FMX 94.5

New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything

Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
FMX 94.5

The 10 Most Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022

The housing market has started to open back up recently, and plenty of homes are hitting the market each week. If you are looking to buy or sell here in Lubbock, it is important to understand what the average cost of the houses in your area are. If you are...
KCBD

METRO responding to fatal East Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is on scene investigating at a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27. Officers were called to the residence at 3:45 p.m. today in reference to a dead body. A male was pronounced deceased inside the home and an investigation...
Talk 1340

New Christmas Experience Opens in Lubbock Soon

The holidays are here and there will be a new Christmas event to enjoy in Lubbock. Eberley Brooks Events is putting on its first-ever Experience Christmas event. You will be able to do things like Santa, live concerts, shopping, snow globe, photo opportunities, s’mores, hot cocoa, and so much more.
everythinglubbock.com

One injured in early morning crash at 50th Street and University, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas – One person had moderate injuries after a single-vehicle crash initially reported as a rollover, according to the Lubbock Police Department. This occurred on 50th Street and University Avenue just after 2:30 a.m., LPD said. LPD was continuing to investigating the cause of the crash.
KCBD

House fire reported in Arnett-Benson area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people are displaced after a house fire in North Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called just after 3 a.m. to an area near Bates and Indiana, in the Arnett-Benson area. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported. This...
KCBD

Three-vehicle crash on Marsha Sharp Fwy.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash at the 5600 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway. LPD received the call at 4:20 p.m. The crash occurred on the westbound flyover leading to southbound Loop 289. No injuries have been reported in the crash.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

WATCH: Driver wearing reflective vest smashes into car, front of Lubbock home, then casually drives away

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Lubbock residents Brenna Wiles and her fiancé Jose Duran-Sanchez said a driver hit their home in the 200 block of North Avenue P. (Click on the video player above to see.) Wiles said the driver, who was wearing a reflective safety vest, crashed into Duran-Sanchez’ work vehicle and […]
102.5 KISS FM

Foxes, Raccoons, Skunks: This Lubbock Neighborhood is a Zoo!

Apparently the neighborhood my parents live in is home to many strange and funny little guys. I've talked before about how this skunk was allegedly terrorizing the neighborhood, breaking into people's backyards and...existing. Truly terrible. I still haven't seen this skunk, by the way. I've smelt it, though. Boy, have I smelt it.
