House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win
The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats MAGA favorite Kari Lake in high-stakes race for governor in Arizona
Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has defeated Republican Kari Lake in Arizona's race for governor, NBC News projected Monday. Hobbs' victory is key for Democrats in a presidential battleground state and a rebuke to a prominent election denier — although the closeness of the contest left the result up in the air for nearly a week.
Steve Kornacki: Republicans lost in states that will be ‘critical in 2024’
Democrats will keep control of the Senate after Arizona was called for Democrat Mark Kelly and Nevada was called for Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto over the weekend. Control of the House remains unknown, but the path for Democrats is "exceedingly narrow."Nov. 14, 2022.
Adam Laxalt concedes in Nevada race that tipped the balance of the Senate
Adam Laxalt, the Republican former Nevada attorney general who said the 2020 presidential election was “rigged,” conceded his loss Tuesday in a contest that tipped the balance of the Senate to Democrats. Multiple news outlets, including NBC News, declared his opponent, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the winner...
McConnell re-elected Senate GOP leader, defeating challenger Rick Scott
WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was re-elected as Republican leader on Wednesday, defeating a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida that reflects growing angst within the party after it underperformed in the midterm elections. The secret-ballot victory was confirmed by McConnell spokesman David Popp, with Sen....
Walker's campaign tells Republicans to stop 'deceptive fundraising' in Georgia runoff
Republican politicians and associated committees are sending out desperate fundraising emails begging the GOP faithful to help save America by getting behind Herschel Walker in his Dec. 6 runoff against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia. But what’s not immediately clear to recipients is how little of that money is...
With Senate control decided, Republicans 'have the most to be nervous about' in Georgia runoff
Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is looking to re-introduce himself to voters prior to the December 6 runoff, with his election night returns lagging behind Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's. Nov. 14, 2022.
Biden says Democrats will not be able to pass abortion-rights legislation
President Joe Biden said Monday that he did not expect Democrats to have enough votes in Congress to be able to pass legislation codifying Roe v. Wade. Asked at a news conference in Bali, Indonesia, what Americans could expect Congress to do about abortion access, Biden said: “I don’t think they can expect much of anything other than we’re going to maintain our positions.”
Senate Republicans had their chance to stop a Trump run. They took another path
WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... Donald Trump announces another presidential bid, making false claims and declaring himself a “victim.” ... Republicans are one seat away from House majority, needing to win one of 10 uncalled races, while Democrats need to win all 10. ... U.S. and European officials say a Ukrainian air defense system was involved in the deadly blast in Poland. ... Republican Alex Mooney jumps into 2024 West Virginia Senate race. ... And the Artemis rocket blasts off to the moon.
Another bruising Senate race brews in Ohio as Republicans target Sherrod Brown
CLEVELAND — One nasty and expensive Ohio Senate election had barely finished last week before Republicans turned their focus to what could be an even bigger slugfest in 2024: the race to challenge Sen. Sherrod Brown, the only Democrat who has consistently won statewide elections here over the last 40 years.
Midterm elections roundup: Democrats’ path to House majority narrows
Since yesterday morning, NBC News’ Decision Desk called Arizona-01, Arizona-06, New York-22 and Oregon-05 for Republicans, as well as Oregon-06 for Democrats. That leaves 14 uncalled House races (11 of which are in California). Democrats would need to win 12 of them to get to the 218 seats needed for a majority, while Republicans just need to win three.
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to subpoena Kelli Ward’s phone records
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday declined to block the release of Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward’s phone records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The justices rejected an emergency request filed by Ward, meaning that phone records associated with...
Why Democrats would be in better shape with 51 Senate seats
Unlike last year's Senate runoffs in Georgia, next month's contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker won't decide Senate control now that Democrats have clinched at least 50 seats (and hold the tiebreaker with Vice President Kamala Harris). That doesn't just put Democrats in the legislative driver's...
US House win by ex-combat pilot cements Republican control
Rep. Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, scored an upset U.S. House win Wednesday, handing Republicans control of the chamber.
Republicans still can’t quit Trump — even after last week’s election results
WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... Democrats retain Senate control after holding Nevada and Arizona. ... Republicans need to win seven of uncalled 19 House races for control of chamber; Democrats need to win 13. ... Democrat Katie Hobbs leads Republican Kari Lake by 26,000 votes in “Too Close to Call” Arizona gubernatorial contest. ... President Biden meets with China’s Xi at G-20 meeting in Bali. ... And the TV ads are already airing in the Georgia Senate runoff.
GOP Rep. Michelle Steel wins re-election in contentious House race between 2 Asian Americans
After a contentious race in Orange County, California, Republican incumbent Michelle Steel will represent the redrawn 45th Congressional District. Steel defeated Democrat Jay Chen in a rare matchup between two Asian American candidates. With more than three-quarters of the ballots in, Steel won with 53.8% of the vote while Chen received 46.2%, NBC News projected.
Trump, whose lies about the 2020 election inspired an insurrection, announces third White House bid
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Donald Trump, the only president impeached twice, launched a campaign to reclaim the Oval Office on Tuesday, two years after voters ousted him and a week after they rejected his hand-picked candidates in several pivotal Senate races. “America’s comeback starts right now,” Trump said from...
Partisan control of the House remains unknown with 14 races uncalled
WASHINGTON — Races for more than a dozen House seats remained uncalled as of Monday night, leaving political control of the chamber unknown nearly a week after voting in the 2022 midterms general election cycle concluded. Most of the 14 House seats that NBC News has not called are...
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion after around 6 weeks
A judge overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted and was therefore void. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling took effect immediately statewide, though the...
Texas Veteran Who Breached Capitol in Tactical Gear Convicted in Jan. 6 Trial
An Air Force veteran from Texas was convicted on Wednesday of six charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including felony obstruction of Congress. Larry Brock, 55, spent 37 minutes inside the Capitol building during the riot, dressed in tactical gear and at one point carrying plastic zip-tie handcuffs. He walked around the Senate chamber that day, rifling through lawmakers’ desks and papers, prosecutors said. The retired lieutenant colonel’s verdict was returned after a three-day bench trial before a judge, who called it “unfathomable” that Brock didn’t know he was not allowed to be inside the federal building, as his defense attorney argued. Brock made a number of inflammatory comments on social media in the months prior leading up to Jan. 6, 2021 that prosecutors flagged throughout the trial, including that “fire and blood will be needed soon.” Five days before the riot, he wrote on Facebook that “the castle will be stormed.” On Jan. 5, he wrote: “Our second American Revolution begins in less than two days.” Brock is set to be sentenced next February, and faces up to 20 years in prison.Read it at Department of Justice
