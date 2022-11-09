Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Million Dollar Lubbock Mansion Has Curves In All The Right Places
In this day and age of cookie-cutter houses that don't have a lot of character, a luxury home in a gated community on 19th Street near Texas Tech has a curvy facade that is quite a sight. Tucked away in the far right hand corner is 4809 19th Street, Unit...
‘Nobody likes price increases’: Lubbock-area Sonic franchise owner explains extra fee
Sonic Drive-In is no stranger to the effects of inflation. Dealing with the increase in cost of supplies, they’ve been working to keep up with the changes.
New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything
Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
The 10 Most Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
The housing market has started to open back up recently, and plenty of homes are hitting the market each week. If you are looking to buy or sell here in Lubbock, it is important to understand what the average cost of the houses in your area are. If you are...
KCBD
METRO responding to fatal East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is on scene investigating at a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27. Officers were called to the residence at 3:45 p.m. today in reference to a dead body. A male was pronounced deceased inside the home and an investigation...
New Christmas Experience Opens in Lubbock Soon
The holidays are here and there will be a new Christmas event to enjoy in Lubbock. Eberley Brooks Events is putting on its first-ever Experience Christmas event. You will be able to do things like Santa, live concerts, shopping, snow globe, photo opportunities, s’mores, hot cocoa, and so much more.
everythinglubbock.com
One injured in early morning crash at 50th Street and University, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas – One person had moderate injuries after a single-vehicle crash initially reported as a rollover, according to the Lubbock Police Department. This occurred on 50th Street and University Avenue just after 2:30 a.m., LPD said. LPD was continuing to investigating the cause of the crash.
KCBD
House fire reported in Arnett-Benson area
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people are displaced after a house fire in North Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called just after 3 a.m. to an area near Bates and Indiana, in the Arnett-Benson area. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported. This...
KCBD
Three-vehicle crash on Marsha Sharp Fwy.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash at the 5600 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway. LPD received the call at 4:20 p.m. The crash occurred on the westbound flyover leading to southbound Loop 289. No injuries have been reported in the crash.
Midland man struck, pronounced dead at Lubbock hospital
MIDLAND, Texas — One person died Tuesday at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock after he was hit Friday evening in Midland County, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. DPS said Arturo Meza, 65, of Midland was struck by Styvin Chei-Wei Ortiz, 19, of Conroe around 7:35 p.m. on Farm to Market […]
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lubbock woman asks for public’s help after hit-and-run into house
LUBBOCK, Texas — It was a wake-up call no one ever expected. One Lubbock woman and her family are now asking for the public’s help after a hit and run into their home early Friday morning. Their outdoor cameras caught it all on tape: a white truck, what looks to be a Ford F-250 plowing […]
WATCH: Driver wearing reflective vest smashes into car, front of Lubbock home, then casually drives away
LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Lubbock residents Brenna Wiles and her fiancé Jose Duran-Sanchez said a driver hit their home in the 200 block of North Avenue P. (Click on the video player above to see.) Wiles said the driver, who was wearing a reflective safety vest, crashed into Duran-Sanchez’ work vehicle and […]
Plainview votes overwhelmingly to ban abortion in city limits
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Voters in Plainview voted 69.25% to 30.75% on Tuesday to ban abortion in city limits and declare it “Sanctuary City for the Unborn,” according to unofficial election results. According to Texas Right to Life, three other cities in Texas passed ordinances against abortion on Election Day: Abilene, Athens and San Angelo. A […]
Lubbock man in stolen truck from Shallowater tries to cash fraudulent check, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa earlier this week after he allegedly tried to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. Jacob Paredez, 41, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Evading Arrest, and Tampering with a Government Record. According to an affidavit, […]
Election Results for Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are election results from Lubbock and Lubbock County. CLICK HERE if the page does not redirect automatically.
Wuensche family brings Texas Tech into Guinness World Records
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Wuensche family with deep ties to Lubbock made the Guinness World Records and brought Texas Tech University in too for “most family members to graduate from the same university.” The family posted about it Thursday on social media. GWR wrote, “The most family members to graduate from the same university is […]
Lubbock Dog Owners Beware of This Highly Contagious Canine Illness
If you own a dog and they suddenly start coughing, retching, or sneezing, they lose their appetite, act more fatigued than normal, or you start seeing abnormal discharge around their eyes or nose, they might have a respiratory infection. This condition, which you might know as ‘kennel cough’, is highly...
32-Year-Old Kelcy Tekell Killed In A Fatal Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Monday morning in Lubbock. Officials confirmed that a 32-year-old woman died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near 34th street and the West Loop.
Woman struck, killed after stopping to help crash victims in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed after a Monday morning crash near 34th Street and West Loop 289, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 7:52 a.m. Two passenger cars were involved in a collision in the southbound lanes of West Loop 289. Both vehicles were on the […]
Foxes, Raccoons, Skunks: This Lubbock Neighborhood is a Zoo!
Apparently the neighborhood my parents live in is home to many strange and funny little guys. I've talked before about how this skunk was allegedly terrorizing the neighborhood, breaking into people's backyards and...existing. Truly terrible. I still haven't seen this skunk, by the way. I've smelt it, though. Boy, have I smelt it.
Comments / 0