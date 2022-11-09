Read full article on original website
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV skyRoger MarshKearneysville, WV
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
Was This Journalist Killed For Getting Too Close?Still UnsolvedMartinsburg, WV
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
thesportspage.blog
Ray Staver resigns as Shippensburg basketball coach
Long-time Shippensburg high school boys basketball coach Ray Staver resigned Monday from the coaching position he has held for three stints over the last 30 years. He leaves after a career that includes 445 wins, including two trips to District 3 championship games and four trips to the PIAA state tournament, including last year’s run to the quarterfinals.
thesportspage.blog
PIAA District 3 Football Quarterfinal: Shippensburg at Solanco 6:40 p.m. Saturday November 12
The Shippensburg Greyhounds the #8 seed take on the#1 seed undefeated Solamco Golden Mules at Solanco High School in Quarryville, PA. Pregame show at 5:40 p.m. Kickoff at 6:00 p.m. Garry Kline and JD Davidson bring you the play-by-play on Mid Penn Broadcasting and Country Gold Radio 93.9 FM. Click here or photo to listen.
thesportspage.blog
G-A, McConnellsburg receive PIAA pairings for Saturday
The quarterfinal round of the PIAA Soccer Championships will take place Saturday, and two area teams will be competing. In Class 3A girls, Greencastle-Antrim (20-2-1) will face Archbishop Wood at Northeastern H.S. in Manchester at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast, audio only, on MidPennBroadcasting.com, WRGG.org and TheSportsPage.blog. The...
FOX43.com
Here are the top matchups in the District 3 playoffs this week | Frenzy Five
YORK, Pa. — The District 3 playoffs enter their second week, and there's no shortage of titanic matchups on the schedule this week. There will be one championship on the line Friday night -- and that will be the FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week. We'll be live from Annville as the Annville-Cleona Little Dutchmen host Trinity in a battle for the District 3 Class 2A title.
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Jefferson claims 10th seed after stopping Patriots’ advance
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION — Playoffs. Jefferson High School claimed the 10th seed in the 16-team Class AAA playoff field after beating Washington, 41-17, at home last week. The Cougars completed a 7-3 season in bouncing their county rival in the regular season finale for both schools. Washington finished the 2022 season with a 2-8 record.
District III Football playoff schedule changes due to rain
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Midstate football teams prepare for the second week of the playoffs, some of Friday’s games may have to be moved due to inclement weather. Playoff schedule Class 6A Quarterfinals(Games on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted) 8 Carlisle vs. 1 Hempfield5 Manheim Township vs. 4 Cumberland Valley7 […]
A Culture of Bullying in Shippensburg High School Athletics, All for a Winning Team
Submitted by unknown author(s) Right before the beginning of a new basketball season at Shippensburg Area High School, long time winning coach Ray Staver has retired. Staver has 445 wins in his coaching career, but what is a winning team worth. Staver is a very well respected coach and knows the game, but behind the scenes and kept quite by the Shippensburg Area High School is extreme on-going issues with bullying. All of which Staver turned a blind eye to because of a desire to win. I want to be clear that this is not all on Mr. Staver, but rather the whole administration as a whole at Shippensburg. The outrageous bullying was known and largely quietly dealt with.
Historic central Pa. home with dramatic religious past is demolished
David H. Peiffer was astounded by what he discovered after he was asked to dig into the history of a dilapidated, centuries-old farmhouse visible from Route 581 near Camp Hill. The house was built in the late 1700s by John Shopp Sr., who had connections to founders of the United...
Merry Million: Scratch-off ticket sold in central Pa. wins top prize
A “We Wish You a Merry Million” scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in York County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced. Big Mouth on the Run on North George Street, West York, will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The scratch-off ticket sells for $20,...
Cumberland County incumbent wins third term in Pa. State house
A Republican incumbent has won a third term in the state house of representatives. State Rep. Barb Gleim of Middlesex Township defeated Democrat Alan Howe of Carlisle, who served in the Air Force for more than two decades. Gleim defeated Howe 16,213 to 10,133 in the 199th District in Cumberland...
Bay Journal
Relive history the hard way: Pennsylvania's Thousand Steps trail
Cover photo: The Thousand Steps trail, built with rocks on Jacks Mountain in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, rises above morning mist and fall colors. (Ad Crable) Think about walking 3 miles from your home, then climbing almost straight up a mountain on irregular stone steps just to begin a 12-hour backbreaking workday of busting rocks with a sledgehammer and loading them into rail cars.
FOX43.com
Hershey Co. to build new, 250,000 square-foot facility near current Reese's plant
HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Company announced it will build a new 250,000 square-foot chocolate facility in Hershey. Pending final planning approvals, the new facility will support production capabilities for its iconic candy brands like Reese’s, Kit Kat and Hershey’s, the company said. The construction of the...
etxview.com
DCNR names new park manager for Colonel Denning State Park
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Thursday the appointment of Corie Eckman as manager at Colonel Denning State Park in Cumberland County. Eckman, who is the manager at Black Moshannon State Park, will manage the 273-acre park in Lower Mifflin Township that serves as a gateway to the 96,000-acre Tuscarora State Forest, the department said in a news release.
Will Hurricane Nicole bring major rainfall to central Pa.?
The storm system that is currently Hurricane Nicole will reach Pennsylvania this week, but according to the National Weather Service, it will not bring hurricane-strength conditions with it. Meteorologist Greg DeVoir said by the time Nicole arrives, it should be significantly weakened. There will be some rain moving in on...
Gospel artist Bill Gaither to bring Christmas tour to Hershey
Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Bill Gaither will come to Hershey this holiday season. The Gaither Vocal Band will arrive at the Giant Center in Hershey for a stop on The Brighter The Light Tour Christmas 2022 on Dec. 1. The Gaither Vocal Band features musicians Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Bojangles is Coming to Frederick
Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.
Democratic incumbent Patty Kim’s popularity extends across the river
Five-term Democratic incumbent Patty Kim has won the 103rd state House District, defeating Republican David Buell, according to election results from Dauphin and Cumberland counties. Kim received 8,957 votes in Cumberland County versus Buell’s 7,636. In Dauphin County, she took 7,105 votes compared to Buell’s 876. The reconfigured...
abc27.com
New UPMC facility opening up in Dauphin County
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) is holding a grand-opening event at its brand new 20,000 square-foot outpatient center in Hershey, according to a press release. According to the release, UPMC Urgent Care will be the first to move into the new facility, whereas other...
Diners flock to reopened Boro Bar and Grill in Hummelstown for wings, more | Mimi’s Picks
The Boro Bar and Grill in Hummelstown is your best bet for cheap beer and wings. Sweet, vinegar-laced barbecue sauce is the wafting scent that welcomes customers back to this old, familiar, neighborhood haunt. Yes, this small town’s nondescript sports pub -- known for its awesome, award-winning wings -- is back in business and residents couldn’t be happier.
Central Pa. veteran who suffered a tragedy finds a new purpose in life
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Zach Stinson from Chambersburg initially joined the military because he liked training and physical activity. “It blossomed into gaining a lot more from the Marine Corps. I mean, by the time I was 23, I had experienced most stuff that I some people will never experience," said Stinson.
