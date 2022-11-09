ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Fresh off election wins Vance and Husted lay out priorities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio’s newly elected senator-elect and the lieutenant governor granted a second term by voters laid out their priorities for their terms to a business-friendly audience at a post-election table-setter event held by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. JD Vance, the Republican who bested Tim...
Gov. DeWine changes execution dates for 3 death row inmates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Gov. Mike DeWine issued reprieves of execution for three current death row inmates on Thursday, November 10. A media release from the governor's office says that the reprieves are due to "ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans."
AES Ohio's Gift of Power will help customers struggling with winter heating bills

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The eighth annual Gift of Power initiative was introduced on November 9 by AES Ohio, to support customers who are having trouble paying their winter heating bills. More than 3,000 local families have received financial assistance through the program since 2015, totaling $1.2 million. The company's...
