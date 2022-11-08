It's an unfortunate truth, but inflation is far from defeated. On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported consumer price inflation for October. The headline inflation number was 0.4%, with core inflation at 0.3%. The numbers were a little bit better than expected, but inflation remains very elevated. The Cleveland Federal Reserve sees headline inflation for November running up over 7% both monthly and annually. That is a far cry from the Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation target.

2 DAYS AGO