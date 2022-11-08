Read full article on original website
funcheap.com
“The Late Wedding” Play at Zellerbach (Berkeley)
The Late Wedding is a sharp, witty, and seductive journey into life, love, and the rituals that keep things interesting. Along the way, we encounter some unique relationships, a spy thriller, and a rocket hurtling through space, ending on a lunar beach and the promised nuptials… maybe. Inspired by...
funcheap.com
California College of the Arts Holiday Fair 2022 (SF)
CCA’s annual street fair and open house. Enjoy the Holiday Craft Fair, food, music, open studios, for the first time on our SF campus. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
funcheap.com
Internationalist Fundraising Dinner at Revolution Books (Berkeley)
Hosted by the Revolution Club, Bay Area & Rev Books. This dinner was announced at the in-person premiere of the interview on Nov. 3rd. Funds will go to spreading this interview, and the Revolution Nothing Less! show itself, to the thousands and then millions who are hungering for this kind of show but don’t know about it.
funcheap.com
Poetry Reading at The Green Arcade (SF)
Broadway, the famous artery, both off the grid and definitive of Manhattan as it cuts its way downtown, is a metaphor for Katz’s path through the poems in his latest collection Broadway For Paul. Often matter-of-fact in tone, stripped of rococo embellishment or flowery pretense, these poem-objects by poet,...
funcheap.com
Learn LGBTQ+ Cowboy Culture & Line Dancing (Oakland)
The queer line dance party kicking up feathers in LA is heading to our ballroom Weds 11/16! Stud Country teaches line dancing to cowpokes of all skill levels and honors the rich history of LGBTQ+ cowboy culture. Toss on your Wranglers and boot scoot your way thru disco, nineties country, contemporary pop, and plenty more. The first 50 get in free and the bar’ll be open so everyone can get good n’ roostered too – yeehaw!
funcheap.com
The Tracy Piper “Seen” Pop-Up Show & Book Signing (SF)
Enjoy the first look of The Tracy Piper’s “SEEN” pop-up show on Friday, Nov. 18th, 5-8PM at Voss Gallery!. RSVP to enjoy a special viewing of “SEEN,” a collaborative art project of 50 eye paintings by The Tracy Piper that were made during the month of October. For this series, the artist organized an open call for her collectors, fans, and fellow artists to be featured as one of her models. Each participant answered the same question: What does it mean to feel seen? Each painting and response is now featured in the artist’s second book aptly titled “SEEN”, which is now available for preorder. The Tracy Piper will also be available for in-person signings during the event.
funcheap.com
Lively Conversation w/ a Marin Local Advocate (Tiburon)
Did you know that one of our neighbors who has lived in Marin for over four decades is both an accomplished jazz musician and noted Juneteenth National Independence Day poet? And, has lived Black American History AND made history? Noah Griffin, longtime Marin resident and Tiburon’s first Black town councilmember, will share rich stories from his varied and extraordinary life with Rev. Rob McClellan, Sr. Pastor, Westminster Presbyterian Church on Sunday, November 13 at 3:00 pm. Please join us for what promises to be a lively conversation with this committed life-long community advocate and supporter. All are welcome. Light bites will be served after the program. Bring a friend or two.
funcheap.com
Board Games at the Queen Anne Hotel (SF)
Welcome to a night of board games at the Queen Anne Hotel. We will be playing Code Names. Feel free to bring other board / card games. Please RSVP (due to limited space) Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
funcheap.com
LushNature 2022 Fall Spectacular: November Habitat Safari Walk (SF)
LushNature guided forays include Beach Walks, Bird Counts, and other fun nature-oriented excursions. Thanksgiving is all about abundance, so this month we will run a special Fall Habitat Safari. Can we count wildlife in 4 totally different habitats in the course of the same count? What are the features in these cornucopia of native habitats and how does it affect which critters abound a’plenty? Go to Eventbrite and type in “Nature Walk and Bird Count” and LushNature should pop up, or contact me with questions/comments at: james a lush nature at Gmail dot com , and I can send you a link. See you soon, in LushNature. James.
funcheap.com
SF’s Epic Winter 2022-23 “Glow” Light Show at Exploratorium (Nov. 17-Jan. 29)
Turn up the radiance this winter! Six artists illuminate Pier 15 with light sculptures big and small, inviting you to connect and get inspired in their glow. Explore the galleries for captivating new light art by Anila Quayyum Agha, Craig Newswanger, and Sally Weber and returning favorites by Luke Jerram and Burt Libe. In Bechtel Gallery 3, splash in waves of light with The Last Ocean, Jen Lewin’s monumental, luminescent landscape created from recycled ocean plastics. Experiment with color, shadows, and more in the Seeing and Reflections gallery. And join us for sparkling adult and family programs. Don’t miss this wondrous seasonal expansion of the Exploratorium’s exhibits on light.
