Enjoy the first look of The Tracy Piper’s “SEEN” pop-up show on Friday, Nov. 18th, 5-8PM at Voss Gallery!. RSVP to enjoy a special viewing of “SEEN,” a collaborative art project of 50 eye paintings by The Tracy Piper that were made during the month of October. For this series, the artist organized an open call for her collectors, fans, and fellow artists to be featured as one of her models. Each participant answered the same question: What does it mean to feel seen? Each painting and response is now featured in the artist’s second book aptly titled “SEEN”, which is now available for preorder. The Tracy Piper will also be available for in-person signings during the event.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO