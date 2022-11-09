ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ELECTION RESULTS: Daniels reelected in House District 19A

By By KRISTINE GOODRICH
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

Republican incumbent Rep. Brian Daniels easily won reelection in the new Minnesota House District 19A.

Daniels received 10,615 votes (65%) to DFL challenger’s Carolyn Treadway’s 5,725 votes (35%).

The redrawn District 19A includes southern Rice County, including Faribault, Morristown and Nerstrand; northern and western Waseca County, including Janesville; and southwestern Goodhue County, including Kenyon.

Daniels, of Faribault, comes from a business background and has served in the Legislature since 2014. On the campaign trail he said he was proud of his work supporting people with disabilities.

He said his objectives include “welfare reform,” longer jail sentences for violent criminals and combating inflation. He also wants to reduce corporate taxes, eliminate the Social Security tax, and provide other permanent tax relief.

Daniels has served eight years in the Minnesota House of Representatives. He presently serves on the Education Finance Committee, Early Childhood Finance and Policy Committee and the Higher Education Finance and Policy Committee.

During the last legislative session he co-authored 112 bills and is listed as the chief author for 13. One of the bills he sponsored has been enacted.

Treadway, a retired teacher and nonprofit leader and former Faribault School Board member, noted top campaign issues including affordability of health care, housing and child care; increasing funding for schools; and cutting taxes for lower income people instead of the wealthy.

“State government should focus on helping those who are struggling rather than rewarding corporations and the wealthy few,” Treadway said as part of a statement Wednesday. “I hope Brian will remember that as he returns to St. Paul.”

