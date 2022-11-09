Read full article on original website
MLB
3 Cubs storylines from GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS -- The goal for the Cubs this week in Las Vegas was to start laying the foundation for what is expected to be a crucial offseason. Free agency opens Thursday, and the North Siders plan on making moves with next October in mind. The Cubs might still be...
MLB
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MLB
Dipoto weighs in on middle infield, outfield mix, farm system
SEATTLE -- ‘Tis the season when it’s Jerry Dipoto’s time to shine. The Mariners’ president of baseball operations formally embarked on his offseason Tuesday when gathering at the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas. Free agency doesn’t begin until Thursday at 2 p.m. PT, but other transactions are fair game.
MLB
Mets pick up Carrasco's 2023 option
NEW YORK -- The Mets looked inward in their search for rotation depth on Thursday, exercising the $14 million club option on Carlos Carrasco’s contract for the 2023 season. Although Carrasco is coming off a relative down year in which he produced a 3.97 ERA in 29 starts, he still managed to finish third on the team with 152 innings. That alone gave the Mets significant reason to bring back Carrasco, considering their lack of starting pitching depth entering the offseason. The team’s current rotation consists of Max Scherzer, Carrasco, David Peterson and Tylor Megill, with others expected to join that group through free agency or trades.
MLB
GM Meetings help reveal Padres' priorities
LAS VEGAS -- The General Managers Meetings wrapped up on Wednesday, setting the stage for what figures to be an eventful offseason. Free agents can begin signing with other teams starting at 2 p.m. PT on Thursday. Before that free-agent frenzy gets underway, here are three Padres takeaways from the...
MLB
Yanks make qualifying offers to Judge, Rizzo
NEW YORK -- The Yankees extended qualifying offers to free agents Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo ahead of Thursday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline. Each qualifying offer is valued at $19.65 million for a one-year contract. Players have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to accept or reject the offer.
MLB
How Mariners can make impact additions this offseason
SEATTLE -- Free agency began on Thursday at 2 p.m. PT, meaning that the Mariners are open for business, and it’s a perfect time for a state of the roster update before things really get moving. What kind of help do the Mariners need? Will they be active in...
MLB
Steinbrenner updates Yankees' talks with Judge
NEW YORK -- Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said that he has had “more than one” conversation with Aaron Judge since the end of the club’s postseason run, adding that he considered those talks to have been “very positive.”. Steinbrenner spoke to the YES Network’s...
MLB
Latest rumors and reports from GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS – The Giants have long been viewed as one of the primary threats to the Yankees when it comes to signing Aaron Judge this offseason. Without specifically mentioning the name of the Yankees slugger, San Francisco president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi made it clear on Wednesday that money will not be an issue as he attacks the free-agent market.
MLB
How Díaz's record deal with Mets came together
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Welcome back to the Mets Beat newsletter! Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2007, including the past 13 seasons full-time on the beat.
MLB
Braves extend qualifying offer to Swanson
ATLANTA -- Now that Dansby Swanson has received his qualifying offer from the Braves, he will now learn exactly how profitable the free agent market might be. The Braves extended a qualifying offer to Swanson before Thursday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline. This was a procedural move that guarantees Atlanta will receive Draft pick compensation if the veteran shortstop opts to sign elsewhere.
MLB
Rangers trade for Odorizzi, send Allard to Braves
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers made their first splash of the offseason -- albeit a small one -- when the club acquired right-hander Jake Odorizzi and cash considerations from the Braves in exchange for left-hander Kolby Allard on Wednesday. Odorizzi exercised his $12.5 million player option before the trade, and the...
MLB
Mets extend QO to deGrom, Nimmo, Bassitt
NEW YORK -- Losing free agents is rarely easy, but if it happens to the Mets this offseason, they’ll have some significant Draft pick compensation coming their way. On Thursday, the Mets extended $19.65 million qualifying offers to Jacob deGrom, Brandon Nimmo and Chris Bassitt, ensuring themselves compensation should those players sign elsewhere. All three are expected to decline the offers in search of multiyear deals.
MLB
Who are Braves' SS options this offseason?
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Maybe I’m a glutton for punishment. But despite what happened to Freddie Freeman last year, I’m still thinking free agent Dansby Swanson ends up staying with the Braves.
MLB
Here's where Rangers stand on free agent Pérez
ARLINGTON -- When the Rangers didn’t deal staff ace Martín Pérez at the 2022 Trade Deadline, general manager Chris Young said there was no doubt the club would welcome the lefty back for another season (or a few) in Texas. The Rangers have had exclusive negotiating rights...
MLB
Giants a free-agent force? 'Nobody ... out of our capability'
The Giants haven’t been huge players in free agency in recent years, but they’re widely expected to shop at the top of the market this offseason. After falling short of expectations in 2022, the Giants will have the flexibility to pursue every option to improve their roster. They’ve already been prominently linked to star slugger Aaron Judge, an American League MVP finalist who crushed 62 home runs for the Yankees this year.
MLB
Here's the best trade chip for every team
The Hot Stove will be burning with free-agent talk all winter, but general managers will also turn to the trade market as they attempt to tweak their rosters for 2023. The objectives of these executives will differ; some will look to shed payroll, while others will seek answers to their club’s problem areas. Either way, the end result will be some deals that help reshape the baseball landscape.
MLB
Pérez receives qualifying offer from Rangers
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers have extended left-hander Martín Pérez the one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer as expected on Thursday. The deadline for Pérez to accept the qualifying offer is Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT. The lefty is coming off a career year in his second stint with...
MLB
Rox push for pitching, pitching and more pitching
Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt has focused on improving his team’s pitching during the General Managers Meetings this week in Las Vegas. Discussions are preliminary, with teams assessing potential trade matches and free agents eligible to sign only with their current teams until Thursday at 3 p.m. MT. But Schmidt is clear about the Rockies’ key need.
MLB
Dombrowski discusses free agents, Harper
Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is spending his time this week at the GM Meetings laying groundwork for one of the organization’s most anticipated offseasons in years. This is no longer a franchise trying to snap a postseason drought. This is a franchise trying to take the...
