Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

November is here and the weather is supposed to start turning crisper and cooler this weekend! There are a ton of fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay that can take you outside! Crazy to think it’s also time to start planning for Thanksgiving fun and Christmas events! With Thanksgiving just a few […]
TAMPA, FL
Safety Harbor Connect

So. Fresh, 10 Years Later

A Decade of Southern Fresh, the popular downtown Safety Harbor restaurant celebrates 10 years of serving authentic homemade meals, including its signature fried chicken, this weekend. Aaron Stewart and his partners at Southern Fresh planned to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their popular downtown Safety Harbor restaurant in late September,...
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Chef brings acclaimed Chinese restaurant concept home to Tampa

Lauded by Bon Appetit magazine and Guy Fieri, Hales Blackbrick, created by Richard Hales, is set to open Nov. 15. Chef Richard Hales, the creator of Hales Blackbrick, a modern, elevated Chinese restaurant in Miami, will open a second location in Tampa, his hometown, Nov. 15. Hales Blackbrick, according to...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

St. Armands annual Holiday Night of Lights event canceled

Update: To ensure the annual tradition continues, the City of Sarasota will hold a brief ceremonial tree lighting at St. Armands Circle on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Citing “restrictions” caused by the new Winter Spectacular event at St. Armands, Rachel Burns, the executive director of the St. Armands Circle Association, has announced that the annual Holiday Night of Lights, which was scheduled for Dec. 2, has been canceled.
SARASOTA, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Thanksgiving Holiday Specials Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa will celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with special holiday-themed menus at its dining venues. For $65 per person (between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.), guests can enjoy an entrée of Heritage Black Turkey with garlic whipped potatoes, green beans, traditional stuffing, apple-cranberry relish, and turkey gravy. Additionally, dessert will consist of pumpkin pie with Frangelico caramel sauce, candied pecans and Chantilly cream ($12).
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Taylor Swift adds third Tampa show date; tickets go on sale next week

TAMPA, Fla. - Taylor Swift fans have three nights to choose from when the pop star makes her stop in Tampa. The third show at Raymond James Stadium was added to her tour. Swift surprise released her album "Midnights" which immediately took over the Billboard Top 10. Soon after, she announced "The Eras Tour" with 26 stops in 20 cities – including one in Tampa on April 15, 2023. Last week, she added a second Tampa show, and this week a third was added.
TAMPA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Strawberry Festival announce 2023 concert lineup

PLANT CITY, Fla. - The entertainment lineup for the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival has been released. Twenty headline artists perform every year on the Wish Farms Soundstage and it is one of the more popular attractions at the event. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. at...
PLANT CITY, FL
995qyk.com

Pretty Awesome Tampa Bay Veterans Day Stuff Near You

Pretty Awesome Tampa Bay Veterans Day Stuff Near You . Every year on the anniversary date of the End Of World War I. Veteran’s Day. We honor those who serve, and victims of all wars. Tampa Bay has long held honors and traditions. Let’s take a look at 13 Ways To Honor the Vets in Tampa Bay ; ) Here is the complete list 51 Veterans Day activities from the TBT.
TAMPA, FL
observernews.net

Sign up now for Little Manatee River State Park Treasure Hunt

The 4th Annual Little Manatee River State Park Treasure Hunt is set for Nov. 19, and you’re invited to come hike, paddle or ride your way to some cool prizes. The fun begins with registration and check in for hikers, riders and their horses at 8 a.m. at the park’s event field, 215 Lightfoot Road, Wimauma. The Canoe Outpost, 18001 U.S. 301 S., also opens at 8 a.m. for registration for paddlers and for launching their canoes or kayaks.
WIMAUMA, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Florida

Hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples of this Chicago-born chain, which serves them in retro digs. While hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples, Portillo's also serves beer. The food is fresh, and the quaint ambiance is fun. If you're in Brandon, Florida, and want...
BRANDON, FL

