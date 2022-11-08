Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58
BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Will upgrades and moving inland turn fortunes around for Baton Rouge downtown casinos?
L’Auberge Casino & Hotel has dominated the Baton Rouge gaming market for a decade, overshadowing the two downtown properties that were part of the first wave of Louisiana casinos during the 1990s. The Belle of Baton Rouge and Casino Rouge (now Hollywood Casino) gave downtown a spark following the...
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's Bluff
Mississippi River traffic at Scott's Bluff sits at a standstill due to record-low water levels. The Mississippi River at Scott's Bluff in Baton Rouge.M Henderson. The Mississippi River is a water super-highway. Focused on petroleum and petroleum products, grain, rubber, paper, coffee, wood, coal, edible oils, chemicals, iron, and steel, shipping at the lower end of the river is significant to national and international trade.
Overnight crash reported on Miss. River Bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash was reported on the Miss. River Bridge overnight Friday, Nov. 11. It happened just after 2 a.m. and was cleared around 2:30 a.m. Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. WAFB has reached out to...
brproud.com
AG Jeff Landry writes to DOTD asking for transparency about plans to reduce I-10 travel lanes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Attorney General Jeff Landry is asking for transparency from Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) officials regarding plans to reduce travel lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge for construction. Current plans include reducing I-10’s six lanes into two, with traffic going down one...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge residents ran drainage crew out of neighborhood while they worked on forgotten 311 request
BATON ROUGE - Jerry Cargile and Richard Oram says they woke up Friday morning to crews cleaning the ditch in front of Cargile's home, with plans to create a new ditch on the other side of his driveway. "They used a back-hoe, scraped up the dirt and hauled it off,"...
Police identify woman caught on camera posing as nurse at Louisiana hospital
Lafayette Police say they have identified the woman who was seen on camera posing as a nurse at a local hospital
brproud.com
Lane, exit on I-110 South reopen after accident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open on I-110 South at North 22nd Street, according to DOTD. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A lane and exit on I-110 South are blocked after a crash Friday morning. The right lane and the right exit ramp from...
Baton Rouge Business Report
First look: Shake Shack’s new Baton Rouge location
Baton Rouge residents can finally get a ShackBurger—and they don’t have to travel to New York (or New Orleans) for it. The first Baton Rouge location of Shake Shack is slated to open next week, right off Bluebonnet Boulevard. The new spot for the famous burger restaurant is part of the Mall of Louisiana shopping and dining district, nestled in between LongHorn Steakhouse and Peregrin’s Christmas Store.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Drug trafficker sentenced to 360 months; group used stash houses in Prairieville, Baton Rouge
According to admissions made as part of a guilty plea, a group used stash houses in Prairieville and Baton Rouge to sell illegal drugs trafficked from Houston. According to a news release from United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr., the group consisted of Troy James, Joshua Mansion, Kim Murphy, Yascia LaFrance, Belinda Carter, Cornelius Carter, and others.
Texas-based energy company laying off 135 in Louisiana, offshore
Texas-based QuarterNorth Energy made public its layoff plans for the Lafayette office and the offshore locations in a notice to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating deadly shooting at hotel in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting a little before 2:55 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. Officers arrived at the FairBridge Inn Express Baton Rouge and found one shooting victim. The victim was a man who later died from the...
brproud.com
Abandoned car set on fire ruled arson by Baton Rouge investigators
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An investigation is underway after an abandoned car in was set on fire. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the car in flames was found left in a field next to a house on Cedar Avenue. Investigators have ruled the fire as arson. No further details were released.
WAFB.com
Attorney General demands answers after DOTD proposes shutting down I-10 to one lane in either direction
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling on the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to be transparent over his plans to significantly reduce the number of travel lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge for one year or more beginning in 2024. Attorney...
theadvocate.com
The low river gives Baton Rouge a little more land — and volunteers fight litter there, too
From the top of the Mississippi River levee in Baton Rouge, the strip of ground that runs along the river is making the most of its time in the sun after the drought uncovered it in recent weeks. Short green grass covers the land that looks almost manicured, and butterflies...
1 injured in motorcycle crash on I-12 West
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a motorcycle crash on the interstate in Baton Rouge Thursday (Nov. 10) morning, according to emergency officials. It happened on I-12 West near O’Neal Lane around 7:30 a.m. The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time....
City-Parish officials looking to crackdown on ‘slumlords’ with new enforcement mechanism in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Metro Council members are looking to crack down on ‘slumlords’ across Baton Rouge. For the last 20-plus years, there have been several attempts by city-parish officials to give some sort of power to residents who live in rental homes or apartments that are not in great condition.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Go Glamping at Tickfaw State Park
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Glamping is a new trend in glamous camping where you can experience some of the comforts of home in the wilderness. Here’s a look inside of the glamping opportunities available in Livingston Parish at Tickfaw State Park. We spoke with Brittney Keating from Tentrr who explained just how easy it is to go glamping. Tentrr is has everything needed for a successful and fun glamping trip. Tentrr has a partnership with Louisiana State Parks. There are more than 75 Tentrr glamping locations in Louisiana. For more information on Tentrr visit HERE For more information on Tickfaw State Park, visit HERE.
wbrz.com
Pothole jammed traffic on Basin Bridge Friday; I-10 East reopened after emergency repairs
WHISKEY BAY - A pothole forced police to close off an eastbound lane on the Basin Bridge early Friday afternoon, causing major delays for drivers on I-10 heading into Baton Rouge. Louisiana State Police said the right, eastbound lane on the bridge near Whiskey Bay was closed off around noon...
brproud.com
Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish closing Friday night for construction
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Drivers are being warned by the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development (DOTD) of an upcoming nighttime Intracoastal Bridge closure. Southbound LA-1 south of the bridge will have a traffic switch onto a new diversion road on the night of Friday, Nov....
