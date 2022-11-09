ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Drake, Justin Bieber Perform at Takeoff’s Celebration of Life

A star-studded line-up came together to mourn slain rapper Takeoff at a celebration of life service in his home town of Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier this month outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Takeoff was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, with his uncle Quavo and cousin, Offset. Thousands attended the service, which was held in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams performed, while Drake delivered an emotional eulogy recalling touring with Migos, and comparing himself and the band to the famed 1940s performers the Rat Pack. The Mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, also presented the late rapper with a civilian award. Offset said in a speech that his cousin had “changed the culture of music forever.”Read it at Daily Mail
ATLANTA, GA
BGR.com

Wakanda Forever has a great Ironheart surprise that fans will love

Riri Williams’ Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) is one of the supporting characters of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, something Marvel didn’t shy away from during the marketing window that preceded the film’s premiere. Ironheart is Iron Man’s replacement in the MCU, and Marvel showed us the armor suit in various promo clips, including a very detailed look at the helmet.
Chicago, IL
