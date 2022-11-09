Many in the community came together to celebrate the third birthday and upsherin, or haircutting, ceremony of Mendel Sasonkin, the son of Rabbi Moshe and Mussie Sasonkin of Anshe Sfard-Revere Road Synagogue in Bath Township. The upsherin signals the beginning of the child’s formal Jewish education and their journey through life as a Jew. Kaila Sasonkin, his grandmother, watches Devorah Alevsky, his great-grandmother, cut his hair. Sporting his newly-formed peyot, and the kippah and tzitzit he will now wear, he becomes identifiably Jewish. This occasion is celebrated with lots of joy and fanfare, to demonstrate to the child that the foundation of Jewish life is the joy in the Torah, mitzvot and tradition.

BATH TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO