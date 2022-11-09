Read full article on original website
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuseBLOCK WORK MEDIABrooklyn, NY
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
sacredheartpioneers.com
Pioneers Fall at Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J.—Sacred Heart men's basketball suffered its first loss of the season 88-50 on the road at Rutgers on Thursday night at Jersey Mike's Arena. Graduate student Raheem Solomon led the Pioneers with 14 points as he and junior Nico Galette (10) scored in double figures for the Pioneers.
sacredheartpioneers.com
Men’s Soccer Season Comes to an End in NEC Semifinals
HACKENSACK, N.J.— The Sacred Heart University men's soccer team saw its season come to an end in the Northeast Conference semifinals as it fell 3-0 to No. 1 Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday. Records. Sacred Heart: 7-9-1, 4-3-1 NEC. FDU: 9-5-3, 6-0-2 NEC. The first half was scoreless for both...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Men's Soccer Continues Postseason Run in NEC Semifinals
FAIRFIELD, Conn. – After earning its first Division I postseason win in program history, #4 Sacred Heart men's soccer will travel to #1 FDU for the NEC semifinals on Thursday with kickoff set for 7 p.m. LIVE STATS | VIDEO | GAME NOTES. RECORDS. #4 Sacred Heart: 7-8-1, 4-3-1...
sheltonherald.com
Former CT quarterbacks meet Saturday: Dan Orlovsky in TV booth, Drew Pyne on field for Notre Dame
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Notre Dame-Navy football game Saturday will bring together two former Connecticut high school quarterbacks: Shelton's Dan Orlovsky and New Canaan's Drew Pyne. Orlovsky will call the game for ABC while Pyne will be Notre Dame's starting quarterback. The...
sheltonherald.com
Cromwell soccer player Mary Kate Sullivan ready for next challenge at Indiana
CROMWELL – At first, Mary Kate Sullivan blanched at the idea of a role that didn’t involve rushing the net and squaring up for shots. “Growing up, I would not touch defense. I did not want to play defense,” she said. “No coach ever put me on defense. I’d always been a forward or attacking mid.”
NBC Connecticut
Fairfield University's New Women's Basketball Coach Is Daughter of WNBA Coach
As college basketball season gets rolling there’s a lot of excitement in the Fairfield University women's basketball program. The Stags are coming off last year’s NCAA tournament appearance, they have new players, a new arena, and a new coach. “I didn't know if I wanted to stay or...
CBS Sports
How to watch Connecticut vs. Boston University: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Current Records: Boston University 1-0; Connecticut 1-0 The Boston University Terriers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will square off against the Connecticut Huskies on the road at 6 p.m. ET Friday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
nhschiefadvocate.org
Brogna’s Back: Former MLB Player Returns to NWU Sideline
WOODBURY — Rico Brogna’s sports background speaks for itself — the former Watertown football and baseball star has recently joined the Northwest United Football program. Back in his glory days the QB and kicker helped lead his team, Watertown High, to a 31-0 state championship win in 1986 over Platt — and his sports career did not end there.
newcanaanite.com
Six NCHS Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent To Play Sports in College
Six New Canaan High School seniors signed commitment or “likely” letters Wednesday to play Division I sports in college starting next year. NCHS Athletic Director Jay Egan said the school’s annual ceremony is a way to mark and celebrate an achievement for the student-athletes as well as their families.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- November 10, 2022
Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook reports that the solid fall fishing has continued this week. There have been daily blitzes fueled by peanut bunker and silversides, and most of these blitzes end up being tremendous in size and action. Blitzes can be found just about anywhere throughout the sound, but the river and creek mouths on the ebb tide tends to set up the best action. The blitzes consist of mainly schoolie to slot-sized bass, but there are still some plenty of larger fish in the mix. There are also still a few albies showing up in the area, but they haven’t been getting too much angler attention this week. Tautog reports have still been very good for most anglers that are still getting out there. You generally need to weed through loads of short fish, but anglers are still reporting plenty of keeper fish.
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In Connecticut
Home decorated for the holidaysWonderlane/Unsplash. Are you ready for Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas? The popular, yearly binge is back. A new movie ''Ghost of Christmas Always" tells the tale of a classic, "A Christmas Carol" but from the ghost's perspective.
earnthenecklace.com
Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?
To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Honored by CT ABC
Bridgeport, CT – For the first time in its history, Viking Construction has been named Best of Show from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Connecticut (CT-ABC). Viking was presented with the honor at the CT-ABC’s annual awards event, recognizing the company’s general contractor role on the $19 million Winward redevelopment project in downtown Bridgeport. Viking also took home its 13th Excellence in Construction Award from the CT-ABC for The Windward project.
Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
'How did he get onto campus?' | University of Saint Joseph's safety under scrutiny in light of campus shooting
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — In the wake of a shooting on the University of Saint Joseph campus in West Hartford last Friday, questions are swirling about how public safety handled an incident that led up to it. The shooting was related to a love triangle. Based on police documents,...
AdWeek
Jill Gilardi Joins WFSB Hartford as Weekend Evening Meteorologist
Jill Gilardi has joined Hartford, Ct., CBS affiliate WFSB as weekend evening meteorologist. “For the last 18 years of my career, it’s always been 2 planes ✈️ to get to my family…but now it’s just a 2 hour drive! We have 13 Alabama-born fur babies, who are now transitioning to 10 Connecti-cAts and 3 pups. Hart’s name is a play on words and not only stands for the heart ❤️ ❤️ markings she bares, but also for Hartford, CT, where we now live,” the Massachusetts native wrote on Facebook. “I’ve stayed within the Gray TV family and now work at WFSB Channel 3 Eye Witness News!! I am so thankful for my past endeavors and excited for my future with WFSB. I can’t wait to take you all along on my new adventure!”
Eyewitness News
F-35 flyover scheduled in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule on the air here at I-95. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I...
DEEP adds 284 acres of hunting land in Tolland County
HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmers will have an additional 284 acres to hunt on in Tolland County this fall, according to an announcement Thursday from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The land is part of the Bishop Swamp Wildlife Management Area in Hebron. DEEP manages a second Bishop Swamp Wildlife Management Area […]
