ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxrichmond.com

Hopewell Police investigate shooting that injured one on Poplar Street

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Hopewell are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Poplar Street Thursday night. On Nov. 10, around 7:10 p.m., police were called for shots fired in the 2800 block of Poplar Street. Officers found over 40 spent cartridge casings when they arrived on...
HOPEWELL, VA
foxrichmond.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing road in Richmond

Nov. 9, 2022 — RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died following a pedestrian-involved car accident in Richmond. Richmond police were called to the 400 block of North Robinson street due to reports of a pedestrian stuck by a vehicle. When officers arrived they found 75-year-old David Barnett...
RICHMOND, VA
foxrichmond.com

RRHA awarded funds to provide housing assistance for homeless veterans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More help is on the way for homeless veterans in Richmond as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awards the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority $42,000 of voucher funding to help with housing assistance. The announcement was made during a press conference at the...
RICHMOND, VA
foxrichmond.com

Everything you need to know for Richmond Marathon weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This Saturday, runners will take over the streets of Richmond for the 8k, half marathon and marathon. At 10 a.m. that day, you can watch a Marathon Special on NBC12 and right here. From the event list to street closures to the weather, we have everything...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy