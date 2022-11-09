ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

José Velásquez takes narrow lead for Austin City Council District 3

The elected candidate will succeed Pio Renteria, who served on City Council for two terms starting in 2015. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early votes show a potential runoff in the race for Austin City Council District 3 in Central and East Austin. José Velásquez and Daniela Silva are leading with 38.06% and 33.88% votes, respectively. The remaining four other candidates trail behind.
Cedar Park City Council approves contractor for fire station door improvements

Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor agreement for the Fire Station Overhead Door Replacement project, estimated to cost $249,000, during its Nov. 10 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor agreement for the construction in the Fire Station Overhead Door Replacement project at its...
Cedar Park creates tax increment reinvestment zone, paving way for super-regional destination center

Cedar Park City Council approved a tax increment reinvestment zone to support future Project Northwest New Hope development at its Nov. 10 meeting. (Courtesy NFM) Cedar Park City Council unanimously approved a tax increment reinvestment zone that will fund public infrastructure and other site improvements to support a future $400 million mixed-used development during its Nov. 10 meeting.
Loop 360 projects to offer regional traffic relief

Work will be completed along the road in the next 10-15 years. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Loop 360 will undergo significant transformation over the next 10-15 years as an intersection improvement project seeks to alleviate traffic congestion and increase road safety. The Texas Department of Transportation, in partnership with the city...
Nov. 8th, 2022: Hays County Election Results

The November 2022 General Election took place yesterday. The Hays County voter turnout was 52.53%. Out of 170,350 registered voters, 89,493 showed up to the polls to cast their votes. Below are the statewide election results for the 2022 Texas General Election. United States Representative, District 21:. Chip Roy –...
