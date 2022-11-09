Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Muth wins reelection bid in Pa. Senate's 44th District
BIRDSBORO, Pa. — Democrat Katie Muth scored a victory Tuesday in her bid for a second 4-year term in the Pennsylvania Senate. The Associated Press on Wednesday declared Muth the race's winner, with 54% of the vote over her Republican challenger, Jessica Florio. Muth was first elected to the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
WFMZ-TV Online
Election comes off without a hitch in Schuylkill County; Democratic chairman questions lack of vote curing
SAINT CLAIR — Despite the often bitter tone of the campaigns for Pennsylvania governor and United States senator, the 2022 general election ran smoothly in Schuylkill County, officials said late Tuesday as election bureau employees worked to finalize the count. The county chairmen of the Democratic and Republican parties...
WFMZ-TV Online
Heffley easily wins reelection in Carbon County
Republican Doyle Heffley was elected to his seventh two-year term as state representative for the 122 Legislative District after defeating Democrat Rich Kost in Tuesday’s election. Heffley, 50, of Lower Towamensing Twp., received 18,589 votes (72.22%) to Kost’s 7,152, according to unofficial results. “I’m very excited, very thankful...
WFMZ-TV Online
At 21, Ryncavage will become one of youngest legislators in state history
When he takes office in January to represent the 119th state House District, Alec Ryncavage of Plymouth will be one of the youngest people to ever serve as state representative in Pennsylvania. The minimum age is 21. He turned 21 in March. An archivist for the state House said the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilkes-Barre mayor defends budget, $10,000 raise to critic
WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown defended his 2023 city budget proposal and the $10,000 raise he gave himself for next year after one person offered critical testimony at Thursday’s budget hearing. The $53.2 million spending plan includes nearly $1.1 million less revenue and spending than this year’s plan,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids: Jeremy
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - For 11-year-old Jeremy the destination is worth the journey. Inside Bethlehem's Lehigh & Keystone Valley Modal Railroad Museum, the late 1960's, early 1970's rail-line journey leads from western New Jersey to Harrisburg. There are plenty of Lehigh Valley stops along the way. Jeremy is hoping to get...
WFMZ-TV Online
77th annual Military Ball to be held in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Commander of the Honorary First Defenders and the 213th Regional Support Group are holding their 77th annual Military Ball Saturday. It will be at the Americus Hotel in Allentown. Guests will be allowed in at 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. The program and dinner will follow at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Gricoski: Schuylkill County sees 'great' 63% turnout
Schuylkill County Election Director Albert L. Gricoski was impressed by the voter turnout for Tuesday’s general election. He said 62.69% of the 88,721 registered voters in the county — more than 55,000 people — cast ballots. “That’s a great turnout,” he said. He said voters...
WFMZ-TV Online
Barton claims 124th District seat in Schuylkill, Berks; Burns says she will be back
Jamie Barton is gearing up for his new job in Harrisburg. The 57-year-old fuel company executive won Tuesday’s election to represent Pennsylvania’s 124th Legislative District. Barton, an East Brunswick Twp. Republican, earned 18,198 votes to Tamaqua Democrat Tina Burns’ 8,304 — or 68.66% to 31.33%. “I...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local expert weighs in on why polls may have gotten some races wrong
What was supposed to be a red wave didn't quite materialize, especially in Pennsylvania. “I think two things happened,” said John Kincaid, Director of the Meyner Center at Lafayette College. “One was the Trump candidates, many of which are not doing well. Secondly, some of the other issues like abortion played a role in increasing the Democratic turnout."
WFMZ-TV Online
'Love at first bite' - Couple opens second eatery, plus other restaurant and shopping news
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind a popular Latin American restaurant in downtown Bethlehem have brought their culinary chops to a new delicious business a few blocks away. Michael and Mayra Collado, who run the three-year-old Casa del Mofongo eatery at 553 Main St., in mid-October opened Casa del...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley Hospital hosting its 21st Veterans Breakfast
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. -- Lehigh Valley Hospital Network Schuylkill is hosting its 21st Veterans Breakfast Saturday morning. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Sports Performance Center at Schuylkill Haven Area School District. LVHN Colleagues and their children serve the meal and visit with the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley
EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
WFMZ-TV Online
PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck
The family of a woman who died in a motorcycle crash is suing the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, saying the agency's negligence caused the fatal wreck. Leslie Gingrich was riding her Harley in Schuylkill County on June 4 when she hit a ditch spanning both lanes of a narrow, twisty road. A wrongful death lawsuit says PennDOT created the hazardous condition while working on the road, then failed to place signage warning approaching motorists of the danger.
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting at Kutztown student apartments
KUTZTOWN, Pa. -- There has been a report of a shooting early Saturday morning at Advantage Point, an off-campus student housing development. The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the shooting incident. While students were urged to stay away from the area early Saturday morning, the KU campus community may now...
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: A church with a past and a future
Frequent reply to Dr. Samuel Johnson and his companion James Boswell when they inquired where the population was while on a tour of the Scottish Highlands in the 1750s. It is Pentecost Sunday, 2022 and at the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown at the corner of Tilghman Street and North Cedar Crest Boulevard the members are worshiping in three languages- English, Arabic and Chin Burmese- on this special day to celebrate the tradition recognized by Christians as the moment when the spirit of God through Jesus Christ ignited his followers.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley Wine Trail hosting food drive
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley Wine Trail is hosting its "Giving Before Thanks" food drive. Donors will get a free tasting of three wines at each winery that they bring a donation to. At this time, financial donations will not be accepted. The food will be donated to the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ground broken on Little Lehigh housing redevelopment project
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A project to redevelop old public housing units is officially underway. State and local officials attended the ground-breaking Thursday morning at the Little Lehigh community, off of Lehigh Avenue in Allentown. The plan is to demolish the nine existing buildings and build five new buildings, with a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Judge sentences Lansdale contractor who pleaded guilty to home improvement fraud
LANSDALE, Pa. - A Lansdale contractor who pleaded guilty to home improvement fraud has learned his sentence. Joseph E. Collopy, 46, was sentenced Wednesday to nine to 23 months in the county jail and ordered to repay almost $43,000 for incomplete work at four homes, including one in Warrington Township, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
