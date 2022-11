Terrence “Ta-Ta” Jones was born in New Orleans, Louisiana but was reared in the small town of Lutcher, Louisiana in St. James Parish. Mr. Jones attended Elementary, Junior and Senior High School in Lutcher where he was a 1984 Parade Magazine High School All-American Quarterback and a member of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association High School All State Basketball team. Prior to graduating from Lutcher High in the summer of 1985, Mr. Jones accepted an athletic football scholarship from Tulane University during the 1985 Spring signing period.

