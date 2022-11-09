Read full article on original website
Arizona election analysis: We've got a major problem if Kari Lake loses
It could take some time to make sense of the 2022 midterm election. We don’t even have full results yet, with several races shaping up to be nail-biters. But voters clearly...
Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs Extend Lead After Latest Arizona Vote Drop
Arizona Democrats improved their lead in key races after the latest round of votes were counted Wednesday night. Senator Mark Kelly, who is running as the incumbent, now leads Republican nominee Blake Masters 51.4 percent to 46.4 percent, reported CNN and The New York Times. Governor Katie Hobbs also extended...
GOP's Kelli Ward rants at Gov. Doug Ducey over election 'mess' and he answers, perfectly
Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, who led an effort in the past to have Republican Gov. Doug Ducey censured, ranted Thursday about Arizona’s election “mess” (which isn’t actually a mess) and demanded that some type of action (whatever that means) be taken by Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovich. In a tweet...
Arizona Election Results 2022: Live Updates
Live Arizona Election Results See our full coverage of Arizona election results including governor, U.S. Senate, attorney general, secretary of state and local races as well as ballot measures on the ticket. Arizona governor election See...
MSNBC
Arizona Republicans fume over MAGA movement election lies
Conspiracy theory-peddling conservatives honed in on temporary issues with vote tabulation at some Arizona polling places to push baseless claims of Election Day vote-rigging. And if the clear exhaustion of fellow conservatives forced to field questions about these baseless claims is any sign, it appears the MAGA movement is wearing out its welcome in Arizona.
Washington Examiner
Midterm election results live: New Arizona votes incoming; thousands of Maricopa ballots go in Box 3
The 2022 midterm elections have finally been held — but the picture is still taking shape. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and...
Katie Hobbs leads Kari Lake in Arizona governor's race; Cochise County continues hand count plan; New stores in the Valley
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Democrat Katie Hobbs continues to lead Republican Kari Lake as the latest Arizona governor election results trickle in. Cochise County officials are proceeding with a hand count of every ballot cast in Tuesday's election, despite a...
Why did so many Arizona voters hold on to their mail-in ballots until the last day?
One didn’t trust the system enough to part with her ballot early. Another dropped off his ballot on Election Day because he was simply too busy to mail it before. Their ballots were among the approximately 290,000 dropped off at polling locations on Election Day. Officials said on Thursday that was an unprecedented...
Republicans Cry Conspiracy Over Ballot Printing Error In Arizona
Even as local GOP officials said all votes would be counted, politicians were quick to allege an election fraud conspiracy.
KTAR.com
Republicans lead race for Arizona House, Senate control by slim margins
PHOENIX – The next Arizona Legislature is on track to look a lot like the last one, although several races were close enough to potentially flip as more votes are counted. According to results available as of Thursday morning, Republicans were leading for 16 Senate seats and 31 House seats. If that holds, the GOP will have the same one-seat advantage in each chamber as in the current Legislature.
Yes, Kari Lake, Mark Finchem, Arizona election results are taking forever. The GOP is why.
It'll take time to know who won the Arizona midterms and there's a reason for that. It stems from the early ballots Republicans were told to drop off.
Media defending slow vote count in Nevada, Arizona, grew frustrated with stalled tally in 2020 Iowa caucuses
While many media pundits are insisting multi-day long vote counts are "normal," in 2020, many in the press were agitated over the drawn-out count in the Iowa caucuses.
MSNBC
Arizona is becoming a focal point for the next ‘big lie’
In the run-up to Tuesday's elections, MAGA Republicans spread disinformation and ginned up suspicion to prime their base to believe Democrats could rig the midterm elections. When Election Day came, they immediately seized on the first opportunity to attempt what could amount to a new "big lie": malfunctioning voting machines in Arizona.
Thursday recap: Hobbs keeps lead over Lake
Election workers were still digging into a mountain of ballots on Thursday — more than 600,000 statewide, according to a tracker posted by the Arizona secretary of state. The highest-profile offices on the ballot, from U.S. senator to governor to other key statewide positions, remained too close to call. Results from around the state will continue to be posted throughout the day on Friday. ...
GOP, GOP-leaning independents prefer DeSantis over Trump in 2024: poll
Republicans and Republican-leaning independents prefer Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over former President Trump to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, according to a new poll released Friday. The survey, conducted by YouGov, found that 42 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said that they would prefer DeSantis over...
Florida Democrats grapple with uncertain future after midterm wipeout
Democrats are facing an existential crisis in Florida after a red wave engulfed the nation’s once-premier battleground state. The scale of the Democratic wipeout in Florida is hard to understate. Tuesday’s elections saw Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) win landslide victories and Republicans clinch supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature. For the first time since Reconstruction, no Democrat will hold statewide office in Florida.
Colorado votes to decriminalize ‘magic mushrooms’
Coloradans were projected to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms and other plant-based psychedelic substances this week, becoming the second state in the U.S. to legalize the hallucinogens after Oregon. Proposition 122 decriminalizes psilocybin and psilocin — the hallucinogenic substances often found in mushrooms — as well as other plant-based psychedelics like dimethyltryptamine,...
No powder found in envelope taken from gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's campaign office
Phoenix police confirmed Friday that no powder was found inside an envelope sent to Kari Lake’s campaign office on Nov. 5. Ross Trumble, a spokesperson for the Lake campaign, told The Arizona Republic that a campaign staffer opened an envelope delivered to the office near 40th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix that contained "suspicious...
Arizona Legislature makes a turn to the right, but where will that take us?
Opinion: Democrats didn't lose much ground this election. But Republicans remain firmly in charge at the Arizona Legislature, with a lot of new faces calling the shots. The Arizona Legislature took a turn to the right, as expected. The question is where that rightward turn will take us. While some...
