-3 season in bouncing their county rival in the regular season finale for both schools. Washington finished the 2022 season with a 2-8 record.
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, WV
abc27 News

District III Football playoff schedule changes due to rain

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Midstate football teams prepare for the second week of the playoffs, some of Friday’s games may have to be moved due to inclement weather. Playoff schedule Class 6A Quarterfinals(Games on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted) 8 Carlisle vs. 1 Hempfield5 Manheim Township vs. 4 Cumberland Valley7 […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

A Culture of Bullying in Shippensburg High School Athletics, All for a Winning Team

Submitted by unknown author(s) Right before the beginning of a new basketball season at Shippensburg Area High School, long time winning coach Ray Staver has retired. Staver has 445 wins in his coaching career, but what is a winning team worth. Staver is a very well respected coach and knows the game, but behind the scenes and kept quite by the Shippensburg Area High School is extreme on-going issues with bullying. All of which Staver turned a blind eye to because of a desire to win. I want to be clear that this is not all on Mr. Staver, but rather the whole administration as a whole at Shippensburg. The outrageous bullying was known and largely quietly dealt with.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Bay Journal

Relive history the hard way: Pennsylvania's Thousand Steps trail

Cover photo: The Thousand Steps trail, built with rocks on Jacks Mountain in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, rises above morning mist and fall colors. (Ad Crable) Think about walking 3 miles from your home, then climbing almost straight up a mountain on irregular stone steps just to begin a 12-hour backbreaking workday of busting rocks with a sledgehammer and loading them into rail cars.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
etxview.com

DCNR names new park manager for Colonel Denning State Park

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Thursday the appointment of Corie Eckman as manager at Colonel Denning State Park in Cumberland County. Eckman, who is the manager at Black Moshannon State Park, will manage the 273-acre park in Lower Mifflin Township that serves as a gateway to the 96,000-acre Tuscarora State Forest, the department said in a news release.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Bojangles is Coming to Frederick

Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.
FREDERICK, MD
abc27.com

New UPMC facility opening up in Dauphin County

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) is holding a grand-opening event at its brand new 20,000 square-foot outpatient center in Hershey, according to a press release. According to the release, UPMC Urgent Care will be the first to move into the new facility, whereas other...
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Diners flock to reopened Boro Bar and Grill in Hummelstown for wings, more | Mimi’s Picks

The Boro Bar and Grill in Hummelstown is your best bet for cheap beer and wings. Sweet, vinegar-laced barbecue sauce is the wafting scent that welcomes customers back to this old, familiar, neighborhood haunt. Yes, this small town’s nondescript sports pub -- known for its awesome, award-winning wings -- is back in business and residents couldn’t be happier.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA

