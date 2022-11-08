ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

247Sports

Wisconsin transfer set to take official visit to Kansas

Kansas football is looking to build a strong transfer portal class for the third offseason running under Lance Leipold. The Jayhawks got off to a very strong start, landing Wisconsin offensive line transfer Logan Brown back on October 30. Well, Leipold and staff have found another Wisconsin transfer they like in Markus Allen. The wide receiver will take an official visit to KU from November 18 through 20. Phog.net first reported KU’s interest in Allen back on Oct. 31.
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

Speed demons: No. 5 Kansas clobbers North Dakota State, 82-59, to move to 2-0

The plan for the fifth-ranked Kansas men’s basketball team against North Dakota State’s quality big men on Thursday night was to make their heads spin before they got set. In a game that was all but over 10 minutes into the first half, Kansas overwhelmed NDSU 82-59, winning the first half 48-19 to set the tone for the run-away victory.
FARGO, ND
kuathletics.com

🏀 Kansas Men’s Basketball Adds Three in Early Signing Period

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Three guards – Elmarko Jackson (Marlton, New Jersey), Chris Johnson (Fort Bend, Texas) and Jamari McDowell (Manvel, Texas) – have signed National Letters of Intent to play basketball at Kansas, KU head coach Bill Self announced Wednesday. The three will be freshmen at KU for the 2023-24 season.
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

Notebook: Kansas freshman MJ Rice 'terrific' in KU debut vs. North Dakota State

It did not take Kansas freshman MJ Rice long to make a memorable impact in his first game as a Jayhawk on Thursday night. And Kansas fans likely won’t soon forget it. After missing the season opener and KU’s exhibition win last week, Rice suited up and played on Thursday night, scoring 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting to go along with 5 rebounds in 18 minutes. Fifth-ranked Kansas defeated North Dakota State 82-59 in the win.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Washburn Rural’s Maddie Carter commits to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On National Signing Day for all high school athletes, one of those is Maddie Carter from Washburn Rural. Carter runs cross country and track for the Junior Blues and announced her commitment to the Jayhawks on November fifth. The senior was named to the All-Shawnee County...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

‘The Righteous Brothers’ postpone show in Kansas

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort announced on Friday that “The Righteous Brothers” will be postponing their performance. “The Righteous Brothers” were previously set to perform at Prairie Band Casino on Dec. 8. The show was postponed due to a “personal situation” with the band. It has now been pushed back to June […]
MAYETTA, KS
KSNT News

Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
TOPEKA, KS

