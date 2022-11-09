The elected candidate will succeed Pio Renteria, who served on City Council for two terms starting in 2015. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early votes show a potential runoff in the race for Austin City Council District 3 in Central and East Austin. José Velásquez and Daniela Silva are leading with 38.06% and 33.88% votes, respectively. The remaining four other candidates trail behind.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO