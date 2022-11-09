Read full article on original website
NME
Ticketek respond after app issues leave Dua Lipa fans stuck outside Sydney concert
Some 20,000 Dua Lipa fans convened for her concert in Sydney on Wednesday (November 9), however due to an issue with the Ticketek app, thousands of them were left unable to enter. Lipa’s show took place at Qudos Bank Arena in Olympic Park, where she performed without any issues on...
NME
Mahalia debuts tender new track ‘Bag Of You’
Mahalia has returned with a brand new single, titled ‘Bag Of You’. The song, produced by JD Reid and Max Pope, is the Leicester singer-songwriter’s first release since her EP, ‘Letter To Ur Ex’, which was released earlier this year. “This song is one of...
NME
Christine and The Queens – ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ review: high art meets dark, uneasy synth-pop
When Christine and The Queens first burst onto the scene, his trajectory felt akin to a pop fairy-tale. The project originally came to light on a heartbroken trip to London, where a group of drag queens at Soho’s now-closed venue Madame Jojo’s encouraged Chris to put his pain to music. After picking himself up and taking their advice, the artist dropped out of ENS de Lyon and channelled his theatrical background into this new, super-charged alter-ego.
NME
Fever Ray announces new album ‘Radical Romantics’ and shares song ‘Carbon Dioxide’
Fever Ray has announced plans for a new album and shared the track ‘Carbon Dioxide’ from the forthcoming record. Karin Dreijer, former member of The Knife, last released music under their Fever Ray moniker in the form of 2017 album ‘Plunge’. That record followed on from Dreijer’s 2009 self-titled debut.
NME
Bon Jovi member teases Glastonbury 2023 appearance
Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora has teased the “possibility” of the band playing Glastonbury 2023. The world famous festival returned this summer for the first time in three years after its 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. The 2023 edition will take place from June 21-25 next year at Worthy Farm.
NME
Paul McCartney discusses crate-digging in Jamaica and discovering reggae
Paul McCartney has discussed crate-digging in Jamaica and discovering reggae in an extract from his new book. As revealed yesterday (November 10), the Beatle will release a new vinyl boxset called ‘The 7″ Singles’ on December 2. Limited to 3000 copies, the product comprises 80 career-spanning 7″ singles personally curated by McCartney.
NME
HYBE announces new albums, tours and debuts for ENHYPEN, TXT, LE SSERAFIM and more in 2023
HYBE has announced its 2023 plans for ENHYPEN, TXT, LE SSERAFIM and more, which include new albums, global tours and debuts. The Seoul-based entertainment giant held its annual ‘2022 HYBE Briefing with the Community’ earlier today (November 10) via a YouTube livestream, where it unveiled future plans and goals for its artists and sub-labels for the coming year of 2023.
NME
Bruce Springsteen scrapped “entire record” before making ‘Only The Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen has revealed that he scrapped an “entire record” prior to recording his new soul covers album. The Boss’ last album of originals came in 2020 with ‘Letter To You’, and yesterday (November 11) he shared new album ‘Only The Strong Survive’, an album which sees him cover soul classics from his youth.
NME
Patrick Wolf shares his first new song in 10 years, ‘Enter The Day’
Patrick Wolf has shared his first piece of new music in 10 years today (November 11) with ‘Enter The Day’ – scroll down to listen to it now. The track arrives on the 20th anniversary of the release of his debut record, ‘The Patrick Wolf EP’.
NME
How to get Quentin Tarantino tickets for his UK dates
Quentin Tarantino is bringing his book tour in promotion of Cinema Speculation to the UK next year – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The multiple award-winning director analyses some of his favourite films in his new non-fiction book, from Dirty Harry to The Getaway. It’s a collection of essays organised around “key American films from the 1970s”, which inspired him in his youth, and is out now.
NME
Check out exclusive photos from The 1975’s New York City afterparty
The 1975 brought their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour to New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Monday (November 7), and followed their sold-out show with an after-party at The Cutting Room, hosted by The Ion Pack (creative duo Curtis Everett Pawley and KJ Rothweiler). The evening...
NME
Belle And Sebastian postpone UK tour due to a “health issue”
Belle & Sebastian have postponed their UK tour. In a statement posted to Twitter, the Scottish indie septet cited a health issue for the delay to the tour, which was scheduled to kick off in Cardiff on Sunday (November 13). The band promised fans that “we’ll be back with further news as soon as we can”.
NME
Louis Tomlinson – ‘Faith In The Future’ review: an assured step forward
When Louis Tomlinson first embarked on his post-One Direction solo career he seemed happy to mine dance-pop crossovers, working on club-friendly singles with Steve Aoki and Bebe Rexha. Then, in 2020, his debut solo album ‘Walls’ arrived and presented something of a U-turn – guitar-driven anthems heavily indebted to the Gallagher brothers. That record might have been closer to the music Tomlinson wanted to make, but, at the time, he was still letting himself get caught up in overthinking spirals about authenticity and the need to cement his own artistic niche ASAP.
NME
Kaiser Chiefs’ Ricky Wilson apologises for London gig, saying he “relied on old drinking habits”
Ricky Wilson has apologised to fans for his performance at a Kaiser Chiefs show in London on Saturday (November 5), explaining that he “relied on old drinking habits”. Some fans at the O2 Arena gig complained on social media that the concert was “an absolute shitshow”, with Wilson being “absolutely wasted” and “forgetting lyrics”.
NME
Lizzo shares first trailer from her forthcoming HBO documentary ‘Love Lizzo’
The first trailer for a new documentary about Lizzo‘s life and rise to fame has been shared. Love Lizzo, which was announced earlier this year by HBO, is being directed by Doug Pray, executive producer of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s 2018 documentary series The Defiant Ones. In...
