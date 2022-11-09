ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight

By Olivia Wise/ The Examiner, Sydney Johnson
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQtcA_0j41ZcyO00
Olivia Wise/ The Examiner

San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness.

Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls.

In San Francisco, three of the whopping 14 local propositions on the ballot centered on housing policy. Two directly competing measures, Propositions D and E, aimed at changing the pace and type of housing production while Prop. M would tax apartments left vacant for more than 6 months.

At 12:05 a.m. Wednesday it was too close to call the vote to build more housing through Prop. D (49.6%-50.4%), which streamlines housing projects by exempting the “discretionary review process” for affordable and market-rate developments. Prop. E, which would accelerate affordable housing projects, was poised to fail (44.6%-55.5%). Voters were leaning yes by a narrow margin (52.7%-47.3%) for a new tax on empty residential units through Prop. M.

San Francisco resident Matt Graves took a day off from work on Tuesday to phone bank for Prop. D and for Matt Dorsey, who ran for supervisor in District 6 and was leading by a wide margin Tuesday night.

“The streamlining bills are extremely effective. There is a 46-unit site in San Jose, and half of them are for transition age youth, so young adults leaving foster care who typically will become homeless earlier in life. That’s vitally needed. We’re about to finish construction in December, and it’s unlikely we even break ground by now if we hadn’t used that,” said Graves, who works for a nonprofit housing developer, referring to the state bill SB 35 that similarly serves to streamline housing production.

Voters also approved Prop. C, which aims to ramp up accounting of city homelessness services, such as permanent supportive housing stock, rates of homelessness and how money is spent.

San Francisco has made increasing investments into its homelessness response, and by some measures, it appears to be helping. The overall number of unsheltered homeless people fell by 3.5% this year compared with 2019.

But many believe there’s not enough transparency over how those dollars are spent and whether they’re effective. A recent Civil Grand Jury report recommended the creation of a homelessness oversight body after finding that existing oversight over homelessness spending — currently conducted by the Mayor’s office — lacks independence and that the multi-advisory group model is ineffective.

Prop. C, which passed with 64.3% of the vote, creates an independent oversight board for The City’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing. It was sponsored by the Board of Supervisors with strong support from Supervisor Asha Safai.

A fight over The City’s crown jewel, Golden Gate Park, was also at the heart of several local ballot measures.

Prop. I aimed to reopen JFK Drive and the Great Highway to cars, but it was defeated by a 60%-39% margin. In the end, 59% of voters said to keep JFK car-free permanently with a yes on Prop. J.

At the polls on Tuesday, voters said they wanted to continue to run, play, bike and enjoy the roads that the pandemic opened up.

“I voted to keep it open without cars,” said Angela Balistreri. “I’m really active, I’m a runner and my boyfriend is a biker, so I really love that they did that.”

San Francisco voter Moon Im had similar thoughts to share: “I bike a lot and voted to keep the streets open. I live in the Richmond but go all the time (to the car-free streets), and I’m shocked by how many people I’ve met there.”

Even those who were mostly indifferent about Golden Gate Park said they liked the idea. “Why not? We have to share,” said Veronica Banks on why she voted yes to keep JFK car-free.

Voters also said yes to transferring the privately-funded and operated underground garage below the Music Concourse in Golden Gate Park into the hands of The City through Prop. N.

In the transit realm, Prop. L, which requires two-thirds approval to pass, was ahead by a narrow margin Tuesday night (68.8%-31.2%). The proposal renews the 0.5% sales and use tax that funds transit and street improvements for the next 30 years. The measure also enables the S.F. County Transportation Authority to issue $1.19 billion in bonds through this fund.

The transit funding would undoubtedly come as a relief for the SFMTA after the June 2022 special election in which the Muni Reliability and Street Safety Bond failed to receive the two-thirds vote required for passage. That bond measure would have provided $400 million for transportation projects including repairs to SFMTA buses, trains and facilities, along with improved traffic equipment such as signals and lanes.

Other measures

Prop. A — PASS (61.7%): Adjusts the supplemental cost-of-living benefits for city employees who retired before No. 6, 1996 and eliminates requirement that the SF Employee’s Retirement System must be fully funded based on the prior year market value. Simple majority needed to pass.

Prop. B — PASS (73.5%): Reverses the 2020 proposition which created a new Department of Sanitation and Streets and folds its duties back to the Department of Public Works. Oversight commissions created by the past measures will stay intact.

Prop. F — PASS (80.3%): Maintains the property tax carve-out of 2.5 cents per $100 in property tax revenue for the Library Preservation fund, which funds library services, books and other materials.

Prop. G — PASS (74.5%): Creates a new $60 million fund for grants aimed at improving academic achievement and social-emotional wellness in San Francisco public schools.

