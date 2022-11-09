NEW YORK -- The Mets looked inward in their search for rotation depth on Thursday, exercising the $14 million club option on Carlos Carrasco’s contract for the 2023 season. Although Carrasco is coming off a relative down year in which he produced a 3.97 ERA in 29 starts, he still managed to finish third on the team with 152 innings. That alone gave the Mets significant reason to bring back Carrasco, considering their lack of starting pitching depth entering the offseason. The team’s current rotation consists of Max Scherzer, Carrasco, David Peterson and Tylor Megill, with others expected to join that group through free agency or trades.

