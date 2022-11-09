ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

MSNBC

Arizona Republicans fume over MAGA movement election lies

Conspiracy theory-peddling conservatives honed in on temporary issues with vote tabulation at some Arizona polling places to push baseless claims of Election Day vote-rigging. And if the clear exhaustion of fellow conservatives forced to field questions about these baseless claims is any sign, it appears the MAGA movement is wearing out its welcome in Arizona.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Katie Hobbs leads Kari Lake in Arizona governor's race; Cochise County continues hand count plan; New stores in the Valley

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Democrat Katie Hobbs continues to lead Republican Kari Lake as the latest Arizona governor election results trickle in. Cochise County officials are proceeding with a hand count of every ballot cast in Tuesday's election, despite a...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Republicans lead race for Arizona House, Senate control by slim margins

PHOENIX – The next Arizona Legislature is on track to look a lot like the last one, although several races were close enough to potentially flip as more votes are counted. According to results available as of Thursday morning, Republicans were leading for 16 Senate seats and 31 House seats. If that holds, the GOP will have the same one-seat advantage in each chamber as in the current Legislature.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Arizona is becoming a focal point for the next ‘big lie’

In the run-up to Tuesday's elections, MAGA Republicans spread disinformation and ginned up suspicion to prime their base to believe Democrats could rig the midterm elections. When Election Day came, they immediately seized on the first opportunity to attempt what could amount to a new "big lie": malfunctioning voting machines in Arizona.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Thursday recap: Hobbs keeps lead over Lake

Election workers were still digging into a mountain of ballots on Thursday — more than 600,000 statewide, according to a tracker posted by the Arizona secretary of state. The highest-profile offices on the ballot, from U.S. senator to governor to other key statewide positions, remained too close to call. Results from around the state will continue to be posted throughout the day on Friday. ...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

GOP, GOP-leaning independents prefer DeSantis over Trump in 2024: poll

Republicans and Republican-leaning independents prefer Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over former President Trump to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, according to a new poll released Friday. The survey, conducted by YouGov, found that 42 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said that they would prefer DeSantis over...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Florida Democrats grapple with uncertain future after midterm wipeout

Democrats are facing an existential crisis in Florida after a red wave engulfed the nation’s once-premier battleground state. The scale of the Democratic wipeout in Florida is hard to understate. Tuesday’s elections saw Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) win landslide victories and Republicans clinch supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature. For the first time since Reconstruction, no Democrat will hold statewide office in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Colorado votes to decriminalize ‘magic mushrooms’

Coloradans were projected to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms and other plant-based psychedelic substances this week, becoming the second state in the U.S. to legalize the hallucinogens after Oregon. Proposition 122 decriminalizes psilocybin and psilocin — the hallucinogenic substances often found in mushrooms — as well as other plant-based psychedelics like dimethyltryptamine,...
COLORADO STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

No powder found in envelope taken from gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's campaign office

Phoenix police confirmed Friday that no powder was found inside an envelope sent to Kari Lake’s campaign office on Nov. 5. Ross Trumble, a spokesperson for the Lake campaign, told The Arizona Republic that a campaign staffer opened an envelope delivered to the office near 40th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix that contained "suspicious...
PHOENIX, AZ