funcheap.com
Meditation: An Approach to Handle Anxiety and Uncertainty (Mountain View)
In this meditation workshop, participants will learn about the scientific research on meditation and try a simple meditation technique. We are living in a time that often feels confusing and stressful. People are more anxious and it can be a struggle to find ways to stay positive. Meditation can help you experience profound peace and reduce stress and anxiety. This virtual workshop will be led by Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University School of Medicine and long time meditator, Dr. Manish Saggar.
funcheap.com
The Alive free concert in Golden Gate Park
Golden Gate Park Singer Songwriter Showcase presented by Illuminate the Arts, San Francisco Recreation and Parks, the SF Parks Alliance in association with Value Culture. Live at the Bandshell, aka Spreckels Temple of Music, the Music Concourse. Free, All Ages, 4pm-7pm. Spread the word and support these amazing independent, local...
funcheap.com
Leland Avenue Cleanup + Free Coffee for Volunteers (SF)
Help us clean up along Leland Avenue. Meet in front of Hans Schiller Greenway Plaza (Leland Ave and Peabody St). All supplies provided. Stay afterwards for free coffee and to meet fellow volunteers. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check...
funcheap.com
“Baila” Community Dance Party: Volunteer & Come for Free (SF)
Our popular BAILA Community Dance Party keeps going strong: put November 18th on your calendar and get ready to feel how fun life can be when you’re dancing!. Get Your Tickets In Advance!! Super Early Bird: $15 | Pre-Sale: $25 | Door: $30. Sign Up To Volunteer & Come...
funcheap.com
Richmond Art Center’s 60th Year Anniversary & Holiday Arts Festival (2022)
The Holiday Arts Festival at Richmond Art Center celebrates its ‘diamond jubilee’ 60th year. This special event features an arts and crafts marketplace with over 50 local vendors, famous ceramics sale, open studios, and family art-making activities. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as...
funcheap.com
SF’s Little Saigon Lighting Ceremony + Tasting Party (2022)
Please join the Tenderloin merchants in celebrating our new lighting for Little Saigon and the Larkin corridor this Sunday, November 13th. Special thank you to Manny Yekutiel – @welcometomannys for spearheading the effort to light the city’s corridors and including the Tenderloin in that vision and Lily Lo from BeChinatown for the gorgeous lantern donation.
funcheap.com
SF’s Holiday Christmas & Kwanzaa Gift Show 2022 (Nov 26-27)
The Gift Show is the largest African American business and consumer show in the Bay Area and Northern California. This year’s theme is ‘Family and Community Reunion’… We’ve been isolated and now we’re coming back together so what better way to celebrate than in the holiday spirit. We’ll be celebrating the seven principles of Kwanzaa and providing an arts activity zone led by local artists to demonstrate the principles in a harmonious atmosphere with activities for children and adults. It will be very festive for everyone coming through the doors.
funcheap.com
SF’s Ferry Building Holiday Art Pop-Up 2022 (Nov 19-Dec 18)
Our Holiday Art Pop-Up at the Ferry Building returns by popular demand! Each Saturday and Sunday from November 19 through December 18, join Creativity Explored for a day of shopping, artist showcases, giveaways, and activities. Located at the South end of the world-famous shopping corridor, the Creativity Explored Pop-up will boast an assortment of artful products and original artwork, as well as new product collaborations with local businesses like Plunge Towels, Jenny Lemons, and Recchiuti Confections. Each Saturday, different CE artists will be at the pop-up to mingle with the public and sell their artworks. As always, artists earn 50% from each sale.
funcheap.com
Nuthouse at The Golden Squirrel: No-Cover Comedy Show (Oakland)
Nuthouse at The Golden Squirrel: No-Cover Comedy Show (Oakland) Every Saturday at 8:30 and Wednesday at 8:00, be entertained by some of the best local and touring comedians at Rockridge’s favorite gastropub, The Golden Squirrel. Past comics have been featured on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO, Amazon Prime, Conan, James Corden, and more. The show proudly features a different lineup of comedians every week. Don’t miss it.
funcheap.com
Make-a-Wish 6th Annual Trivia Night (SF)
Join the Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area Young Professional Advisory Council for their 6th Annual (in-person) Trivia Night! Our rousing game of trivia will be hosted by AJ and the team at Fun Team Events. Individual tickets are $35 per guest, or you can gather your friends/family and buy an 8-person...
