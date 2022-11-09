ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio voters pass State Issues 1, 2

On Nov. 8, Ohio voters turned out to the polls and weighed in on two statewide issues: Issue 1, which requires courts to consider factors like public safety when setting bail amounts, and Issue 2, which would prohibit local governments from allowing non-electors to vote. Both issues passed, according to...
Ohio Republicans sweep reelections of attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer

Republican incumbents won the day in races for Ohio’s attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer, according to unofficial general election results. Attorney General Dave Yost fought back attacks for his role in the abortion ban now indefinitely blocked in Ohio, and reports of a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled out of state for an abortion to come up with the win in Tuesday’s unofficial results.
New Jersey man charged with threat to attack synagogues

Omar Alkattoul, 18, from Sayreville, New Jersey, was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with posting a broad online threat against synagogues in the state, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Alkattoul was charged with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce. “No one should be...
Number of Ohioans hospitalized with COVID-19 drops below 1,000

Ohio reported 10,865 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,208,165, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Nov. 10. Ohio has an average of 174.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Anshe Sfard-Revere Road Synagogue programming for November

Anshe Sfard-Revere Road Synagogue at 646 N. Revere Road in Bath Township has the following programs and events scheduled for November. • The men’s club annual Breakfast Raffle will be at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 13. Tickets are $150. • The Women’s Chavurah Sisterhood will hold a “Day of Kabbalah...
Upsherin ceremony at Anshe Sfrad-Revere Road Synagogue

Many in the community came together to celebrate the third birthday and upsherin, or haircutting, ceremony of Mendel Sasonkin, the son of Rabbi Moshe and Mussie Sasonkin of Anshe Sfard-Revere Road Synagogue in Bath Township. The upsherin signals the beginning of the child’s formal Jewish education and their journey through life as a Jew. Kaila Sasonkin, his grandmother, watches Devorah Alevsky, his great-grandmother, cut his hair. Sporting his newly-formed peyot, and the kippah and tzitzit he will now wear, he becomes identifiably Jewish. This occasion is celebrated with lots of joy and fanfare, to demonstrate to the child that the foundation of Jewish life is the joy in the Torah, mitzvot and tradition.
