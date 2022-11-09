ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

sacredheartpioneers.com

Pioneers Fall at Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J.—Sacred Heart men's basketball suffered its first loss of the season 88-50 on the road at Rutgers on Thursday night at Jersey Mike's Arena. Graduate student Raheem Solomon led the Pioneers with 14 points as he and junior Nico Galette (10) scored in double figures for the Pioneers.
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Men’s Soccer Season Comes to an End in NEC Semifinals

HACKENSACK, N.J.— The Sacred Heart University men's soccer team saw its season come to an end in the Northeast Conference semifinals as it fell 3-0 to No. 1 Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday. Records. Sacred Heart: 7-9-1, 4-3-1 NEC. FDU: 9-5-3, 6-0-2 NEC. The first half was scoreless for both...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Men's Soccer Continues Postseason Run in NEC Semifinals

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – After earning its first Division I postseason win in program history, #4 Sacred Heart men's soccer will travel to #1 FDU for the NEC semifinals on Thursday with kickoff set for 7 p.m. LIVE STATS | VIDEO | GAME NOTES. RECORDS. #4 Sacred Heart: 7-8-1, 4-3-1...
FAIRFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fairfield University's New Women's Basketball Coach Is Daughter of WNBA Coach

As college basketball season gets rolling there’s a lot of excitement in the Fairfield University women's basketball program. The Stags are coming off last year’s NCAA tournament appearance, they have new players, a new arena, and a new coach. “I didn't know if I wanted to stay or...
nhschiefadvocate.org

Brogna’s Back: Former MLB Player Returns to NWU Sideline

WOODBURY — Rico Brogna’s sports background speaks for itself — the former Watertown football and baseball star has recently joined the Northwest United Football program. Back in his glory days the QB and kicker helped lead his team, Watertown High, to a 31-0 state championship win in 1986 over Platt — and his sports career did not end there.
WATERTOWN, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- November 10, 2022

Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook reports that the solid fall fishing has continued this week. There have been daily blitzes fueled by peanut bunker and silversides, and most of these blitzes end up being tremendous in size and action. Blitzes can be found just about anywhere throughout the sound, but the river and creek mouths on the ebb tide tends to set up the best action. The blitzes consist of mainly schoolie to slot-sized bass, but there are still some plenty of larger fish in the mix. There are also still a few albies showing up in the area, but they haven’t been getting too much angler attention this week. Tautog reports have still been very good for most anglers that are still getting out there. You generally need to weed through loads of short fish, but anglers are still reporting plenty of keeper fish.
CONNECTICUT STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?

To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
HARTFORD, CT
high-profile.com

Construction Firm Honored by CT ABC

Bridgeport, CT – For the first time in its history, Viking Construction has been named Best of Show from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Connecticut (CT-ABC). Viking was presented with the honor at the CT-ABC’s annual awards event, recognizing the company’s general contractor role on the $19 million Winward redevelopment project in downtown Bridgeport. Viking also took home its 13th Excellence in Construction Award from the CT-ABC for The Windward project.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
AdWeek

Jill Gilardi Joins WFSB Hartford as Weekend Evening Meteorologist

Jill Gilardi has joined Hartford, Ct., CBS affiliate WFSB as weekend evening meteorologist. “For the last 18 years of my career, it’s always been 2 planes ✈️ to get to my family…but now it’s just a 2 hour drive! We have 13 Alabama-born fur babies, who are now transitioning to 10 Connecti-cAts and 3 pups. Hart’s name is a play on words and not only stands for the heart ❤️ ❤️ markings she bares, but also for Hartford, CT, where we now live,” the Massachusetts native wrote on Facebook. “I’ve stayed within the Gray TV family and now work at WFSB Channel 3 Eye Witness News!! I am so thankful for my past endeavors and excited for my future with WFSB. I can’t wait to take you all along on my new adventure!”
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

F-35 flyover scheduled in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

DEEP adds 284 acres of hunting land in Tolland County

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmers will have an additional 284 acres to hunt on in Tolland County this fall, according to an announcement Thursday from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The land is part of the Bishop Swamp Wildlife Management Area in Hebron. DEEP manages a second Bishop Swamp Wildlife Management Area […]
TOLLAND COUNTY, CT

