FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CIF Football: Lakewood Runs Past Redondo, Into Semis
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Lakewood advanced to the CIF-SS football semifinals for the first time in over a decade, as the Lancers defeated the Redondo Union Sea Hawks, 33-7. “This is a damn good football team. We were supposed to...
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for quarterfinal round OC games Friday, Nov. 11
It’s a big night of high school football as the quarterfinal round of the CIF playoffs takes place for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
outlooknewspapers.com
Bulldogs, Bears Finish Seasons
First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ tennis team saw its fine season end after losing their CIF-SS Division I first-round playoff match at Camarillo, 14-4, on Wednesday. No. 1 singles player Sena Hammel (6-1, 6-3) and No....
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank, Burroughs Rivalry Produces Pageantry, Excitement
First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The high school rivalry football game between Burroughs and Burbank recently produced one of the closest games in the past two decades between the crosstown opponents. In addition to the players, both schools’ bands, cheerleaders and fans continue...
outlooknewspapers.com
Flintridge Prep Boys, Mayfield Senior Finish 2nd in League
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The hierarchy of Prep League cross-country seems to have shifted since the coronavirus pandemic as the league crowns were claimed by programs not named Flintridge Prep or Mayfield Senior, something that had not occurred in more than a decade.
signalscv.com
Football second-round playoff preview
Three local teams remain in the CIF playoffs and will head into their division’s quarterfinals on Friday. Only West Ranch will be home on Friday night while Golden Valley and Santa Clarita Christian ship off for long drives. West Ranch hosts Upland in D3. The Wildcats (11-0) are hot...
No. 8 UCLA spreads scoring in rout of Long Beach St.
Five players scored in double figures for No. 8 UCLA, and the Bruins used to a 28-8, first-half run to
Lincoln Riley delivers bad news for USC’s College Football Playoff hopes
Lincoln Riley said that USC running back Travis Dye’s senior season has sadly come to an end. Although No. 8 USC clobbered utterly toothless Colorado on Friday night to the tune of 55-17, the Trojans lost one of their most important offensive weapons for the season in the blowout victory.
Insider names two schools that are 'clear favorites' to join Pac-12
Beginning in 2024, UCLA and USC will move to the Big Ten, leaving a void to fill for the Pac-12. The conference can either stay at 10 teams, add an 11th or do whatever it can to get back to 12. All of that remains very much uncertain at the...
uscannenbergmedia.com
The Cardinal Divas are fighting on
The Cardinal Divas adorned new costumes and sat front row in the student section at USC’s homecoming game on November 5th. The dancers were surrounded by students and when they left to use the restroom, students tried to take their seats despite the signs that read Reserved for the Cardinal Divas. One student waved another away, pointing at the signs and saying the seats were reserved for the dancers.
WR Jeremiah McClure Lists UCLA Football in Top 4, Reveals Decision Date
One of the Bruins' top remaining 2023 targets has narrowed things down to UCLA, Arizona, Washington and Indiana.
Los Angeles, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Mater Dei football coach Bruce Rollinson to retire at the end of the 2022 season
Mater Dei-Santa Ana football coach Bruce Rollinson, the winningest active coach in California, announced a few minutes ago on Twitter he will retire at the end of this, his 34th season. "After playing at Mater Dei more than 50 years ago, 47 years coaching at Mater Dei and 34 years as the head ...
Yardbarker
The demon Lincoln Riley brought from Oklahoma to USC
When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach about a year ago, fans knew a dynamic offense was coming. They probably just figured it would only be from the Trojans. The numbers speak for themselves: 562, 543 and 515 yards of offense in the past three games. The only problem is those aren’t USC’s numbers. That’s what the USC defense – under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – has given up against Utah, Arizona and Cal.
LA mayor race: Karen Bass widens lead over Rick Caruso, latest numbers show
Congresswoman Karen Bass widened her lead to more than 9,000 votes Saturday over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral election as ballots continue to be counted.
L.A. Weekly
The Best of L.A. Cannabis 2022
It’s time for our favorite L.A. cannabis picks for 2022 after another great year. The list includes everything from prerolls to parties. Regardless of what on the list you choose to partake in, we can promise you a good time. Best Preroll – Cali-X Preroll. We haven’t mentioned...
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 9,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has taken a slim lead in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest batch of results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Saturday showed Bass jumping in front of Rick Caruso by more than 9,400 votes. Saturday’s vote totals showed Bass holding with 306,990 votes, […]
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
Denny’s Heads to Yorba Linda
Diners can expect to find all the chain's go-to favorites by the end of 2022.
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)
Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
