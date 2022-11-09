Read full article on original website
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynard Skynard, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Artist Needed To Create Sculpture for City Center at Hanna AvenueModern GlobeTampa, FL
Operation Helping Hand Aids Injured Veterans and Their FamiliesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonightRose BurkePinellas County, FL
Student organizations react to 2022 Midterm Elections, DeWine and Vance victoriesThe LanternOhio State
Pop-up holiday bars opening in Tampa, St. Pete & Dunedin
Multiple holiday-themed pop-up bars are opening in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Dunedin this holiday season.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Blues, brews & rock ‘n’ roll
After making it through Tropical Storm Nicole and its rainy, windy weather, it looks like it's going to be a beautiful, busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
November is here and the weather is supposed to start turning crisper and cooler this weekend! There are a ton of fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay that can take you outside! Crazy to think it’s also time to start planning for Thanksgiving fun and Christmas events! With Thanksgiving just a few […]
Two Great Not To Miss Events This Weekend- The Cortez Stone Crab & Music Festival, AND Twinkle Rock Soul Radio Photo Shoot & Video at Motorworks
This could be the biggest music and video events of the season. On Saturday & Sunday, November 12-13 is the 10 Annual Cortez Stone Crab & Music Festival. This year it’s going to be bigger and better than ever celebrating 10 years!. There will be fabulous food from the...
7 Awesome Happy Hour Spots in Clearwater
Whether you live there or you’re just swinging by to enjoy the beach, there is...
Safety Harbor Connect
So. Fresh, 10 Years Later
A Decade of Southern Fresh, the popular downtown Safety Harbor restaurant celebrates 10 years of serving authentic homemade meals, including its signature fried chicken, this weekend. Aaron Stewart and his partners at Southern Fresh planned to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their popular downtown Safety Harbor restaurant in late September,...
businessobserverfl.com
Chef brings acclaimed Chinese restaurant concept home to Tampa
Lauded by Bon Appetit magazine and Guy Fieri, Hales Blackbrick, created by Richard Hales, is set to open Nov. 15. Chef Richard Hales, the creator of Hales Blackbrick, a modern, elevated Chinese restaurant in Miami, will open a second location in Tampa, his hometown, Nov. 15. Hales Blackbrick, according to...
More than 30 of Tampa Bay's best concerts and live music events happening this weekend
After the storm, obviously.
Longboat Observer
St. Armands annual Holiday Night of Lights event canceled
Update: To ensure the annual tradition continues, the City of Sarasota will hold a brief ceremonial tree lighting at St. Armands Circle on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Citing “restrictions” caused by the new Winter Spectacular event at St. Armands, Rachel Burns, the executive director of the St. Armands Circle Association, has announced that the annual Holiday Night of Lights, which was scheduled for Dec. 2, has been canceled.
The 34th annual Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival returns this weekend
The Black Honkeys, The Shakes Society and The Paul Anthony Band headline this three-day celebration.
Tampa Bay area businesses offering deals for Veterans Day
Local businesses across the Tampa Bay area are offering deals and discounts this Veterans Day for veterans, retired military and active duty military.
suncoastnews.com
Symphony in Lights at Wiregrass kicks off holiday season Saturday
WESLEY CHAPEL — What says the holidays like dancing lights on a tree, synched to the Christmas music of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra? How about the arrival of Santa with an escort of six elves?. That’s right, it’s Symphony in Lights at Wiregrass, and it kicks off Saturday.
southfloridareporter.com
Thanksgiving Holiday Specials Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa will celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with special holiday-themed menus at its dining venues. For $65 per person (between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.), guests can enjoy an entrée of Heritage Black Turkey with garlic whipped potatoes, green beans, traditional stuffing, apple-cranberry relish, and turkey gravy. Additionally, dessert will consist of pumpkin pie with Frangelico caramel sauce, candied pecans and Chantilly cream ($12).
fox13news.com
Taylor Swift adds third Tampa show date; tickets go on sale next week
TAMPA, Fla. - Taylor Swift fans have three nights to choose from when the pop star makes her stop in Tampa. The third show at Raymond James Stadium was added to her tour. Swift surprise released her album "Midnights" which immediately took over the Billboard Top 10. Soon after, she announced "The Eras Tour" with 26 stops in 20 cities – including one in Tampa on April 15, 2023. Last week, she added a second Tampa show, and this week a third was added.
fox13news.com
Risk of beach erosion seen on Florida's east coast after Nicole exists in Tampa Bay area, engineers say
TAMPA, Fla. - Homes that were once beachfront property collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean in the wake of Hurricane Nicole's landfall on Florida's east coast. That same risk of beach erosion also exists in the Tampa Bay area. The beach is more than sand and surf. Engineers and geologists said...
cltampa.com
This St. Pete home in Historic Old Northeast comes with a hidden speakeasy and Biggie Smalls-themed bathroom
A fully redone St. Petersburg home with a secret boozy addition is now on the market in the Old Historic Old Northeast neighborhood. Located at 425 20th Ave NE, the 3,489-square-foot home was built in 1927, and is currently owned by former Cox Media Vice President Keith Lawless, who stepped down from the position last summer.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Strawberry Festival announce 2023 concert lineup
PLANT CITY, Fla. - The entertainment lineup for the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival has been released. Twenty headline artists perform every year on the Wish Farms Soundstage and it is one of the more popular attractions at the event. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. at...
995qyk.com
Pretty Awesome Tampa Bay Veterans Day Stuff Near You
Pretty Awesome Tampa Bay Veterans Day Stuff Near You . Every year on the anniversary date of the End Of World War I. Veteran’s Day. We honor those who serve, and victims of all wars. Tampa Bay has long held honors and traditions. Let’s take a look at 13 Ways To Honor the Vets in Tampa Bay ; ) Here is the complete list 51 Veterans Day activities from the TBT.
observernews.net
Sign up now for Little Manatee River State Park Treasure Hunt
The 4th Annual Little Manatee River State Park Treasure Hunt is set for Nov. 19, and you’re invited to come hike, paddle or ride your way to some cool prizes. The fun begins with registration and check in for hikers, riders and their horses at 8 a.m. at the park’s event field, 215 Lightfoot Road, Wimauma. The Canoe Outpost, 18001 U.S. 301 S., also opens at 8 a.m. for registration for paddlers and for launching their canoes or kayaks.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Florida
Hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples of this Chicago-born chain, which serves them in retro digs. While hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples, Portillo's also serves beer. The food is fresh, and the quaint ambiance is fun. If you're in Brandon, Florida, and want...
