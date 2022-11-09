Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Clemson
South Carolina hosts the rival Clemson Tigers on Friday night while continually attempting to find their identity.
wach.com
"I'll never forget": Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt reflects on Dutch Fork experience
(WACH) - Former Dutch Fork high school football standout Jalin Hyatt attributes his success at Tennessee to his time as a Silver Fox. Hyatt spoke with WACH Fox sports reporter Amanda Poole in a 1-on-1 interview to reminisce on his time in Irmo, weigh in on Antonio Williams' success at Clemson, and the biggest lesson he learned from head coach Tom Knotts.
kool1027.com
Camden And Lower Richland Has Been Moved
The Camden vs Lower Richland second round playoff football game has been postponed due to wind gust over 35 miles per hour school busses are prohibited from traveling. The game will take place Saturday afternoon at 3pm at historic Zemp Stadium and you can catch all the action at 2:30pm on Kool 102.7.
umterps.com
No. 17 Maryland to Welcome No. 1 South Carolina in White Out Game
XFINITY Center (College Park, MD) COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 17 Maryland (1-0) will host No. 1 South Carolina (1-0) Friday at 6 p.m. at the XFINITY Center. Friday's matchup is the Terrapins' annual White Out game and all fans are encouraged to wear white. Friday's game is also the Terrapins' Fearless Women game, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
The Daily South
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
abcnews4.com
3 Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, someone who bought a Powerball jackpot ticket in California won a record $2.04 billion after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. However, three people who bought lottery tickets in South Carolina also won big. A ticket worth $1 million...
FOX Carolina
SC GOP preparing for 'victory' party in Columbia
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Gov. Henry McMaster gives speech after winning the 2022 S.C. Governor's race.
coladaily.com
Bradford Pear Bounty coming soon to Lexington
Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
foxwilmington.com
McMaster re-elected as governor of South Carolina, unofficial results show
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Henry McMaster will keep his title as governor of South Carolina, according to unofficial results. Both NBC and Associate Press projected that McMaster defeated his Democratic challenger, Joe Cunningham. During the campaign, McMaster reminded South Carolinians that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he fought to keep...
WIS-TV
Benedict College officially opens new police station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Police Department will officially open its new headquarters on Monday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. The new facility is located at 2330 Laurel Street. In addition to conducting tours of the new facility, the BCPD will also introduce their new canine officer Rayden.
Coroner identifies Columbia woman killed in Lexington County crash
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding a deadly Thursday afternoon accident. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 49-year-old Jennifer O'neal Cassidy of Columbia was attempting to turn onto Bush River Road from Wescott Road around 4 p.m. when her vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle on the former.
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry Closings: Schools, offices announce schedule changes due to TS Nicole
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Due to impending weather from Tropical Storm Nicole, some schools, programs, and offices have moved to eLearning or remote work Thursday, Nov. 10. Charleston County School District will switch to eLearning and remote work Friday, Nov. 11. All school and district buildings will be closed...
wach.com
Columbia resident pushing for uniform tracking device, alert system for vulnerable adults
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- A Columbia resident is fighting for a better way to find missing and vulnerable adults by proposing a tracking device system, taking the plea before state lawmakers ahead of the legislative session in January. “I know my mom wore that before she passed away, and...
wach.com
Victim of fatal Bush River Road crash identified
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials say they've have identified the victim in a late Wednesday afternoon car crash that went fatal. According to the Lexington County Coroner, 49-year-old Jennifer Cassidy was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Bush River Road in Columbia shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Wescott Road and Rush River Road in Lexington County.
communitytimessc.com
Family Remembers Benedict College Alum After Death At Homecoming Weekend
“Cin’que is the youngest of the family," Sutton said. "He’s the baby. We always call him the baby, but he moved out on his own. He was doing some great things.”. She says Wilson, a Florence native, graduated with a degree in sports management and was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.
abccolumbia.com
Results and latest updates on the 2022 Midterm Election
ABC NEWS– Your Voice Your Vote-The latest news, analysis and videos on the 2022 Midterm Election from ABC News. Count on ABC Columbia News for the latest results and updates from South Carolina’s election.
abccolumbia.com
Dept. of Veterans Affairs to host Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) and Harvest Hope Food Bank are partnering to host a Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans and their families. The food drive will run on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 and will end on Nov. 18. A drop-off event...
WIS-TV
Development company set to demolish Richland Mall
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Push to restrict or ban abortion in SC fails. Updated:...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Columbia firm brokers $6.5M sale of commercial property
Trinity Partners of Columbia recently brokered the $6.5 million sale of an investment property in Charlotte. Managing partner Bruce Harper represented the buyer, a South Carolina-based real estate investor. Charles Swanson of Park Commercial Real Estate represented the seller. Located at 5930 Northwoods Parkway in Charlotte, the three-acre property contains...
