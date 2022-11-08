Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash on US Route 7 in Pownal
POWNAL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Pownal on Thursday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near the Pownal Racetrack, at around 1:50 p.m. Police identified the drivers as William B. Baker, 21, of Pownal, and John R. Sieghman, 59, of Fair Haven. Following an...
WCAX
Police investigating suspicious fire in Chittenden
CHITTENDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police and the Chittenden Fire Department are investigating a suspicious fire in the town of Chittenden. Fire crews responded to a camp on Middle Road Wednesday at about 7:45 a.m. to find the entire house engulfed in flames. Police say nobody was inside and...
WCAX
Lebanon PD to crack down on bad drivers
LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - Police officers in the Upper Valley have a warning for bad drivers -- knock it off. The Lebanon Police Department began a mid-day driving enforcement campaign Thursday. Twelve officers patrolled strategic areas of the city looking for speeders as well as distracted and impaired drivers. Officers...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for stalking, assault in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 33-year-old man will face multiple charges following an incident in Montpelier. Authorities say they were notified of an individual who was exhibiting stalking behaviors by following the victim to various locations in their vehicle and showing up at the victim’s home at around 4:00 p.m.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Pittsford
PITTSFORD — A 50-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Pittsford on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault at a home on Hendee Lane at around 7:45 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Paul F. Cormier, of Pittsford, physically assaulted a family or household...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Rutland City homicide victim targeted
RUTLAND CITY — Following an autopsy, police have identified the victim of Monday’s homicide in Rutland City as Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York. Police say he was shot in the torso and upper extremities and appears to have been targeted. No one is currently in custody.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Shoreham
SHOREHAM — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Shoreham on Tuesday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 22A at around 4:00 p.m. According to the report, Arlyn Sunderland, 49, of Shoreham, had a tire malfunction which caused him to veer into the oncoming lane and crash into Cheryl Morrison, 63, of Salisbury.
WCAX
NH authorities search for armed fugitives
NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are searching for two fugitives they say could be armed and dangerous. Newport Police say Aaron Butler, 32, and Kearsten Simpson, 29, both of Newport, are wanted for suspected drug trafficking. They say officers conducted a search of a Newport home late last month following concerns for the welfare of five children. Inside the home, they found fentanyl, meth, and cocaine, along with several firearms.
WCAX
Berlin Cop Who Murdered His Ex Previously Spoke of Killing Her, Colleague Says
In the final months of his life, Berlin police officer Jeffrey Strock would break down and cry, a coworker recounted to Vermont State Police investigators. Strock was upset about his on-again, off-again relationship with ex-girlfriend Julie Fandino. Sometimes, Strock would say things were looking up because Fandino was still communicating with him, Officer David Rhoden told state police detectives. But there were also "really bad days" when Strock would cry and talk about how much he missed her.
mynbc5.com
Former Springfield Police Department officer loses certification
PITTSFORD, Vt. — A former Vermont Police officer has been decertified following a unanimous vote by the Vermont Criminal Justice Board. Former Springfield police officer Anthony Moriglioni had his law enforcement certification permanently revoked without the option for re-certification on Thursday, according to the board. The board made its...
adirondackalmanack.com
Missing Person Search Concludes with Indian Lake House Fire, Rescue, Arson & Burglary Charges
On Oct 31 at 9:40 p.m., New York State Police (NYSP) requested Forest Ranger assistance in locating a subject originally reported as an overdue hunter. The family of the 25-year-old from Hudson had reported the individual missing and indicated he might be despondent and suicidal. Ranger Lieutenant Kerr and Rangers Miller, Nally, and Scott responded to the Blue Mountain trailhead where NYSP found the subject’s car. Rangers searched the Blue Mountain and Tirrell Pond areas through the night.
Attorneys agree Pownal man charged in slashing death is not competent to stand trial
The finding came after two psychologists evaluated Darren Pronto, 34, who is accused of killing Emily Hamman, 26, during broad daylight in downtown Bennington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Attorneys agree Pownal man charged in slashing death is not competent to stand trial.
Motorcyclist dies after Hoosick Falls crash
A crash into a telephone pole proved fatal for a motorcyclist in Hoosick Falls Monday afternoon.
WCAX
Williamstown fire blamed on unattended smoking materials
WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williamstown Fire Department is investigating a fire at a multifamily home. Fire Chief William Graham says the Tuesday fire appears accidental, sparked by smoking materials left unattended on the porch. The chief says nobody was hurt but it was a close call for the second-floor...
willistonobserver.com
Firefighters called to rogue backyard fire
A backyard fire pit on South Brownell Road was consumed by an out-of-control fire Friday, before Williston firefighters arrived to extinguish it. A citizen called the fire station to report the fire.
WCAX
Former Springfield cop stripped of certification
PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Springfield police officer has been barred from working in law enforcement in Vermont again. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council on Thursday announced that Anthony Moriglioni has been permanently de-certified over gross professional misconduct. It stems from two incidents where he reportedly used profane language while interacting with citizens on duty, including one where he allegedly choked a suspect.
WCAX
Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 21. Going back as far as 2013, there were only 10 homicides in Vermont, according to FBI data. That number climbed to 17 in 2017. The lowest number in this period was last 2021, with nine homicides.
