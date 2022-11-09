Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Fresh off election wins Vance and Husted lay out priorities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio’s newly elected senator-elect and the lieutenant governor granted a second term by voters laid out their priorities for their terms to a business-friendly audience at a post-election table-setter event held by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. JD Vance, the Republican who bested Tim...
dayton247now.com
DeWine talks next 4 years, reproductive rights, investments in Ohio in 1-on-1 interview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gov. Mike DeWine is excited about this time for Ohio, and his Election Day win. "Ohio is on the move," DeWine said. "This is a great time in Ohio history." He beat Democratic challenger Nan Whaley by over 1 million votes according to the most...
dayton247now.com
Gov. DeWine announces more employment resources for veterans and military spouses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two new services for veterans and military spouses have been made available on OhioMeansJobs.com, according to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Matt Damschroder. Veterans who have enrolled on the website are now asked to answer...
dayton247now.com
Gov. DeWine changes execution dates for 3 death row inmates
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Gov. Mike DeWine issued reprieves of execution for three current death row inmates on Thursday, November 10. A media release from the governor's office says that the reprieves are due to "ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans."
dayton247now.com
AES Ohio's Gift of Power will help customers struggling with winter heating bills
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The eighth annual Gift of Power initiative was introduced on November 9 by AES Ohio, to support customers who are having trouble paying their winter heating bills. More than 3,000 local families have received financial assistance through the program since 2015, totaling $1.2 million. The company's...
