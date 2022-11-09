ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Race: Luna expands lead over Villanueva

By Nexstar Media Wire, Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTMG1_0j413JrI00

Los Angeles County voters came out in significant numbers to support Robert Luna in his bid to be the county’s next sheriff, according to early election results.

With 42% of votes counted, Luna led incumbent, Alex Villanueva by more than 150,000 votes Wednesday morning.

Luna appears poised to take the reins of the nation’s largest sheriff’s department from Villanueva, who had clashed with the media, high-ranking lieutenants within his department, as well as the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, which manages the budget of the department.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff serves a four-year term. There are no term limits for the position.

Luna served as chief of the Long Beach Police Department for seven years, having first been appointed to the position in 2014.

He was the last candidate standing in a crowded field of law enforcement professionals who sought to unseat the controversial sheriff.

Luna told supporters Tuesday night that he believed the trajectory of crime was not going in the right direction in Los Angeles County under Villanueva’s fractured leadership.

“When I first started to run for this job, beyond the wonderful men and women of the Sheriff’s Department, the priorities were clear, but simple. Number one was to keep the residents safe to keep you and your families safe,” Luna said.

Elected in 2018 as a Democrat, Villanueva has drawn intense scrutiny during his tenure for his handling of accusations of deputy gangs among his staff, as well as allegations of covering up use-of-force incidents .

California Election Results 2022

Villanueva has claimed that the Department has snuffed out any gang activity within its ranks and has denied any involvement in any alleged coverups.

Villanueva has also often been criticized for running as a progressive candidate in 2018, only to lean into more conservative values throughout his tenure.

The often contentious race has seen both candidates accuse the other of corruption and criticize each other’s handling of hot-button topics, including the death of George Floyd.

During an address to his supporters Tuesday night, Villanueva decried what he called the “entrenched political establishment” that looked to handicap his goals, but added that he felt he was successful in completing many of the tasks he set out to accomplish.

“You know what, the fact that when I took the job, I said I was going to do X, Y and Z things and we actually accomplished X, Y and Z. Every single thing,” Villanueva.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 10

Furball
3d ago

Well I guess we’ll have another clown with the rest of the clowns running LA & CA

Reply(1)
6
Related
foxla.com

2022 Midterms: LA County to give update on election results

LOS ANGELES - LA County's registrar's office shared an update on the election results as Californians await the outcome of some of the races. As promised hours after Thursday's tweet, LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan gave an update on the November general election around 4:30 p.m. The announcement comes as residents across Southern California await the latest on several high-profile races, including the Los Angeles Mayor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff and seats to represent Southern California districts in the U.S. House.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass surges into lead

Rep. Karen Bass has taken a slim lead in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest batch of results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office showed Bass jumping in front of Rick Caruso by more than 4,300 votes. Friday’s vote totals showed Bass holding with 289,782 votes, a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

No winner yet in LA mayor's race, but could Robert Luna be next sheriff?

Two of LA’s biggest midterm election races are still too close to call. That includes the face-off between U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso, and the battle between LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna. LA County voters also likely approved a measure that gives the Board of Supervisors more power to oust a sitting sheriff. The results of these races and others won’t be known for days, as LA election officials continue to tally the votes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA County Sheriff candidates await election results

The countdown is on for incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna, as voting polls are now closed and election results begin to pour in. Villaneuva, who was elected LA County Sheriff in 2018, has drawn plenty of criticism during his tenure as the county's sheriff for his combative relationship with the county's board of supervisors and handling of investigations. Villaneuva is holding his Election Day festivities in Montebello.While a recent poll sponsored by the Los Angeles Times showed the sheriff trialing Luna, Villanueva isn't putting much stock into the numbers. "The poll is what...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beverlypress.com

L.A. voters speak

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk’s office issued updated election totals on Nov. 10 representing vote by mail ballots cast and returned through Election Day. The race for mayor of Los Angeles tightened, but developer Rick Caruso remains in the lead with 50.25% (273,941 votes) of the vote...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man arrested for string of jewelry heists across Southern California

A suspect has been caught after committing a string of jewelry heists across multiple Southern California counties. The suspect, Terence Bernell Smith, Jr. 27, from Lynwood, allegedly committed dozens of jewelry thefts across department stores, stealing around $138,000 of merchandise, authorities said. Smith allegedly committed a string of robberies targeting Macy’s, Kay Jewelers and JCPenney […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Dramatic fire rescue captured on video in Lancaster

A trapped resident was pulled through the window of a burning home during a dramatic rescue that was caught on video in Lancaster Wednesday. The incident took place around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of E. Avenue H-8, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Flores confirmed. One person who officials described only as elderly […]
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Barricaded suspect in Hollywood Hills dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, 101 Fwy reopens

A suspect is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hourslong standoff with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that closed surface streets and the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday. The LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau entered the residence in the 2300 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard after “several hours and […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

86K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy