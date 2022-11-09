Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Looking For 500th Football VictoryHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
San Marcos voters successfully decriminalize marijuana but it's still illegal, find out why
SAN MARCOS, Texas — After amassing a petition of more than 11,000 signatures, nonprofit Mano Amiga Action was able to take a marijuana decriminalization ordinance to the San Marcos City Council. The council then voted to put the measure on the ballot and let voters decide. By the time...
KSAT 12
SA City Council censures, passes no-confidence vote on Councilman Mario Bravo
San Antonio – In a public rebuke of one its own members Thursday morning, the San Antonio City Council censured and passed a no-confidence vote on District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo. “Councilmember Bravo’s behavior has negatively impacted his and the City Council’s ability to conduct its business leading to...
Early voting results show strong support for ordinance to end low-level marijuana enforcement in San Marcos
Organizers from Ground Game Texas and Mano Amiga held a press conference April 19 in front of San Marcos City Hall. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A ballot proposition in San Marcos that would eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement in the city appears headed toward voter approval. Early voting results show San...
Voter registration for Austin's December mayor, council runoffs ends Nov. 14
Austinites have until Nov. 14 to register to vote in the city's December runoff election. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin's next mayor and council members in three districts will be chosen in a December runoff election, and city residents have until Nov. 14 to register to vote to make their picks.
I-35 Capital Project kicks off in south Austin; groups file lawsuit, demand project halts
In the near future, Interstate 35 through downtown Austin will undergo a complete transformation, but for now, the Texas Department of Transportation is starting in south Austin.
fox7austin.com
Low-level marijuana possession decriminalized in San Marcos, 4 other Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - The proposal to decriminalize marijuana possession, in low amounts, won big in San Marcos. More than 80% responded to the call made by an advocacy group called Mano Amiga. Tuesday night, members celebrated the victory. Among those at the party was the group’s Right to Justice Coordinator Elle Cross.
Velásquez, Silva go into runoff election for Austin City Council district 3
The elected candidate will succeed Pio Renteria, who served on City Council for two terms starting in 2015. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A runoff election is set in Austin City Council district 3, with a 2% margin between candidates José Velásquez and Daniela Silva. José Velásquez and Daniela Silva...
Austin City Council incumbents win re-election; open-seat races head to runoffs
The mayoral contest and three City Council races will be decided in December runoffs. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a comment from Ryan Alter. Austinites will pick their next mayor and City Council members in three open districts in December runoff elections, while...
José Velásquez takes narrow lead for Austin City Council District 3
The elected candidate will succeed Pio Renteria, who served on City Council for two terms starting in 2015. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early votes show a potential runoff in the race for Austin City Council District 3 in Central and East Austin. José Velásquez and Daniela Silva are leading with 38.06% and 33.88% votes, respectively. The remaining four other candidates trail behind.
Early voting shows no clear lead for Austin City Council District 5
Stephanie Bazan has a slight lead for Austin City Council District 5. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) Early-voting totals show Stephanie Bazan with a slight lead in the six-way race for Austin City Council District 5. Bazan has received 28.59% of the vote, followed by Ryan Alter with 25.32%. To win, one...
Cedar Park City Council approves contractor for fire station door improvements
Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor agreement for the Fire Station Overhead Door Replacement project, estimated to cost $249,000, during its Nov. 10 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor agreement for the construction in the Fire Station Overhead Door Replacement project at its...
Austin City Council District 5 race headed to runoff
Stephanie Bazan and Ryan Atler will face off on Dec. 13. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) Travis County final vote total shows Austin City Council District 5 race will head to a runoff election for the top two candidates from the Nov. 8 race. Stephanie Bazan has received 29% of the vote,...
Cedar Park creates tax increment reinvestment zone, paving way for super-regional destination center
Cedar Park City Council approved a tax increment reinvestment zone to support future Project Northwest New Hope development at its Nov. 10 meeting. (Courtesy NFM) Cedar Park City Council unanimously approved a tax increment reinvestment zone that will fund public infrastructure and other site improvements to support a future $400 million mixed-used development during its Nov. 10 meeting.
Dripping Springs ISD voters reject bond package; officials working to find new plan
Officials said over the next several months they will work to understand why the propositions failed. (Community Impact) After a very close race in the Nov. 8 election, Dripping Springs voters ultimately rejected all three propositions presented in the ISD bond package. Vote totals for Proposition A, which pushed for...
Loop 360 projects to offer regional traffic relief
Work will be completed along the road in the next 10-15 years. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Loop 360 will undergo significant transformation over the next 10-15 years as an intersection improvement project seeks to alleviate traffic congestion and increase road safety. The Texas Department of Transportation, in partnership with the city...
Possible Chapter 313 Agreement between Austin ISD, NXP draws criticism
Members of Central Texas Interfaith gathered at the meeting in opposition to the Chapter 313 agreement. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Austin ISD trustees met Nov. 9 to discuss a possible Chapter 313 agreement with NXP Semiconductors, which has locations in Southwest and East Austin. The state's Tax Code Chapter 313 value...
9 out of 10 midterm races won by Democrats in Hays County
Democrats won all but one race in Hays County. They flipped several seats previously held by Republicans. But how did a county that was majority red turn blue?
Incumbent Paige Ellis wins Austin City Council District 8 seat
Incumbent Paige Ellis has won out of four candidates running for the Austin City Council District 8 seat. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) Southwest Austin residents have elected incumbent Paige Ellis as their choice for the District 8 City Council seat. Ellis led the race as soon as early voting totals were...
ktswblog.net
Nov. 8th, 2022: Hays County Election Results
The November 2022 General Election took place yesterday. The Hays County voter turnout was 52.53%. Out of 170,350 registered voters, 89,493 showed up to the polls to cast their votes. Below are the statewide election results for the 2022 Texas General Election. United States Representative, District 21:. Chip Roy –...
This Texas City Is The Most Festive City In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