Prop. H — PASS (69.1%): Moves city elections for offices including mayor, city attorney, district attorney, sheriff and treasurer to even-numbered years to consolidate elections.

Prop. O — FAIL (34.7%): This would have added a property tax ranging from $150 to $1,000 to fund programs at San Francisco City College starting in July 2023.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco voters deliver ‘mandate’ on car-free streets

Days before the election, supporters of Proposition J, the measure to affirm JFK Promenade’s permanent car-free status, were raising the alarm. The race was going to be a close one, polling showed, and many voters were getting confused about the differences between Prop. J and Prop. I, the competing measure that would bring cars back to JFK and the Great Highway on weekends. It turns out those fears were unfounded. Prop. J sailed to victory, earning about 60% of the vote in early returns, and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
POZ

In a First, San Francisco Elects HIV-Positive Candidate to Board of Supervisors

San Francisco has elected HIV-positive candidate Matt Dorsey to the city’s Board of Supervisors. As a supervisor, Dorsey will aim to address some of the city’s most daunting challenges, such as homelessness, addiction, safety and open-air drug markets. But as someone who openly discusses his own struggles with addiction and understands the needs of the LGBTQ and HIV communities, Dorsey says he is the right person to tackle these challenges.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Expands Ambassador Program to Include West Portal

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, San Francisco is expanding its ambassador program to include the city's West Portal neighborhood. The move is designed to give merchants and shoppers in the area piece of mind when it comes to safety. "We have been having a real challenge with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

San Francisco’s Prop G passed by voters

According to unofficial election results, San Francisco’s Proposition G has overwhelmingly passed. About seventy-four percent of voters voted yes on prop G. That was about 25 percent more than needed. Leslie Hu, Secretary of the United Educators of San Francisco, the teachers union had this to say about Prop G funds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Once seemingly impossible, Uber partnership with S.F. taxis begins

San Francisco Uber customers can now order a taxi through the rideshare application, which will come as a shock to anyone awakening from a 12-year coma. Back in October 2010, the company formerly known as UberCab ignored cease-and-desist letters from state and city officials under the direction of then-CEO Travis Kalanick, who later said the company was waging a political campaign against “some a--hole named taxi.” But a lot can...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. punts on plans for supervised consumption at 822 Geary

San Francisco city officials have scrapped plans to offer supervised drug consumption services at a location that had been purchased with that purpose in mind, The Examiner has learned. Instead, the now-vacant site at 822 Geary St. will be used to operate a crisis stabilization unit, officials at the Department of Public Health said in an email to The Examiner. It is slated to open in early 2024. Del Seymour,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

The 8 best spots for Indian pizza around the Bay Area

There's just something so Bay Area about Indian pizza, and the local trend has exploded in recent years. You can now get fresh Indian-style pizza in dozens of spots around the Bay, from rapidly-expanding franchises to hole-in-the-wall family-run restaurants. There's something for everyone at these eateries, where spice lovers can get pizzas topped with curries and other Indian favorites, while any spice-averse members of a group can stick with plain cheese. Hoodline has rounded up a smorgasbord of local eateries and chains serving up this modern classic. Many of the newer spots specialize in pizza alone and offer an impressive selection, while some of the longer-running eateries are Indian restaurants with (pizza) benefits.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Nearly 50,000 UC employees plan to strike on Monday

SAN FRANCISCO - About 48,000 workers at all 10 University of California schools may go on strike starting Monday. That includes thousands of employees at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco in the Bay Area. The UC system has been bargaining with the United Auto Workers union for months, but...
San Francisco Examiner

Supervisors' fears over 469 Stevenson project without merit, report says

A year ago, a majority of the Board of Supervisors rejected the environmental impact report for a 495-unit development in SoMa, arguing that the project could cause gentrification and displacement, negatively impact historic districts and pose an earthquake safety risk. But according to a draft environmental impact report on the 469 Stevenson project released last week, the supervisors’ fears were almost entirely without merit. The report addresses the concerns one by one with additional analysis from outside consultants, finding each one to be less than...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

SF votes to keep JFK Drive closed to cars

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — More than 61 percent of San Francisco voters rejected Proposition I — a measure that would have reopened John F. Kennedy Drive to vehicles – according to unofficial election results on Tuesday night. Prop. I would have made the 1.5-mile stretch of JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park accessible to vehicles, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?

Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Supervisors urge Mayor Breed to keep Tenderloin Center open

The Tenderloin Center is slated to close in less than a month, but a majority of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday that keeping it open until a replacement is ready would be better than not having it at all. The board passed a resolution that implores Mayor London Breed to keep the Tenderloin Center open until The City has planned replacements ready to launch. The facility offers myriad services to people experiencing homelessness and addiction, from providing clean needles and supervised drug...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
632
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy