Read full article on original website
Related
Drake, Justin Bieber Perform at Takeoff’s Celebration of Life
A star-studded line-up came together to mourn slain rapper Takeoff at a celebration of life service in his home town of Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier this month outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Takeoff was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, with his uncle Quavo and cousin, Offset. Thousands attended the service, which was held in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams performed, while Drake delivered an emotional eulogy recalling touring with Migos, and comparing himself and the band to the famed 1940s performers the Rat Pack. The Mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, also presented the late rapper with a civilian award. Offset said in a speech that his cousin had “changed the culture of music forever.”Read it at Daily Mail
And Just Like That, Nick Cannon Has Welcomed Another Child
The news comes just over a week after it was confirmed that he also has another kid on the way.
Wakanda Forever has a great Ironheart surprise that fans will love
Riri Williams’ Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) is one of the supporting characters of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, something Marvel didn’t shy away from during the marketing window that preceded the film’s premiere. Ironheart is Iron Man’s replacement in the MCU, and Marvel showed us the armor suit in various promo clips, including a very detailed look at the helmet.
14 Women Revealed The Wildest And Most Baffling Reactions They Experienced After Rejecting Someone, And People STILL Don't Understand The Concept Of "No Means No"
"He threatened to tell the principal of the school — like I’m gonna get expelled for not wanting to have sex with him."
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
80K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0