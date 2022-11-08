ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

NBC News

House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win

The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
NBC News

Biden says Democrats will not be able to pass abortion-rights legislation

President Joe Biden said Monday that he did not expect Democrats to have enough votes in Congress to be able to pass legislation codifying Roe v. Wade. Asked at a news conference in Bali, Indonesia, what Americans could expect Congress to do about abortion access, Biden said: “I don’t think they can expect much of anything other than we’re going to maintain our positions.”
NBC News

Senate Republicans had their chance to stop a Trump run. They took another path

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... Donald Trump announces another presidential bid, making false claims and declaring himself a “victim.” ... Republicans are one seat away from House majority, needing to win one of 10 uncalled races, while Democrats need to win all 10. ... U.S. and European officials say a Ukrainian air defense system was involved in the deadly blast in Poland. ... Republican Alex Mooney jumps into 2024 West Virginia Senate race. ... And the Artemis rocket blasts off to the moon.
NBC News

Midterm elections roundup: Democrats’ path to House majority narrows

Since yesterday morning, NBC News’ Decision Desk called Arizona-01, Arizona-06, New York-22 and Oregon-05 for Republicans, as well as Oregon-06 for Democrats. That leaves 14 uncalled House races (11 of which are in California). Democrats would need to win 12 of them to get to the 218 seats needed for a majority, while Republicans just need to win three.
NBC News

Why Democrats would be in better shape with 51 Senate seats

Unlike last year's Senate runoffs in Georgia, next month's contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker won't decide Senate control now that Democrats have clinched at least 50 seats (and hold the tiebreaker with Vice President Kamala Harris). That doesn't just put Democrats in the legislative driver's...
NBC News

Republicans still can’t quit Trump — even after last week’s election results

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... Democrats retain Senate control after holding Nevada and Arizona. ... Republicans need to win seven of uncalled 19 House races for control of chamber; Democrats need to win 13. ... Democrat Katie Hobbs leads Republican Kari Lake by 26,000 votes in “Too Close to Call” Arizona gubernatorial contest. ... President Biden meets with China’s Xi at G-20 meeting in Bali. ... And the TV ads are already airing in the Georgia Senate runoff.
NBC News

GOP Rep. Michelle Steel wins re-election in contentious House race between 2 Asian Americans

After a contentious race in Orange County, California, Republican incumbent Michelle Steel will represent the redrawn 45th Congressional District. Steel defeated Democrat Jay Chen in a rare matchup between two Asian American candidates. With more than three-quarters of the ballots in, Steel won with 53.8% of the vote while Chen received 46.2%, NBC News projected.
NBC News

Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion after around 6 weeks

A judge overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted and was therefore void. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling took effect immediately statewide, though the...
TheDailyBeast

Texas Veteran Who Breached Capitol in Tactical Gear Convicted in Jan. 6 Trial

An Air Force veteran from Texas was convicted on Wednesday of six charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including felony obstruction of Congress. Larry Brock, 55, spent 37 minutes inside the Capitol building during the riot, dressed in tactical gear and at one point carrying plastic zip-tie handcuffs. He walked around the Senate chamber that day, rifling through lawmakers’ desks and papers, prosecutors said. The retired lieutenant colonel’s verdict was returned after a three-day bench trial before a judge, who called it “unfathomable” that Brock didn’t know he was not allowed to be inside the federal building, as his defense attorney argued. Brock made a number of inflammatory comments on social media in the months prior leading up to Jan. 6, 2021 that prosecutors flagged throughout the trial, including that “fire and blood will be needed soon.” Five days before the riot, he wrote on Facebook that “the castle will be stormed.” On Jan. 5, he wrote: “Our second American Revolution begins in less than two days.” Brock is set to be sentenced next February, and faces up to 20 years in prison.Read it at Department of Justice
