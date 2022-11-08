Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Disney Reports $65 Million in Hurricane Ian Losses
The Walt Disney Company just held its latest earnings call, and we already learned quite a bit about how the company is doing overall. CEO Bob Chapek shared that revenue has grown over the past year, with parks revenue raking in $7.4 billion during Q4. And, this was all done despite some pretty significant losses from Hurricane Ian — which devastated much of Florida and impacted Walt Disney World operations. Disney shared just how much of an impact Hurricane Ian had, and we’re sharing the details below.
disneydining.com
Step One of Disney’s Plan to Price Out the Middle Class has Failed- Will They Pay Attention?
Disney Parks seem to be on a mission. That mission? To make their Parks a playground for the rich and famous. At the very least, they seem determined to price out the middle class. We cannot completely blame Bob Chapek for it, either. This trajectory began under the watchful eye of former CEO Bob Iger.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney CEO Says Disney World Annual Pass Program Could Provide “Flexibility”
If you want to know how The Walt Disney Company is doing as a whole, it’s a good idea to pay attention to its quarterly earnings reports. Four times a year, Disney executives speak to investors and shareholders about the company’s financial achievements and goals, and we often hear updates about what’s coming to the parks and streaming services as well.
disneydining.com
Disney Struggles with Reputation of Unmatched Cleanliness
Walt Disney World Resort is known for making magic in multiple ways with its high-performing Guest services, friendly Cast Members, security, and unmatched cleanliness. But now, it seems like those high exceptions are floundering. While the Disney Park experience has not always been picture-perfect, there has been plenty of talk...
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
Disney President Bob Chapek ‘Absolutely’ Has to Be Fired, CNBC’s Jim Cramer Says
Disney’s Q4 earnings report saw the company take some major wins (like 12.1 million subscribers new to Disney+) but also some major losses — including a $1.5 billion loss of DTC, a revenue total ($20.15 billion with earnings of 37 cents per share) that fell short of Wall Street’s projections, and shares that fell 7%, the lowest in two years. In the wake of those earnings, CNBC “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer has a fairly radical suggestion for the corporation — get rid of CEO Bob Chapek.
Tourists trapped in Shanghai Disneyland FINALLY leave theme park after entire resort was plunged into lockdown... but only if they test negative for Covid
Shanghai Disney Resort abruptly shut its doors on Monday as Chinese authorities imposed a snap lockdown — trapping guests who are not permitted to leave until they test negative for Covid-19. Visitors to Shanghai Disney Resort are not allowed to leave 'until on-site testing returns a negative result', the...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Park Phased Reopening Schedule Announced for November 10
Walt Disney World has announced the phased reopening schedule for the theme parks in the wake of Hurricane Nicole. The parks closed early on November 9 for the safety of guests and Cast Members. Early entry for resort guests will not be available at any park. Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom...
Disney Needs to Fire CEO Chapek
CEO Bob Chapek has bungled Disney’s move into the streaming business, an arena on which he has bet the company's future.
disneytips.com
What Could Walt Disney World’s Fifth Gate Be?
The next big thing in themed entertainment in central Florida is just a couple of years away, and it’s not coming from the Walt Disney Company. Universal Studio’s Epic Universe, the third Park at the Universal Orlando Resort (they can call Volcano Bay a third gate, but, c’mon, it’s a water park), has every theme park enthusiast excited. What tricks will Universal Creative bring to the table to top their work on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter? Will Super Nintendo World exceed its international sibling? What other IP will Guests get to walk into and live inside?
Legoland will hand over its food and beverage workers to Aramark in January
The Legoland Florida Resort and Merlin Entertainments recently announced in a layoff notice that its food and beverage workers would be working in January for Aramark Corp., a Florida WARN notice said. The “change in our organizational structure” at Legoland in Winter Haven means 519 workers who are now paid...
disneytips.com
Guests Are Noticing More Ride Breakdowns Than Usual at Disney Parks
Whether visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland, each Disney Park probably brings back wonderful childhood memories for fans who grew up visiting. But lately, it seems like those memories may have given us rose-colored glasses to view Disney Parks through. As we get older, so do our favorite rides. Sometimes...
disneyfoodblog.com
See What’s DIFFERENT About the Gingerbread Castle in Disney World
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and you know what that means…. …it’s time for holiday decorations, treats, and more! Many of the Disney World hotels have gingerbread displays available for visitors to see and buy treats from, and we’re happy to report Disney’s Contemporary Resort’s gingerbread castle has officially returned and is open for business!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
The best time to visit Southern California theme parks
If you ask one of the bloggers or theme park experts at UndercoverTourist.com, they’ll tell you the best time to visit Disneyland or any of the other Southern California theme parks is as soon as possible. But, admittedly, that’s not always feasible. And despite some complaints over crowds...
disneytips.com
A Huge Price Hike is Coming to Disney+, But There’s Still Time to Save Money
With over 600 films and TV shows, Disney’s streaming service is brimming with content. Whether you prefer titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, Disney+ has something for everyone. Even live TV on occasion!. During the Walt Disney Company’s recent Q4 earnings call, the company...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Makes BIG Change to Its COVID-19 Policies for TV Shows
The past few years have been challenging for the Walt Disney Company. Not only did the COVID-19 pandemic shut down every Disney Park around the world (with some still closing occasionally due to the pandemic), but it also created a need for certain health and safety policies at the parks (which have changed over the past few years), including Disney World and Disneyland.
disneytips.com
The Rise and Fall of the Disney Store
Disney Parks fans who grew up in Orlando or Anaheim were lucky. Those kids got to go to the Parks whenever they wanted, spending endless hours going on their favorite rides, eating at their favorite restaurants, and buying merchandise at all the best stores. Those who grew up elsewhere (at least until the international expansion of the Disney Parks brought them to various “elsewheres”) weren’t so fortunate.
WDW News Today
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Kicks Off, Fiscal 2022 Earnings Report Released, Disney’s Recession Plan Includes Increased Capacity and Reselling Annual Passes, and More: Daily Recap (11/8/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
disneytips.com
This Beloved EPCOT Attraction Finally Has a Reopening Date!
EPCOT is currently in the midst of its largest reimagining ever. With the revamp of the Park will come all-new attractions like Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, a new festival center, and more. In the meantime, other areas of the Park have been sticking to their own refurbishment schedules,...
