San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight

Olivia Wise/ The Examiner

San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness.

Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls.

In San Francisco, three of the whopping 14 local propositions on the ballot centered on housing policy. Two directly competing measures, Propositions D and E, aimed at changing the pace and type of housing production while Prop. M would tax apartments left vacant for more than 6 months.

At 12:05 a.m. Wednesday it was too close to call the vote to build more housing through Prop. D (49.6%-50.4%), which streamlines housing projects by exempting the “discretionary review process” for affordable and market-rate developments. Prop. E, which would accelerate affordable housing projects, was poised to fail (44.6%-55.5%). Voters were leaning yes by a narrow margin (52.7%-47.3%) for a new tax on empty residential units through Prop. M.

San Francisco resident Matt Graves took a day off from work on Tuesday to phone bank for Prop. D and for Matt Dorsey, who ran for supervisor in District 6 and was leading by a wide margin Tuesday night.

“The streamlining bills are extremely effective. There is a 46-unit site in San Jose, and half of them are for transition age youth, so young adults leaving foster care who typically will become homeless earlier in life. That’s vitally needed. We’re about to finish construction in December, and it’s unlikely we even break ground by now if we hadn’t used that,” said Graves, who works for a nonprofit housing developer, referring to the state bill SB 35 that similarly serves to streamline housing production.

Voters also approved Prop. C, which aims to ramp up accounting of city homelessness services, such as permanent supportive housing stock, rates of homelessness and how money is spent.

San Francisco has made increasing investments into its homelessness response, and by some measures, it appears to be helping. The overall number of unsheltered homeless people fell by 3.5% this year compared with 2019.

But many believe there’s not enough transparency over how those dollars are spent and whether they’re effective. A recent Civil Grand Jury report recommended the creation of a homelessness oversight body after finding that existing oversight over homelessness spending — currently conducted by the Mayor’s office — lacks independence and that the multi-advisory group model is ineffective.

Prop. C, which passed with 64.3% of the vote, creates an independent oversight board for The City’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing. It was sponsored by the Board of Supervisors with strong support from Supervisor Asha Safai.

A fight over The City’s crown jewel, Golden Gate Park, was also at the heart of several local ballot measures.

Prop. I aimed to reopen JFK Drive and the Great Highway to cars, but it was defeated by a 60%-39% margin. In the end, 59% of voters said to keep JFK car-free permanently with a yes on Prop. J.

At the polls on Tuesday, voters said they wanted to continue to run, play, bike and enjoy the roads that the pandemic opened up.

“I voted to keep it open without cars,” said Angela Balistreri. “I’m really active, I’m a runner and my boyfriend is a biker, so I really love that they did that.”

San Francisco voter Moon Im had similar thoughts to share: “I bike a lot and voted to keep the streets open. I live in the Richmond but go all the time (to the car-free streets), and I’m shocked by how many people I’ve met there.”

Even those who were mostly indifferent about Golden Gate Park said they liked the idea. “Why not? We have to share,” said Veronica Banks on why she voted yes to keep JFK car-free.

Voters also said yes to transferring the privately-funded and operated underground garage below the Music Concourse in Golden Gate Park into the hands of The City through Prop. N.

In the transit realm, Prop. L, which requires two-thirds approval to pass, was ahead by a narrow margin Tuesday night (68.8%-31.2%). The proposal renews the 0.5% sales and use tax that funds transit and street improvements for the next 30 years. The measure also enables the S.F. County Transportation Authority to issue $1.19 billion in bonds through this fund.

The transit funding would undoubtedly come as a relief for the SFMTA after the June 2022 special election in which the Muni Reliability and Street Safety Bond failed to receive the two-thirds vote required for passage. That bond measure would have provided $400 million for transportation projects including repairs to SFMTA buses, trains and facilities, along with improved traffic equipment such as signals and lanes.

Other measures

Prop. A — PASS (61.7%): Adjusts the supplemental cost-of-living benefits for city employees who retired before No. 6, 1996 and eliminates requirement that the SF Employee’s Retirement System must be fully funded based on the prior year market value. Simple majority needed to pass.

Prop. B — PASS (73.5%): Reverses the 2020 proposition which created a new Department of Sanitation and Streets and folds its duties back to the Department of Public Works. Oversight commissions created by the past measures will stay intact.

Prop. F — PASS (80.3%): Maintains the property tax carve-out of 2.5 cents per $100 in property tax revenue for the Library Preservation fund, which funds library services, books and other materials.

Prop. G — PASS (74.5%): Creates a new $60 million fund for grants aimed at improving academic achievement and social-emotional wellness in San Francisco public schools.

Prop. H — PASS (69.1%): Moves city elections for offices including mayor, city attorney, district attorney, sheriff and treasurer to even-numbered years to consolidate elections.

Prop. O — FAIL (34.7%): This would have added a property tax ranging from $150 to $1,000 to fund programs at San Francisco City College starting in July 2023.