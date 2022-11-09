Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
3 Cubs storylines from GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS -- The goal for the Cubs this week in Las Vegas was to start laying the foundation for what is expected to be a crucial offseason. Free agency opens Thursday, and the North Siders plan on making moves with next October in mind. The Cubs might still be...
MLB
World Series champ Astros, GM James Click part ways
HOUSTON -- The World Series champion Astros are in search of a new general manager after owner Jim Crane announced Friday that James Click wouldn’t return for the 2023 season. “We are grateful for all of James’ contributions,” Crane said in a statement. “We have had great success in...
MLB
Here's the best trade chip for every team
The Hot Stove will be burning with free-agent talk all winter, but general managers will also turn to the trade market as they attempt to tweak their rosters for 2023. The objectives of these executives will differ; some will look to shed payroll, while others will seek answers to their club’s problem areas. Either way, the end result will be some deals that help reshape the baseball landscape.
MLB
Giants a free-agent force? 'Nobody ... out of our capability'
The Giants haven’t been huge players in free agency in recent years, but they’re widely expected to shop at the top of the market this offseason. After falling short of expectations in 2022, the Giants will have the flexibility to pursue every option to improve their roster. They’ve already been prominently linked to star slugger Aaron Judge, an American League MVP finalist who crushed 62 home runs for the Yankees this year.
MLB
Royals' GM lays out club's offseason agenda
LAS VEGAS -- While the focus for the Royals right now remains on finalizing manager Matt Quatraro’s staff, discussions about offseason moves remain prominent, especially when talking with other teams at the GM Meetings this week in Las Vegas. Pitching remains a priority, but the Royals would like to...
MLB
Hall call remains elusive for Tigers legend
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Lou Whitaker had his long-awaited day in the sun at Comerica Park on a beautiful Saturday in August. After nearly three years of planning and waiting, Whitaker was finally able to see his No. 1 retired and posted alongside Alan Trammell’s No. 3 on the brick wall beyond left field at Comerica Park.
Rafael Montero Returning To Astros On 3 Year Deal
The Astros have locked in one of their best relievers, signing Rafael Montero to a three year deal according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
MLB
How Díaz's record deal with Mets came together
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Welcome back to the Mets Beat newsletter! Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2007, including the past 13 seasons full-time on the beat.
MLB
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MLB
Steinbrenner updates Yankees' talks with Judge
NEW YORK -- Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said that he has had “more than one” conversation with Aaron Judge since the end of the club’s postseason run, adding that he considered those talks to have been “very positive.”. Steinbrenner spoke to the YES Network’s...
MLB
As GM Meetings wrap, 1 move expected to light Hot Stove
LAS VEGAS -- The General Managers Meetings won’t be remembered for one significant transaction, but when we ultimately review the 2022-23 offseason, much of the movement could look like a chain reaction that started with one move: Aaron Judge’s contract. Judge isn’t just the best free agent available...
MLB
Rangers trade for Odorizzi, send Allard to Braves
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers made their first splash of the offseason -- albeit a small one -- when the club acquired right-hander Jake Odorizzi and cash considerations from the Braves in exchange for left-hander Kolby Allard on Wednesday. Odorizzi exercised his $12.5 million player option before the trade, and the...
MLB
Verlander can join list of oldest Cy Young winners
Winning a Cy Young Award at any age or stage in one’s career is, of course, always a monumental achievement. Being among the oldest pitchers to be honored for such prowess? That’s even more impressive. This is of particular relevance in 2022, with 39-year-old Justin Verlander announced as...
MLB
Reds trade for Solak from Rangers
CINCINNATI -- The Reds made their first acquisition of the offseason on Thursday when they acquired infielder/outfielder Nick Solak in a trade with the Rangers for cash considerations. Solak, 27, has played second base, third base, first base, left field and center field in parts of four Major League seasons...
MLB
Braves extend qualifying offer to Swanson
ATLANTA -- Now that Dansby Swanson has received his qualifying offer from the Braves, he will now learn exactly how profitable the free agent market might be. The Braves extended a qualifying offer to Swanson before Thursday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline. This was a procedural move that guarantees Atlanta will receive Draft pick compensation if the veteran shortstop opts to sign elsewhere.
MLB
Dodgers decline Justin Turner's 2023 option
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers made their first big decision of the offseason, choosing to decline Justin Turner’s $16 million 2023 club option on Thursday, which made the two-time All-Star third baseman a free agent. Despite declining the option and paying a $2 million buyout, the Dodgers said Tuesday...
MLB
Latest rumors and reports from GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS – The Giants have long been viewed as one of the primary threats to the Yankees when it comes to signing Aaron Judge this offseason. Without specifically mentioning the name of the Yankees slugger, San Francisco president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi made it clear on Wednesday that money will not be an issue as he attacks the free-agent market.
MLB
Who are Braves' SS options this offseason?
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Maybe I’m a glutton for punishment. But despite what happened to Freddie Freeman last year, I’m still thinking free agent Dansby Swanson ends up staying with the Braves.
MLB
Goldy captures NL's Hank Aaron Award
Already the winner of the Players Choice "Most Outstanding Player" Award for the National League and a finalist for the NL's Most Valuable Player Award that has eluded him several times before, Cardinals star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt picked up another prestigious individual honor on Wednesday night. • All-time winners.
MLB
Rox push for pitching, pitching and more pitching
Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt has focused on improving his team’s pitching during the General Managers Meetings this week in Las Vegas. Discussions are preliminary, with teams assessing potential trade matches and free agents eligible to sign only with their current teams until Thursday at 3 p.m. MT. But Schmidt is clear about the Rockies’ key need.
Comments / 0