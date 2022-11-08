Read full article on original website
Why can't Nevada count votes as fast as more populated states like Florida?
Las Vegas (KSNV) — For the second election in a row, impatient eyes around the nation are glaring at Nevada, wondering when midterm winners will be declared. After all, power in the US Senate hangs in the balance. If one were to glance at the Twitter feeds of Nevada’s...
Nevada voters pass measure for new minimum wage of $12 per hour
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada voters have approved a ballot question that would establish a new minimum wage of $12 per hour in the state constitution. Ballot Question 2 is projected to pass, according to the Associated Press. There were 54.5% of votes, or 486,429, in favor and 45.5% opposed, or 406,092, as of Friday, according to the state's unofficial ballot returns.
Aaron Ford declares victory in race for Nevada Attorney General
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has declared victory in his race for re-election. Ford, a Democrat, released a a statement Thursday in light of the Nevada Independent projecting him as the winner of the contest. "Our electoral win today is a win for justice and...
Nevada passes ballot initiative for Equal Rights Amendment
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters have adopted what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment in the nation, a sweeping update that puts protections in the state Constitution for people who have historically been marginalized. Nevada’s ERA amends the state Constitution to...
Taylor Swift adds second tour date in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taylor Swift has added another night in Las Vegas. The music star announced 17 new dates for "The Eras Tour," which begins in March next year. Swift will now perform for two nights at Allegiant Stadium, adding a show on Friday, March 24, on top of the one already announced for Saturday, March 25.
John Katsilometes talks Las Vegas New Year's lineup, U2 dates at MSG Sphere
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes has his finger on the pulse of Las Vegas entertainment. He joined us to talk about the big-name talent coming to Las Vegas for New Year's Eve and what he's hearing about U2's opening dates at the MSG Sphere.
How to take care of your plants in the colder weather
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Just as we need to adjust our skincare routines, we also need to adjust how we care for our plants in the changing weather. Carissa Beasley, owner of the LV Plant Collective, joined us to share some tips on keeping your plants cozy.
Comedian Michael Yo talks performing at Jimmy Kimmel Comedy Club in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Former Las Vegas resident Jimmy Kimmel is set to receive the keys to the Strip on Friday, but on Thursday it's all about his birthday. So it's only fitting that a local comedian is set to take the stage. Comedian and actor Michael Yo joined...
Steve Wilkos talks celebrating his TV show's 16th season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Steve Wilkos is celebrating the 16th season of his eponymous television show, and you can catch it on The CW Las Vegas. He joined us live Friday to talk more about his path from the U.S. Marine Corps to talk show host, along with some of his favorite Las Vegas memories.
