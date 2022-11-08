Read full article on original website
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KU Sports
'We have to be ready' After back-to-back blowout wins by both teams, Duke, Kansas eager for tougher test
Seventh-ranked Duke steamrolled South Carolina Upstate, 84-38, on Friday night, to set up a Champions Classic showdown with No. 5 Kansas next week that will feature a pair of blue bloods that sit at 2-0 on the season. All four games have been blowouts, and no one on either side...
Huge Additions for Kansas Basketball Programs during the Early Signing Period
Multiple Kansas programs signed an impressive class as the early signing period for recruits opened up.
Wisconsin transfer set to take official visit to Kansas
Kansas football is looking to build a strong transfer portal class for the third offseason running under Lance Leipold. The Jayhawks got off to a very strong start, landing Wisconsin offensive line transfer Logan Brown back on October 30. Well, Leipold and staff have found another Wisconsin transfer they like in Markus Allen. The wide receiver will take an official visit to KU from November 18 through 20. Phog.net first reported KU’s interest in Allen back on Oct. 31.
KU Sports
Speed demons: No. 5 Kansas clobbers North Dakota State, 82-59, to move to 2-0
The plan for the fifth-ranked Kansas men’s basketball team against North Dakota State’s quality big men on Thursday night was to make their heads spin before they got set. In a game that was all but over 10 minutes into the first half, Kansas overwhelmed NDSU 82-59, winning the first half 48-19 to set the tone for the run-away victory.
kuathletics.com
🏀 Kansas Men’s Basketball Adds Three in Early Signing Period
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Three guards – Elmarko Jackson (Marlton, New Jersey), Chris Johnson (Fort Bend, Texas) and Jamari McDowell (Manvel, Texas) – have signed National Letters of Intent to play basketball at Kansas, KU head coach Bill Self announced Wednesday. The three will be freshmen at KU for the 2023-24 season.
KU Sports
Notebook: Kansas freshman MJ Rice 'terrific' in KU debut vs. North Dakota State
It did not take Kansas freshman MJ Rice long to make a memorable impact in his first game as a Jayhawk on Thursday night. And Kansas fans likely won’t soon forget it. After missing the season opener and KU’s exhibition win last week, Rice suited up and played on Thursday night, scoring 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting to go along with 5 rebounds in 18 minutes. Fifth-ranked Kansas defeated North Dakota State 82-59 in the win.
WIBW
Washburn Rural’s Maddie Carter commits to Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On National Signing Day for all high school athletes, one of those is Maddie Carter from Washburn Rural. Carter runs cross country and track for the Junior Blues and announced her commitment to the Jayhawks on November fifth. The senior was named to the All-Shawnee County...
Kansas athletes sign letters of intent on National Signing Day
Many athletes in Kansas put pen to paper on Thursday, committing their athletic skills to colleges to compete at the next level.
Texas man attending Big 12 tournament in KCMO awarded over $700K in civil suit
A man who attended the 2019 Big 12 Basketball Tournament won a civil lawsuit for more than $700,000 against a security company for battery and other claims.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
Illegal hunting in Kansas leaves game wardens looking for answers
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are searching for more information related to two recent deer poaching cases. Kansas Game Wardens reported the poaching incidents via social media on Nov. 6 and 8. In the first instance, a deer was found shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south […]
‘The Righteous Brothers’ postpone show in Kansas
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort announced on Friday that “The Righteous Brothers” will be postponing their performance. “The Righteous Brothers” were previously set to perform at Prairie Band Casino on Dec. 8. The show was postponed due to a “personal situation” with the band. It has now been pushed back to June […]
New Missouri River entertainment district includes areas for marijuana consumption
It's called the Smokey River Entertainment District and the plan is for it to be built in the small village of River Bend, Missouri along the Missouri River, north of Independence.
Midterm 2022: Missouri/Kansas results
A summary of several key races in and around the Kansas City Metro, from both sides of stateline. All results are not final. Votes are still being counted.
Nevada’s lessons for Kansas about Panasonic’s EV battery plant
The communities of Reno and Sparks, Nevada offer insight into the effect of a Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant coming to De Soto, Kansas.
Former Kansas City TV anchor Mark Alford wins congressional seat
Former Kansas City television anchor Mark Alford has successfully traded a seat behind the anchor desk for a seat in Congress.
kcur.org
Mad for mushrooms? These Kansas City hunters know exactly where to look this fall
The air is cool and autumn leaves are crunching underfoot. The forest is thick with oak, paw paw, and persimmon trees on Hidden Valley Park trail, a four-mile dirt track in north Kansas City. It’s popular spot for mountain bikers but Alix Daniel and Cydney Ross are here to hunt...
Kansas City radio switches to full-time Christmas music for holidays
Christmas is still several weeks away, but you can already find Christmas music playing all day on one Kansas City radio station.
Residents concerned sideshows in downtown Kansas City becoming norm in area
Residents who live in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, are concerned sideshows are becoming the norm in the area.
Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
