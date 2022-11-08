ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Soaring U.S. Tech Stocks Leave Some Investors Doubtful Rebound Will Last

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hopes that inflation is subsiding are fueling a surge in battered technology and megacap stocks, though some investors believe still-high valuations and doubts over the companies' earnings outlooks may make a sustained reversal elusive. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 8.1% this week to notch its...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage blowout rally after milder CPI print

U.S. stocks posted outsized gains Thursday, logging their biggest one-day climb in two years, as Wall Street cheered lighter-than-expected inflation data and monitored midterm election tallies. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October reflected a 7.7% increase over last year and 0.4% increase over the prior month, better than Wall...
US News and World Report

Euro, Stocks Rally After U.S. Inflation Data

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro bounced against the dollar on Thursday after data showed a key measure of U.S. inflation rose by less than expected in October, tempering expectations for the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates. U.S. government data showed core consumer inflation, which excludes volatile food and...
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq build on biggest stock rally since 2020

U.S. stocks extended this week's dramatic ascent on Friday after deceleration in CPI inflation data ignited the most intense rally on Wall Street since early 2020. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.9%, notching its biggest winning week since June, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 1.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) closed up modestly higher, up 0.1%, lagging behind the other indexes.
Markets Insider

Stocks are still in a bear market after the post-CPI rally, but the market will keep pushing higher through the start of 2023, says Guggenheim investment chief Scott Minerd

The surge in US stocks set off by the October inflation report should serve as a springboard for further gains, Guggenheim's chief investment officer Scott Minerd said, adding that the underinvested should step into the market. "I do think we're going to continue to rally into the beginning of the...
CNBC

Dollar dives as investors cheer after U.S. inflation misses forecasts

The dollar languished on Friday after U.S. inflation data came in cooler than expected, raising market hopes that inflation may have peaked and that the Federal Reserve will begin scaling back its hefty interest rate increases. Figures showed that the consumer price index rose 7.7% year-on-year in October, the smallest...
kitco.com

Sterling set for biggest daily gain since 2017 after U.S. CPI

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sterling was set for its biggest daily gain since January 2017 against a weakening U.S. dollar on Thursday after U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected, opening the way for the Federal Reserve to slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. After falling 1.6%...
Washington Examiner

Why inflation is far from defeated

It's an unfortunate truth, but inflation is far from defeated. On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported consumer price inflation for October. The headline inflation number was 0.4%, with core inflation at 0.3%. The numbers were a little bit better than expected, but inflation remains very elevated. The Cleveland Federal Reserve sees headline inflation for November running up over 7% both monthly and annually. That is a far cry from the Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation target.
invezz.com

Best currency pairs to buy as inflation cooled down in October

US dollar is sold accross the board, but more is expected after today's report. The most important economic report of the week, the US inflation data, was released earlier today. As it turned out, in October, inflation rose, but not as much as expected. In other words, it is cooling...
NASDAQ

European shares open lower as real estate stocks fall ahead of U.S. CPI data

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Nov 10 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower at the open on Thursday, with real estate stocks leading declines, ahead of a closely watched reading on U.S. inflation to determine whether the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy has taken hold.
cryptoslate.com

Crypto.com discloses partial reserves in bid to counter insolvency rumors

Kris Marszalek tweeted details of Crypto.com’s reserves in a bid to address insolvency rumors. Marszalek said the company holds 53,024 Bitcoin, 391,564 Ethereum, and other crypto assets totaling approximately $3 billion. He added that this represents “only a portion of our reserves,” and a Proof of Reserves audit is...
NASDAQ

Fed seen slowing rate hikes as inflation appears to cool

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen slowing the pace of its rate hikes after a government report showed consumer prices rose less than expected last month, an indication that the central bank's aggressive policy tightening this year has begun to bite. The Fed has raised rates more...

