Mahalia debuts tender new track ‘Bag Of You’

Mahalia has returned with a brand new single, titled ‘Bag Of You’. The song, produced by JD Reid and Max Pope, is the Leicester singer-songwriter’s first release since her EP, ‘Letter To Ur Ex’, which was released earlier this year. “This song is one of...
Christine and The Queens – ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ review: high art meets dark, uneasy synth-pop

When Christine and The Queens first burst onto the scene, his trajectory felt akin to a pop fairy-tale. The project originally came to light on a heartbroken trip to London, where a group of drag queens at Soho’s now-closed venue Madame Jojo’s encouraged Chris to put his pain to music. After picking himself up and taking their advice, the artist dropped out of ENS de Lyon and channelled his theatrical background into this new, super-charged alter-ego.
Bon Jovi member teases Glastonbury 2023 appearance

Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora has teased the “possibility” of the band playing Glastonbury 2023. The world famous festival returned this summer for the first time in three years after its 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. The 2023 edition will take place from June 21-25 next year at Worthy Farm.
Paul McCartney discusses crate-digging in Jamaica and discovering reggae

Paul McCartney has discussed crate-digging in Jamaica and discovering reggae in an extract from his new book. As revealed yesterday (November 10), the Beatle will release a new vinyl boxset called ‘The 7″ Singles’ on December 2. Limited to 3000 copies, the product comprises 80 career-spanning 7″ singles personally curated by McCartney.
HYBE announces new albums, tours and debuts for ENHYPEN, TXT, LE SSERAFIM and more in 2023

HYBE has announced its 2023 plans for ENHYPEN, TXT, LE SSERAFIM and more, which include new albums, global tours and debuts. The Seoul-based entertainment giant held its annual ‘2022 HYBE Briefing with the Community’ earlier today (November 10) via a YouTube livestream, where it unveiled future plans and goals for its artists and sub-labels for the coming year of 2023.
Bruce Springsteen scrapped “entire record” before making ‘Only The Strong Survive’

Bruce Springsteen has revealed that he scrapped an “entire record” prior to recording his new soul covers album. The Boss’ last album of originals came in 2020 with ‘Letter To You’, and yesterday (November 11) he shared new album ‘Only The Strong Survive’, an album which sees him cover soul classics from his youth.
How to get Quentin Tarantino tickets for his UK dates

Quentin Tarantino is bringing his book tour in promotion of Cinema Speculation to the UK next year – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The multiple award-winning director analyses some of his favourite films in his new non-fiction book, from Dirty Harry to The Getaway. It’s a collection of essays organised around “key American films from the 1970s”, which inspired him in his youth, and is out now.
Belle And Sebastian postpone UK tour due to a “health issue”

Belle & Sebastian have postponed their UK tour. In a statement posted to Twitter, the Scottish indie septet cited a health issue for the delay to the tour, which was scheduled to kick off in Cardiff on Sunday (November 13). The band promised fans that “we’ll be back with further news as soon as we can”.
Louis Tomlinson – ‘Faith In The Future’ review: an assured step forward

When Louis Tomlinson first embarked on his post-One Direction solo career he seemed happy to mine dance-pop crossovers, working on club-friendly singles with Steve Aoki and Bebe Rexha. Then, in 2020, his debut solo album ‘Walls’ arrived and presented something of a U-turn – guitar-driven anthems heavily indebted to the Gallagher brothers. That record might have been closer to the music Tomlinson wanted to make, but, at the time, he was still letting himself get caught up in overthinking spirals about authenticity and the need to cement his own artistic niche ASAP.

