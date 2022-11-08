ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

The 562

CIF Football: Lakewood Runs Past Redondo, Into Semis

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Lakewood advanced to the CIF-SS football semifinals for the first time in over a decade, as the Lancers defeated the Redondo Union Sea Hawks, 33-7. “This is a damn good football team. We were supposed to...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for quarterfinal round OC games Friday, Nov. 11

It’s a big night of high school football as the quarterfinal round of the CIF playoffs takes place for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Bulldogs, Bears Finish Seasons

First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ tennis team saw its fine season end after losing their CIF-SS Division I first-round playoff match at Camarillo, 14-4, on Wednesday. No. 1 singles player Sena Hammel (6-1, 6-3) and No....
BURBANK, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Burbank, Burroughs Rivalry Produces Pageantry, Excitement

First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The high school rivalry football game between Burroughs and Burbank recently produced one of the closest games in the past two decades between the crosstown opponents. In addition to the players, both schools’ bands, cheerleaders and fans continue...
BURBANK, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Flintridge Prep Boys, Mayfield Senior Finish 2nd in League

First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The hierarchy of Prep League cross-country seems to have shifted since the coronavirus pandemic as the league crowns were claimed by programs not named Flintridge Prep or Mayfield Senior, something that had not occurred in more than a decade.
BURBANK, CA
signalscv.com

Football second-round playoff preview

Three local teams remain in the CIF playoffs and will head into their division’s quarterfinals on Friday. Only West Ranch will be home on Friday night while Golden Valley and Santa Clarita Christian ship off for long drives. West Ranch hosts Upland in D3. The Wildcats (11-0) are hot...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

The Cardinal Divas are fighting on

The Cardinal Divas adorned new costumes and sat front row in the student section at USC’s homecoming game on November 5th. The dancers were surrounded by students and when they left to use the restroom, students tried to take their seats despite the signs that read Reserved for the Cardinal Divas. One student waved another away, pointing at the signs and saying the seats were reserved for the dancers.
High School Football PRO

Los Angeles, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The demon Lincoln Riley brought from Oklahoma to USC

When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach about a year ago, fans knew a dynamic offense was coming. They probably just figured it would only be from the Trojans. The numbers speak for themselves: 562, 543 and 515 yards of offense in the past three games. The only problem is those aren’t USC’s numbers. That’s what the USC defense – under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – has given up against Utah, Arizona and Cal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

The Best of L.A. Cannabis 2022

It’s time for our favorite L.A. cannabis picks for 2022 after another great year. The list includes everything from prerolls to parties. Regardless of what on the list you choose to partake in, we can promise you a good time. Best Preroll – Cali-X Preroll. We haven’t mentioned...
LOS ANGELES, CA
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)

Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
LONG BEACH, CA

