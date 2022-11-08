Read full article on original website
InTempo integrates with online marketplace
DOZR, the North American online marketplace for heavy construction equipment, is now integrated with InTempo’s ERP software for rental companies. The integration, which DOZR said was the first of its kind for an online marketplace, will give DOZR’s rental partners “convenient e-commerce solutions that work seamlessly with their core rental software”.
Lou-Tec acquires in Canada
Canadian rental company Lou-Tec has acquired Yep Location D’équipements, its second acquisition this year following the deal in June to buy Accès Location+. Founded in 1977, Yep is a based at Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu in Quebec and has more than 70 employees and five branches, all in the province of Quebec.
