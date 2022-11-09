Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dad hits back at online trolls who criticized his daughters’ homecoming dresses as 'provocative' and 'inappropriate'Aabha GopanOrlando, FL
3 Florida Man headlines that made me laugh until I criedEvie M.Orlando, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you thinkEvie M.Orlando, FL
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?Evie M.Monticello, FL
Related
Tropical Storm Nicole: Here’s when Orlando’s theme parks plan to reopen
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida’s theme parks are assessing damage and following Tropical Storm Nicole as they make arrangements to reopen. Some attractions and resorts are changing their operational hours this week as the storm’s impact remains uncertain. See a breakdown of updates to Florida theme parks...
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando’s Fall Garage Sale Returns Next Week
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Universal Orlando Resort’s fall garage sale is returning next week after being absent last year. The sale begins on November 15 and runs through November 18. UOAPs get exclusive access on November 15 from 7 a.m....
allears.net
New Luxury Hotel Announced Nearby Disney World
Orlando is the theme park capital of the world. Because there is SO much to do in the Florida city, it should come as no surprise that there are an endless amount of hotels you can stay at. When it comes to staying in Disney World, you can choose to stay on-site at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel, or off-site at one of Orlando’s many options. And now, there’s a new hotel you’ll soon be able to stay at!
click orlando
What … just … happened 🥴
Hello everyone! It’s Friday … YOU MADE IT! 😃👍. I don’t know about you, but it’s been a wild week here in Central Florida. I will tell you between covering a midterm election 🗳️, a hurricane/tropical storm 🌀 and so many other things, I’m kind of tired this week, but I will survive. This week’s newsletter is going to be short and sweet. To be honest, because of all the other news in the world, the park’s themselves were a little quiet. All of the parks closed temporarily due to the storm but have since reopened. On a brighter note, the weather in the coming days looks perfect.
disneydining.com
Brightline High-Speed Rail Project to Disney World Back On…Sort of
When Disney’s Magical Express ended earlier this year, a big gap in coverage between Orlando International Airport and Walt Disney World was created. Disney likely hoped that people would utilize their Minnie Van service. But the price proved too high for many to tolerate when similar services were available at a much lower cost. Enter Brightline.
Orlando, are you ready? Electric Daisy Carnival is here
The multi-day EDM extravaganza Electric Daisy Carnival is here! Taking over Tinker Field in downtown Orlando, EDC is bringing in big names like Afrojack, Green Velvet, REZZ, Alison Wonderland and a legion of other star producers and DJs. Few festivals around these parts are as immersive as EDC, which this year boasts five themed stages, including the keneticField stage (“always in motion, forever evolving”) and the circuitGROUNDS, which is about being “rooted in the land in which we dance.” At this three-day weekender, the eclectic and fantastically attired attendees often overshadow the performers, so if you’re planning to attend you’d better be fabulous. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13, Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com, $200-$410.
piratesandprincesses.net
Night of a Million Lights Returning to Island H20
The highly anticipated Orlando event, Night of a Million Lights, is returning for 2022. It was named the “number one thing to do in December in Orlando” by USA Today. Its normal location is at the Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee, Florida. However, this year this event will be taking place at the Kissimmee Waterpark, Island H20. The event runs from November 12th to January 1st, 2023.
Tropical Storm Nicole – Disney World and Orlando Closures
As Tropical Storm Nicole nears, businesses and schools are updating their plans. Some places are closing and we encourage our readers to monitor the latest reports. We will continue to update when we can and as announcements are made. Important... The post Tropical Storm Nicole – Disney World and Orlando Closures appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s a list of reopenings following Tropical Storm Nicole
Many locations in Central Florida were forced to close ahead of Nicole’s arrival early Thursday morning in preparation for the storm, which hit Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. Now, as Nicole bends away toward the northwest, many of these locations are set to reopen. Check below for a...
10NEWS
Nicole damages setup for Orlando's upcoming Electric Daisy Carnival
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Nicole sweeps across Florida, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, Orlando's Tinker Field has been shaken up, WKMG reports. New video shows tents, fences, signs, and other debris scattered across the property, which is scheduled to host the three-day Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) music festival.
3 of the Most Romantic Date Ideas in Orlando
Stock imagePhoto courtesy of Jonathan J. Castellon on Unsplash.com. I don't know if it's because the holiday season is here bringing a sense of togetherness or I'm just bored, but I've been thinking a lot about dating, specifically around Orlando. Admittedly, I've been a bit of a hermit since moving to Orlando a year ago, but I have ventured out once or twice for a night out and done some pretty unique things I'd love to share.
whatnoworlando.com
La Granja to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The growing Latin American fast casual brand La Granja Chicken Steak and Seafood will soon be opening a new Orlando location, according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The restaurant will be located at 728 South Alafaya Trail, in an area relatively unpopulated by restaurants. The nearest eateries are IHOP, Subway, and Taco Bell, just a bit north on South Alafaya Trail.
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING: Disney World Announces Phased Park Closure Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole is on its way to Central Florida and has already prompted tropical storm watches in both Orange and Osceola counties (where Disney World is located). Disney is preparing for the storm’s arrival by updating cancelation policies and closing certain areas of the parks and hotels. Now, Disney has announced a phased closure of the parks and some hotels along with more cancelations of events.
WESH
Reports: Disney outlines plan for layoffs, budget cuts and hiring freeze
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney will begin enacting layoffs as part of company-wide cost-cutting measures, according to a memo obtained byCNBC. In the memo, Chief Executive Bob Chapek also announced a ban on all non-essential work travel and a freeze on new hires except for a few critical positions.
Dolly Llama to Open Winter Garden Location
Franchisee Amit Maini tells What Now Orlando that the chain is “kind of a unique concept—ice cream and Belgian waffles together. All the raw materials come straight from Belgium.”
allears.net
Orlando Airport to Close Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole is set to impact Florida later this week, with a tropical storm warning in effect for Orange and Osceola counties, where Disney World is located. Earlier today, Orlando Airport shared that they were keeping a close eye on the storm and would provide updates as they learned more.
EDC Orlando appears to be ‘unaffected’ by Tropical Storm Nicole, plans to have update
ORLANDO, Fla. — EDC Orlando is scheduled to kick off Friday through Sunday following Tropical Storm Nicole. EDC Orlando is expected to take place at Tinker Field a day after Tropical Storm Nicole went through the area. Insomniac Public Relations Manager Page Bakunas told WFTV that organizers are assessing the venue and checking for damage.
This Florida City Is One Of The Best U.S. Cities For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist got curious about the best U.S. destination for a three-day weekend trip.
disneytips.com
Orlando International Airport Closed Indefinitely for Damage Assessment Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Orlando International Airport (MCO) has released a statement today confirming they have closed indefinitely due to Tropical Storm Nicole. As Tropical Storm Nicole passes along the Florida coast, many businesses, like the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Orlando Resort, have enacted closures for the safety of their staff and patrons. The Orlando International Airport officially halted operations at 4 p.m. yesterday due to the storm.
Date Night in Lake County, Florida - Scenic Dining
Especially once you have children, it becomes difficult to realize that you are still a couple and you need some alone time. So what are some good ideas for where to dine in Lake County, Florida? If you're looking for a restaurant with a great view, here are a few suggestions for places to try:
Comments / 0